BECIL Admit Card 2023 OUT at becil.com: Download Nursing Officer Admit Card

BECIL Admit Card 2023: Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Ltd (BECIL) released the admit card of the exam for the post of Nursing Officer on its official website - becil.com. Candidates can download BECIL Nursing Officer Admit Card either by visiting the website of BECIL or by clicking on BECIL Nursing Officer Admit Card from this page.

BECIL DEO Admit Card Download Link

How to Download BECIL Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download BECIL Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023 from the official website. The candidates can download BECIL Call Letter.

Step 1: Visit the website of BECIL - becil.com

Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘https://eapplicationonline.com/BECIL22/Pages/Login07.aspx’

Step 3: Select ‘Post Name’, ‘Application ID and ‘Date of Birth’

Step 4: Download BECIL Call Letter