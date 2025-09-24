Which is the Longest Train Route in India? Check Details Here

RRB NTPC Vacancy 2025
By Kirti Sharma
Sep 24, 2025, 16:22 IST

The Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express is India's longest train journey, covering 4,273 km in over 82 hours. Inaugurated in 2011 to honor Swami Vivekananda, the train connects northeast India to the southernmost tip, traversing through Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. This route showcases the geographical and cultural diversity of the nation.

India's rail network, celebrated for connecting remote districts, hectic cities, and diverse landscapes, is also the arena of some of the globe's longest passenger train journeys. These trains, threading mountains, seashores, and great plains, attest to Indian Railways' technical expertise and ruggedness. 

Of these, one journey surpasses the others in magnitude and opulence: the journey of the Vivek Express. This piece goes deep into what makes this great journey unique, highlighting its heritage, route, distance, and what it offers by way of experience to those who seek adventure on rails.

Dibrugarh Kanyakumari Vivek Express: India's Longest Rail Route

  • The Dibrugarh Kanyakumari Vivek Express runs from Dibrugarh in Assam state (northeast India) to Kanyakumari, the southernmost part of Tamil Nadu, a distance of about 4,273 km.

  • This train passes through Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, emphasizing the vast geographical and cultural diversity of the country.

  • The journey typically takes around 82 hours and 30 minutes, making it the longest-running daily train trip in the country.

  • The Vivek Express was inaugurated in November 2011, and was named after Swami Vivekananda's 150th birthday anniversary.

  • The train stops at more than 56 stations, serving as a lifeline and conduit between far-apart communities across the eastern, central, and southern Indian reach.

  • Passengers can experience transformative changes in landscapes—from the green tea estates of Assam, the Andhra Pradesh seacoast tracts, the Kerala backwaters, to the picturesque fringe of Kanyakumari.

Features and Highlights

The train runs weekly and offers various classes like Sleeper, AC 3-tier, and AC 2-tier.

It is an icon of Indian Railways' ability to unite the nation beyond linguistic, climatic, and cultural barriers over an enormous stretch.

With more than 13,000 passenger trains and more than 7,000 stations within the nation, this long-distance train ideally represents the vastness and diversity of the Indian rail system.

India’s Top 3 Longest Train Routes

Rank

Train Name

Route

Distance (km)

Duration

States Traversed

1

Vivek Express

Dibrugarh – Kanyakumari

4,273

~82.5 hours

Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu

2

Aronai Superfast Express

Thiruvananthapuram Central – Silchar

~3,915

~71.75 hours

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Tripura

3

Himsagar Express

Kanyakumari – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

~3,789

~68.33 hours

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir

Few experiences compare with crossing India’s length on its longest train route, the Vivek Express. 

As Indian Railways continues to invest in connectivity, the legacy of such epic train journeys will remain pivotal, inviting travelers to witness the true grandeur of the subcontinent on rails.

