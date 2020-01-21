BECIL Recruitment 2020 for DEO, MTS, Housekeeping Staff and Other Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator (Clerical), MTS (Semi-skilled), Gardner/Mali (Unskilled), Supervisor for Housekeeping (Skilled) and Driver (Skilled) for deployment in the office of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through prescribed format on or before 31 January 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 31 January 2020
BECIL DEO, MTS, Housekeeping Staff and Other Posts Vacancy Details
- Data Entry Operator (Clerical) – 3 Posts
- MTS (Semi-skilled) – 5 Posts
- Gardner/Mali (Unskilled) – 1 Post
- Supervisor for Housekeeping (Skilled) – 1 Post
- Driver (Skilled) – 2 Posts
Salary:
- Data Entry Operator (Clerical) – 3 Posts (Graduate) Rs.19,058/-, (10+2) Rs.17,316
- MTS (Semi-skilled) – Rs.17,316/-
- Gardner/Mali (Unskilled) – Rs.15,678/-
- Supervisor for Housekeeping (Skilled) – Rs.19,058/- per month
- Driver (Skilled) – 19,058/- per month
Eligibility Criteria for DEO, MTS, Housekeeping Staff and Other Posts Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Data Entry Operator (Clerical) – Graduate from a recognized University/Institution OR Ø 10+2 from a recognized Board
- MTS (Semi-skilled) – 10th Passed from a recognized board.
- Gardner/Mali (Unskilled) – 5th Passed OR minimum 03 years of work experience in the relevant field
- Supervisor for Housekeeping (Skilled) – Diploma in Sanitary Inspection with minimum 01 year work experience in the relevant field
- Driver (Skilled) – Minimum 8th Passed with valid driving License and 3 years work experience in the relevant field
How to Apply for BECIL DEO, MTS, Housekeeping Staff and Other Posts Jobs 2020
Candidates may obtain Application forms from BECIL’s Corporate Office (C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida -201307) or download it from www.becil.com. Candidates can send their application form along with self-attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, Aadhar Card, Pan Card and nonrefundable registration fee should be submitted to Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P) on or before 31 January 2020.
BECIL DEO, MTS, Housekeeping Staff and Other Posts Notification
Application Fee for BECIL Jobs:
- General and OBC candidates – Rs. 500/-
- SC/ST/PH candidates – Rs. 250/-