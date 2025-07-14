Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Syllabus 2025: Check Important Topics, PDF Download

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Syllabus 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) recruits the Agniveervayu through the Agnipath Scheme. For which IAF conducts an online test in phase 1 of the two-phase selection process. In this article, we will discuss the syllabus, exam pattern and other key points of the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu exam 2025. All prospective candidates of the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu exam 2025 are advised to familiarise themselves with the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu syllabus.

Download Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Syllabus 2025 PDF

The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu syllabus mainly consists of four subjects: Physics, Maths, English, Reasoning Ability and General Awareness (RAGA). The paper will have questions about these four subjects, depending on the group for which you applied. Check out the complete Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Syllabus PDF given below