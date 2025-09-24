IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

BSPHCL Junior Account Clerk Result 2025 Released, Download Result PDF at bsphcl.co.in

By Manish Kumar
Sep 24, 2025, 15:06 IST

BSPHCL Result 2025 has been released by the  Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) for the posts of Junior Account Clerk on its website- bsphcl.co.in. The result is announced in pdf format with the name and roll number of the shortlisted candidates. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

BSPHCL Junior Account Clerk Result 2025: The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has declared the BSPHCL Junior Account Clerk Result 2025 on its website- bsphcl.co.in. The result is announced in pdf format with the name and roll number of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the post of Junior Account Clerk against Employment Notice No. - 04/2024 can download the result pdf at the official website of BSPHCL-https://www.bsphcl.co.in. Candidates can raise their objections, if any against the result on or before September 26, 2025 at the official website.

Download BSPHCL Junior Account Clerk Result 2025
The result pdf for the Junior Account Clerk posts is available on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-

BSPHCL Junior Account Clerk Result 2025   Download Link

 BSPHCL Junior Account Clerk Result 2025 Overview

The written result for the posts of Junior Account Clerk is available on the official website. Candidates can raise their objection against the result on or before September 26, 2025. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates. 

BSPHCLJunior Account Clerk Result 2025: Overview

Recruitment Body

Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited

Post Name

Junior Account Clerk

Result status

Out

Submission of Objections last date 

September 26, 2025

Category

Sarkari Naukri

Official Website

bsphcl.co.in

How To Download BSPHCL Result 2025?

You can download the result after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the Official Website, bsphcl.co.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link-Regarding joining on the Post of JAC against Employment Notice No. - 04/2024 on the official website.
  • Click on the submit button   
  • You will get the result pdf in a new window.
  • Download and print the res for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News