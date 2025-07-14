Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Selection Process 2025: Exam, Physical Test and Other Processes

IAF Agniveer Vayu Selection Process 2025:TheIndian Air Force (IAF) selects Agniveer Vayu through a two-phase selection process, which includes an online written test in phase 1 and physical fitness test, adaptability test, physical measurement test and medical examination in phase 2. Recently, the Indian Air Force has invited online applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates under the Agnipath scheme to join the IAF as an Agniveervayu. The selected Agniveer Vayu will serve in the Indian Air Force for four years. After completing four years of service, 25% of Agniveers will be enrolled as regular carders in the Indian Air Force based on organisational requirements. In this article, we will discuss the complete selection process for the Agniveer Vayu in IAF. Indian Air Force Agniveer Selection Process

The Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu selection process consists of two phases. Phase 1 will be an online written test, and Phase 2 will be a recruitment rally. The details of both stages are given below: Phase 1: Online Test In Phase 1, an online test will be conducted nationwide. For this, the Indian Air Force issues the admit card, and each candidate needs to report to the exam centre mentioned in the admit card. The test will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for the English paper. The details of the online test are as follows: Science Subjects: The total duration of the online test shall be 60 minutes and shall comprise English, Physics, and Mathematics as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus.

Other Than Science Subjects: The total duration of the online test shall be 45 minutes and shall comprise English as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

Science Subjects & Other Than Science Subjects: The total duration of the online test shall be 85 minutes and shall comprise English, Physics, and Mathematics as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

There will be one mark for every correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Exam Pattern Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Exam Pattern Mode of Exam Online Language of Paper Bilingual (Hindi & English) Number of Questions Science Subjects: 70

Other than Science Subjects: 50

Science Subjects & Other than Science Subjects: 100 Time Duration Science Subjects: 60

Other than Science Subjects: 45

Science Subjects & Other than Science Subjects: 85 Total Marks Science Subjects: 70

Other than Science Subjects: 50

Science Subjects & Other than Science Subjects: 100 Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Negative Marking 0.25 Mark will be deducted for each wrong answer

Phase 2: PFT/PMT Proportional to the vacancies available, candidates would be shortlisted for phase 2. The shortlisted candidates can download the phase 2 admit card on the Indian Air Force web portal. They have to report on the stipulated date and time for phase II at the designated ASC venue with the following document /certificate in original along with two attested photocopies:- Admit Card

Eight Copies of Photograph

Education Certificates

Domicile Certificate

Colour printout of duly filled application form downloaded on completion of online registration

Original Phase-I admit card used during Phase-I test bearing Air Force seal and invigilator’s signature

PAN Card & AADHAR Card Physical Fitness Test The candidates should be physically fit to join the Indian Air Force. To ensure this they conduct a physical fitness test which consists of the following parameters.

1.6 Km running in 06 minutes 30 seconds.

10 Sit-ups in one minute

10 Push-ups in one minute

20 Squats in one minute Adaptability Test All candidates who pass the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) shall have to undertake the Adaptability Test (objective type written test), which is to assess the suitability of a candidate for employment in the IAF, which involves deployment in varied geographic terrain, weather, and operational conditions. Physical Measurement Test The candidates who clear the PFT will go for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Physical measurement will be carried out as per the Physical standards mentioned above. The PMT will be conducted at the ASC. Medical Examination The Medical examination of candidates who qualify in PFT and PMT will be conducted by the Air Force Medical Team at the ASC venue as per Air Force Medical standards and policy in vogue on the subject issue.