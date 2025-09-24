Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025 Exam Date OUT, Check Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Test Schedule

Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Exam Date: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the exam date for the Agniveervayu intake 02/2026 Phase-1 exam along with the official notification. As per the notification, the online exam for Agniveervayu entry is scheduled to start on September 25, 2025. The Indian Air Force will release the Agniveervayu admit card 2025 for eligible candidates 24-48 hours prior to Phase I of testing. Also Check, Air Force Agniveervayu English Important Questions IAF Agniveervayu Reasoning Ability Important Questions IAF Agniveervayu General Knowledge Important Questions Air Force Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Exam Date The Indian Air Force conducts the Agniveervayu exam in three groups depending on the post for which the candidate applies. According to the notification, the online exam for Agniveervayu entry is set to begin on September 25, 2025. The online exam will be conducted in multiple shifts.

IAF Agniveervayu 02/2026 Important Dates All prospective candidates are advised to review the important dates for the IAF Agniveervayu intake 02/2026. Below, you can find key dates related to the entry process. Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025 Important Dates Admit Card Out Date 24-48 hours before the exam Exam Date September 25, 2025 Onwards Answer Key Release Date First week of October 2025 (Tentative) Result Date Second week of November 2025 (Tentative) Also check, Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Selection Process Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Syllabus 2025 IAF Agniveervayu Exam Pattern 2025 Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Exam Pattern 2025 The Indian Air Force conducts the Agniveervayu exam in three groups depending on the post for which the candidate applies. The comprehensive group-wise breakdown and exam pattern are provided here. This breakdown offers valuable insights into significant topics within the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu syllabus, aiding you in creating effective preparation strategies for the exam.

Group 1: Science Subjects Subject Number of Questions Marks Duration (In Minutes) Physics 25 25 20 Maths 25 25 20 English 20 20 20 Total 70 70 60 Group 2: Other than Science Subjects Subject Number of Questions Marks Duration (In Minutes) English 20 20 20 RAGA 30 30 25 Total 50 50 45 Group 3: Science Subjects & Other than Science Subjects Subject Number of Questions Marks Duration (In Minutes) Physics 25 25 20 Maths 25 25 20 English 20 20 20 RAGA 30 30 25 Total 100 100 85 Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025: Overview The candidates who join through the Agnipath scheme will get a Rs 21,000 in-hand salary during the first year of service, which will increase yearly. Apart from the salary, they will get Rs. 10,04,000 "Seva Nidhi" package at the time of exit after four years. After successfully completing four years of service 25% of Agniveers will get permanent service based on organisational requirements. Here is some basic information about the Agniveer scheme given in the table below.