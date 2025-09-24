Which is the Longest Train Route in India? Check Details Here

India's rail network, celebrated for connecting remote districts, hectic cities, and diverse landscapes, is also the arena of some of the globe's longest passenger train journeys. These trains, threading mountains, seashores, and great plains, attest to Indian Railways' technical expertise and ruggedness.
Of these, one journey surpasses the others in magnitude and opulence: the journey of the Vivek Express. This piece goes deep into what makes this great journey unique, highlighting its heritage, route, distance, and what it offers by way of experience to those who seek adventure on rails.
Dibrugarh Kanyakumari Vivek Express: India's Longest Rail Route
The Dibrugarh Kanyakumari Vivek Express runs from Dibrugarh in Assam state (northeast India) to Kanyakumari, the southernmost part of Tamil Nadu, a distance of about 4,273 km.
This train passes through Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, emphasizing the vast geographical and cultural diversity of the country.
The journey typically takes around 82 hours and 30 minutes, making it the longest-running daily train trip in the country.
The Vivek Express was inaugurated in November 2011, and was named after Swami Vivekananda's 150th birthday anniversary.
The train stops at more than 56 stations, serving as a lifeline and conduit between far-apart communities across the eastern, central, and southern Indian reach.
Passengers can experience transformative changes in landscapes—from the green tea estates of Assam, the Andhra Pradesh seacoast tracts, the Kerala backwaters, to the picturesque fringe of Kanyakumari.
Features and Highlights
The train runs weekly and offers various classes like Sleeper, AC 3-tier, and AC 2-tier.
It is an icon of Indian Railways' ability to unite the nation beyond linguistic, climatic, and cultural barriers over an enormous stretch.
With more than 13,000 passenger trains and more than 7,000 stations within the nation, this long-distance train ideally represents the vastness and diversity of the Indian rail system.
India’s Top 3 Longest Train Routes
|
Rank
|
Train Name
|
Route
|
Distance (km)
|
Duration
|
States Traversed
|
1
|
Vivek Express
|
Dibrugarh – Kanyakumari
|
4,273
|
~82.5 hours
|
Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu
|
2
|
Aronai Superfast Express
|
Thiruvananthapuram Central – Silchar
|
~3,915
|
~71.75 hours
|
Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Tripura
|
3
|
Himsagar Express
|
Kanyakumari – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra
|
~3,789
|
~68.33 hours
|
Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir
Few experiences compare with crossing India’s length on its longest train route, the Vivek Express.
As Indian Railways continues to invest in connectivity, the legacy of such epic train journeys will remain pivotal, inviting travelers to witness the true grandeur of the subcontinent on rails.
