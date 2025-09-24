RPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Begins 574 Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in - Check Last Date and More Here

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 24, 2025, 12:39 IST

RPSC Assistant Professor Apply Online 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification for 574 Assistant Professor posts under Advt. No. 10/2025-26. Eligible candidates can apply online from 20 September to 19 October 2025 via rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check this article for RPSC Assistant Professor apply online link, steps for application process, eligibility criteria, application fee,etc.

Apply Online for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025
Apply Online for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025

RPSC Assistant Professor Apply Online 2025: The RPSC has invited applications from the candidates who are eligible to apply for the 574 posts of Assistant Professor in the College Education Department of the Rajasthan Government. Candidates can download the official notification from the website of RPSC and read it carefully before applying. The registration process has started from 20 September and will go on till 19 October 2025. Candidates can apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

What is RPSC Assistant Professor?

The post of Assistant Professor is for teaching faculty in the college education department under the Rajasthan state government. Assistant Professors are responsible for teaching, research, and guiding students in their subject area. They also may be involved in departmental administration, preparing course material, and evaluation duties.

RPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy 2025 – Overview

The RPSC has announced a total of 574 Assistant Professor posts in the College Education Department to be filled through a three stage recruitment process. Check the details below:

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Name

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025

Conducted By

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Total Vacancies

574

Notification Number

Advt. 10/2025-26

Notification Date

18 September 2025

Application Start Date

20 September 2025

Application Last Date

19 October 2025

Application Editing Last Date

29 October 2025

Selection Process

Written Examination → Interview → Document Verification

Official Website

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Assistant Professor Application Link

Candidates who wish to apply for the 2025 RPSC Assistant Professor posts can access the link given below to apply:

Apply Online for RPSC Assistant Professor Posts 2025

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 Application Process

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to apply for the RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025:

  • Visit the official RPSC recruitment portal or rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, in the left corner, visit the Apply Online section and click on it.

  • You will be redirected to a new page which contains the link for the new registration portal.

  • Click on the “Click here for New Portal (via SSO)” button.

  • You will be redirected to sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

  • Register (if new) or log in with existing credentials.

  • Fill in personal, educational, and communication details as required.

  • Upload scanned documents (photograph, signature, certificates) in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee online.

  • Submit the application and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

RPSC Assistant Professor Application Fee

Candidates need to pay the application fee in order to complete the application process for the RPSC Assistant Professor recruitment.

Category

Application Fee

General/EWS/ Rajasthan’s Creamy Layer BC and EBC

₹600

Rajasthan’s Non-Creamy Layer BC and EBC

₹400

SC/ST/PwD

₹400

RPSC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who are going to apply for the RPSC Assistant Professor must meet certain eligibility criteria like educational qualifications, age limit, etc.

RPSC Assistant Professor Educational Qualification

  • Candidates must hold a Master’s degree in the relevant subject with at least 55% marks (or equivalent grade) from a recognized university.

  • In addition, the candidate must have qualified for the NET / SLET / SET exam.

  • OR holders of a Ph.D. degree are exempted from NET/SLET/SET requirement.

RPSC Assistant Professor Age Limit

  • Minimum Age: 21 years

  • Maximum Age: 40 years

