BECIL Recruitment 2020 for DEO, MTS, Housekeeping Staff and Other Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator (Clerical), MTS (Semi-skilled), Gardner/Mali (Unskilled), Supervisor for Housekeeping (Skilled) and Driver (Skilled) for deployment in the office of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through prescribed format on or before 31 January 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 31 January 2020

BECIL DEO, MTS, Housekeeping Staff and Other Posts Vacancy Details

Data Entry Operator (Clerical) – 3 Posts

MTS (Semi-skilled) – 5 Posts

Gardner/Mali (Unskilled) – 1 Post

Supervisor for Housekeeping (Skilled) – 1 Post

Driver (Skilled) – 2 Posts

Salary:

Data Entry Operator (Clerical) – 3 Posts (Graduate) Rs.19,058/-, (10+2) Rs.17,316

MTS (Semi-skilled) – Rs.17,316/-

Gardner/Mali (Unskilled) – Rs.15,678/-

Supervisor for Housekeeping (Skilled) – Rs.19,058/- per month

Driver (Skilled) – 19,058/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for DEO, MTS, Housekeeping Staff and Other Posts Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Data Entry Operator (Clerical) – Graduate from a recognized University/Institution OR Ø 10+2 from a recognized Board

MTS (Semi-skilled) – 10th Passed from a recognized board.

Gardner/Mali (Unskilled) – 5th Passed OR minimum 03 years of work experience in the relevant field

Supervisor for Housekeeping (Skilled) – Diploma in Sanitary Inspection with minimum 01 year work experience in the relevant field

Driver (Skilled) – Minimum 8th Passed with valid driving License and 3 years work experience in the relevant field

How to Apply for BECIL DEO, MTS, Housekeeping Staff and Other Posts Jobs 2020

Candidates may obtain Application forms from BECIL’s Corporate Office (C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida -201307) or download it from www.becil.com. Candidates can send their application form along with self-attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, Aadhar Card, Pan Card and nonrefundable registration fee should be submitted to Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P) on or before 31 January 2020.

BECIL DEO, MTS, Housekeeping Staff and Other Posts Notification



BECIL Application Form

Application Fee for BECIL Jobs: