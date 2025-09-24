What Does ‘Beat Around the Bush’ Mean?

Beat around the bush meaning: Have you ever heard someone saying, ‘Stop beating around the bush,’ and thought what it really means? Well, you’re not alone. This popular English idiom is used worldwide in casual conversations, business meetings, and even in movies and books. Idioms like this add color to the language, but they can be confusing if you don’t know their exact meaning.

‘Beat around the bush’ is one of those phrases that often pops up when people avoid being direct. Instead of giving a clear answer, they circle the main point.

Beat Around the Bush Meaning and Sentence

The idiom ‘beat around the bush’ means to avoid talking directly about something. Instead of addressing the main issue, the speaker talks vaguely, delays the point, or changes the subject. People usually say this when someone is wasting time instead of giving a straightforward answer.