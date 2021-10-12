BECIL Recruitment 2021 for Operation Theatre Assistant Posts, Salary upto 20,000/

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Operation Theatre Assistant for deployment in All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Jhajjar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 25 October 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 25 October 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Operation Theatre Assistant - 4 Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Science with 1 year experience in relevant field OR 10+12 with Science with 5 years experience in relevant field.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Upto 40 years

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Salary -Rs.20,202 /-

Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021

Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. The last date of application is 25 October 2021.

If you want to apply for more than one post against the same advertisement, you need to register once only. The fee chargeable will vary according to the number of posts applied for. Candidates are advised to view the BECIL website regularly after submitting their application successfully for any notification/ updates. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/ written exam/ interview/ joining the duty on selection.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee