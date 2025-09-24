Which is the Longest Train Route in India? Check Details Here

India's rail network, celebrated for connecting remote districts, hectic cities, and diverse landscapes, is also the arena of some of the globe's longest passenger train journeys. These trains, threading mountains, seashores, and great plains, attest to Indian Railways' technical expertise and ruggedness.

Of these, one journey surpasses the others in magnitude and opulence: the journey of the Vivek Express. This piece goes deep into what makes this great journey unique, highlighting its heritage, route, distance, and what it offers by way of experience to those who seek adventure on rails.

Dibrugarh Kanyakumari Vivek Express: India's Longest Rail Route