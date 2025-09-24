IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025 Exam Date OUT, Check Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Test Schedule

By Sunil Sharma
Sep 24, 2025, 16:02 IST

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025 Exam Date OUT: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the Agniveervayu intake 02/2026 exam date. Get the direct link here to check the test schedule.

Check the Agniveervayu intake 02/2026 exam date here.
Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Exam Date: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the exam date for the Agniveervayu intake 02/2026 Phase-1 exam along with the official notification. As per the notification, the online exam for Agniveervayu entry is scheduled to start on September 25, 2025. The Indian Air Force will release the Agniveervayu admit card 2025 for eligible candidates 24-48 hours prior to Phase I of testing.

Air Force Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Exam Date

The Indian Air Force conducts the Agniveervayu exam in three groups depending on the post for which the candidate applies. According to the notification, the online exam for Agniveervayu entry is set to begin on September 25, 2025. The online exam will be conducted in multiple shifts.

IAF Agniveervayu 02/2026 Important Dates

All prospective candidates are advised to review the important dates for the IAF Agniveervayu intake 02/2026. Below, you can find key dates related to the entry process.

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025 Important Dates

Admit Card Out Date

24-48 hours before the exam

Exam Date

September 25, 2025 Onwards

Answer Key Release Date

First week of October 2025 (Tentative)

Result Date

Second week of November 2025 (Tentative)

The Indian Air Force conducts the Agniveervayu exam in three groups depending on the post for which the candidate applies. The comprehensive group-wise breakdown and exam pattern are provided here. This breakdown offers valuable insights into significant topics within the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu syllabus, aiding you in creating effective preparation strategies for the exam.

Group 1: Science Subjects

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Duration (In Minutes)

Physics

25

25

20

Maths

25

25

20

English

20

20

20

Total

70

70

60

Group 2: Other than Science Subjects

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Duration (In Minutes)

English

20

20

20

RAGA

30

30

25

Total

50

50

45

Group 3: Science Subjects & Other than Science Subjects

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Duration (In Minutes)

Physics

25

25

20

Maths

25

25

20

English

20

20

20

RAGA

30

30

25

Total

100

100

85

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025: Overview

The candidates who join through the Agnipath scheme will get a Rs 21,000 in-hand salary during the first year of service, which will increase yearly. Apart from the salary, they will get Rs. 10,04,000 "Seva Nidhi" package at the time of exit after four years. After successfully completing four years of service 25% of Agniveers will get permanent service based on organisational requirements. Here is some basic information about the Agniveer scheme given in the table below.

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025: Overview

Name of Scheme

Agnipath

Conducted by

Indian Air Force

Recruitment Level

Pan India

Tenure

4 Years

Salary

Rs 21,000 in-hand salary during the first year of service

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
