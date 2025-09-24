BSPHCL Junior Account Clerk Result 2025 Released, Download Result PDF at bsphcl.co.in

BSPHCL Junior Account Clerk Result 2025: The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has declared the BSPHCL Junior Account Clerk Result 2025 on its website- bsphcl.co.in. The result is announced in pdf format with the name and roll number of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the post of Junior Account Clerk against Employment Notice No. - 04/2024 can download the result pdf at the official website of BSPHCL-https://www.bsphcl.co.in. Candidates can raise their objections, if any against the result on or before September 26, 2025 at the official website.
Download BSPHCL Junior Account Clerk Result 2025
The result pdf for the Junior Account Clerk posts is available on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-
|BSPHCL Junior Account Clerk Result 2025
|Download Link
BSPHCL Junior Account Clerk Result 2025 Overview
The written result for the posts of Junior Account Clerk is available on the official website. Candidates can raise their objection against the result on or before September 26, 2025. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates.
|
BSPHCLJunior Account Clerk Result 2025: Overview
|
Recruitment Body
|
Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited
|
Post Name
|
Junior Account Clerk
|
Result status
|
Out
|
Submission of Objections last date
|
September 26, 2025
|
Category
|
Official Website
|
bsphcl.co.in
How To Download BSPHCL Result 2025?
You can download the result after following the steps given below-
- Visit the Official Website, bsphcl.co.in
- On the homepage, click on the link-Regarding joining on the Post of JAC against Employment Notice No. - 04/2024 on the official website.
- Click on the submit button
- You will get the result pdf in a new window.
- Download and print the res for future reference.
