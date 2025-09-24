RPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Begins 574 Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in - Check Last Date and More Here

RPSC Assistant Professor Apply Online 2025: The RPSC has invited applications from the candidates who are eligible to apply for the 574 posts of Assistant Professor in the College Education Department of the Rajasthan Government. Candidates can download the official notification from the website of RPSC and read it carefully before applying. The registration process has started from 20 September and will go on till 19 October 2025. Candidates can apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

What is RPSC Assistant Professor?

The post of Assistant Professor is for teaching faculty in the college education department under the Rajasthan state government. Assistant Professors are responsible for teaching, research, and guiding students in their subject area. They also may be involved in departmental administration, preparing course material, and evaluation duties.