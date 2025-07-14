Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Syllabus 2025: Check Important Topics, PDF Download

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Syllabus 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) recruits the Agniveervayu through the Agnipath Scheme. For which IAF conducts an online test in phase 1 of the two-phase selection process. In this article, we will discuss the syllabus, exam pattern and other key points of the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu exam 2025. All prospective candidates of the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu exam 2025 are advised to familiarise themselves with the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu syllabus.
The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu syllabus mainly consists of four subjects: Physics, Maths, English, Reasoning Ability and General Awareness (RAGA). The paper will have questions about these four subjects, depending on the group for which you applied. Check out the complete Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Syllabus PDF given below
Subject-wise IAF Agniveer Vayu Syllabus 2025
The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu syllabus contains four subjects. The subject-wise detailed list of topics of the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu syllabus is provided below.
Physics
Motion In A Straight Line
Motion In A Plane
Laws Of Motion
Work, Energy And Power
System Of Particles And Rotational Motion
Gravitation
Mechanical Properties Of Solids
Mechanical Properties Of Fluids
Thermal Properties Of Matter
Thermodynamics
Kinetic Theory
Oscillations
Waves
Electric Charges And Fields
Electrostatic Potential And Capacitance
Current Electricity
Moving Charges And Magnetism
Magnetism And Matter
Electromagnetic Induction
Alternating Current
Electromagnetic Waves
Ray Optics And Optical Instruments
Wave Optics
Dual Nature Of Radiation And Matter
Atoms
Nuclei
Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices And Simple Circuits
Maths
Sets
Relations and Functions
Trigonometric Functions
Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations
Linear Inequalities
Permutations and Combinations
Binomial Theorem
Sequences and Series
Straight Lines
Conic Sections
Limits and Derivatives
Statistics
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Matrices
Determinants
Continuity and Differentiability
Application of Derivatives
Integrals
Application of Integrals
Differential Equations
Vector Algebra
Three-Dimensional Geometry
English
Verb
Tense
Passive Voice
Narration
Subject Verb Agreement
Noun
Pronoun
Adjective
Conjunction
Preposition
Adverb
Synonyms
Antonyms
One Word Substitution
Idioms & Phrases
Reading Comprehension
Reasoning Ability and General Awareness (RAGA)
Reasoning Ability
Seating Arrangement
Blood Relations
Puzzles
Data Arrangement
Syllogisms
Direction Sense
Coding Decoding
Number Series
Analogy
Odd One Out
Clocks and Calendars
Venn Diagram
Non-Verbal Reasoning
Quantitative aptitude
Decimal Fraction
Law of Indices
Ratios and Proportions
Average
Volume
Time and Work
Speed and Distance
Market Price, Cash Price, Expenditure Problems
Profit and Loss, Percentage
LCM and HCF
Simple Interest and Compound Interest
Mensuration
General Awareness
History
Geography
Economics
Indian Polity
General Science
Environment Science
Current Affairs
National & International Organisations
Art & Culture, Dance, Heritage, Religion
Defence and Wars
Eminent Personalities
Sports and Championships
Entertainment, Books and Authors, Awards
Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Group-wise Exam Pattern
The Indian Air Force conducts the Agniveervayu exam in three groups depending on the post for which the candidate applies. The comprehensive group-wise breakdown and exam pattern are provided here. This breakdown offers valuable insights into significant topics within the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu syllabus, aiding you in creating effective preparation strategies for the exam.
Group 1: Science Subjects
Subject
Number of Questions
Marks
Duration (In Minutes)
Physics
25
25
20
Maths
25
25
20
English
20
20
20
Total
70
70
60
Group 2: Other than Science Subjects
Subject
Number of Questions
Marks
Duration (In Minutes)
English
20
20
20
RAGA
30
30
25
Total
50
50
45
Group 3: Science Subjects & Other than Science Subjects
Subject
Number of Questions
Marks
Duration (In Minutes)
Physics
25
25
20
Maths
25
25
20
English
20
20
20
RAGA
30
30
25
Total
100
100
85
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Exam Pattern
Mode of Exam
Online
Language of Paper
Bilingual (Hindi & English)
Type of Questions
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Negative Marking
0.25 Mark will be deducted for each wrong answer
How to Prepare the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Syllabus 2025?
To crack the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu exam, the candidates need to follow a well-planned approach. Here, we are sharing some tips for Indian Air Force Agniveervayu preparation.
Understand the Syllabus: The candidates must carefully go through the complete Indian Air Force Agniveervayu syllabus. Note down the important topics, giving priority to those that require more attention. Create a study plan around these requirements.
Create a Study Schedule: Once you analyse the syllabus, make an extensive study plan that covers all the topics mentioned in the syllabus. As per your requirements, allocate ample time to each topic.
Focus on Fundamental Understanding: Alwaysfocus on understanding the core principles of each topic. Only memorising things will not be enough for this exam.
Create Revision Notes: Create short revision notes with important formulas, concepts, and important points for quick last-minute review.
Practice Previous Year Papers: The candidates must solve previous years' papers to understand the exam pattern and question types asked in the exam. This will give an idea about important topics and also help in identifying the areas that require improvement.
Best Books to Prepare Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Syllabus 2025
Selecting study material is also very important in the preparation for the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu exam. A list of highly recommended books for the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu syllabus paper is provided here for your reference.
Lucent's General Knowledge
A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning by RS Aggarwal
Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal
Maths and Physics Class 11th 12th NCERT Books
Objective General English SP Bakshi
