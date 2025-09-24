BSPHCL Junior Account Clerk Result 2025 Released, Download Result PDF at bsphcl.co.in

BSPHCL Junior Account Clerk Result 2025: The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has declared the BSPHCL Junior Account Clerk Result 2025 on its website- bsphcl.co.in. The result is announced in pdf format with the name and roll number of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the post of Junior Account Clerk against Employment Notice No. - 04/2024 can download the result pdf at the official website of BSPHCL-https://www.bsphcl.co.in. Candidates can raise their objections, if any against the result on or before September 26, 2025 at the official website.

Download BSPHCL Junior Account Clerk Result 2025

The result pdf for the Junior Account Clerk posts is available on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-