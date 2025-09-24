Air Force Agniveer 2025 Exam Day Guidelines: The Indian Air Force is set to conduct an online Phase-I of testing for the Agniveervayu 02/2025 batch at various designated test centres nationwide. The IAF Agniveer exam is scheduled to start from September 25, 2025 in multiple shifts. The Indian Air Force will release the Agniveervayu admit cards 2025 only 24 to 48 hrs prior to the date of the exam on its official website- agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025 Exam Date, Check Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Complete Test Schedule It is important for the candidates appearing in the examination to know about the guidelines of the examination well in advance. Check out the Air Force Agniveervayu 2025 exam day guidelines and instructions mentioned on the admit card and official website.

The Air Force Agniveer admit card 2025 will contain the candidate's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following information about the candidates. Name of the Candidates

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Examination Name

Registration Number

Candidate’s Date of Birth

Roll Number

Father Name

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Gender

Instructions to be followed on the exam day Once the admit card is downloaded, the candidate must check all the information mentioned in it. If there is any discrepancy in the admit card, the candidate must contact the exam conducting authority and get it rectified as soon as possible.

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Exam Day Guidelines The Indian Air Force has already issued the Air Force Agniveer Exam Day Guidelines for the online exam. These guidelines and instructions will also be written on the Air Force Agniveer 2025 admit cards. The candidates should read the instructions very carefully, such as reporting time, dos and don'ts, etc. Every candidate must follow these guidelines on the examination day; failing to do so, the candidates will not be allowed to sit in the examination. Here we share some common and very important instructions that every candidate should follow The entry to the Exam Centre will be open 1 and a half hours before & close 30 minutes before the scheduled time of the examination.

Candidates arriving late will not be allowed inside the exam centre and will be barred from appearing for the exam.

Deposit your personal belongings, such as a mobile phone, a bag, etc., at the entry gate at your own risk.

The candidate must show, on demand, the Admit Card downloaded/printed from the Indian Air Force website for admission in the examination room/hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorised to verify the identity of candidates and may take steps to verify and confirm the identity credentials. Candidates are requested to extend their full cooperation.

A candidate who does not possess a valid Admit Card and authorised Photo ID shall not be permitted to take the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.

A seat indicating Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. Candidates should find and sit in their allocated seats only. In case a candidate ventures to change his/her seat and does not sit on the seat allotted to him/her could face cancellation of candidature. No plea would be entertained in this regard.

Air Force Agniveer Exam Day Guidelines 2025: Prohibited Items According to the Air Force Agniveer exam day guidelines 2025 issued by the board, candidates are not allowed to bring the following things inside the exam centre. Electronic Gadgets like mobile phones, calculators, earphones, Bluetooth device, etc.

Jewellery

Writing Board If they bring any restricted item, it may result in disqualification, including a ban from future exams. Air Force Agniveer Exam Day Guidelines 2025: Code of Conduct Candidates must maintain decorum and silence during the Air Force Agniveer 2025 examination. Any disturbance or interference in the exam hall will be considered misbehaviour. Those who are found cheating or using unfair means in exams will be disqualified immediately, and they might be banned from participating in the exam.