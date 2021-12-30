BECIL Recruitment 2022 for IT Professional, Station Master and Instructor, Apply Online @becil.com

BECIL has published a notice regarding IT Professional, Station Manager (RCS), Instructor (Mechanical Stream and Instructor (Avionics Stream) for Pawan Hans Limited, HQ, Delhi and its regional offices all over India on contract basis.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is hiring IT Professional, Station Manager (RCS), Instructor (Mechanical Stream and Instructor (Avionics Stream) for Pawan Hans Limited, HQ, Delhi and its regional offices all over India on contract basis.

Candidates can apply online through the website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com on or before 08 January 2022.

BECIL Notification Download

BECIL Online Application Link

BECIL Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 08 January 2022

Vacancy Details

IT Professional HQ Delhi - 01

Station Manager (RCS) - Imphal-01 Chandigarh-01 Dehradun-01

Instructor (Mechanical Stream) HQ Delhi - 01

Instructor (Avionics Stream) HQ Delhi - 01

Eligibility Criteria for BECIL IT Professional, Station Master and Instructor

Educational Qualification:

IT Professional HQ Delhi - B.E./B.Tech (Information Technology/Information Science/Computer Science/Electronics) with 4-5 years of experience in relevant field. Working knowledge of Java Spring Boot, PostgreSQL Database Administration (DBA) is essential

Station Manager (RCS) - MBA / PG Degree with specialization in Marketing from a recognized Institution / University. 2. One year post qualification executive experience of handling airlines, GSAs and related fields.

Instructor (Mechanical Stream) HQ Delhi - Basic AME Licence (BAMEL) in relevant category or Degree in Engineering in Aeronautical / Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Instruments Engineering with one year post qualification practical / instructional experience in aviation industry. OR Diploma in any of the above disciplines or Bachelor of Science with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics / Bachelor of Science (Electronics) with three years post qualification practical / instructional experience in aviation industry. Instructors assigned to teach Paper-I (Air Law, Airworthiness Requirements & Human Performance) should have passed Paper-I of AME Licence Examination. Instructors teaching Paper-OOO subjects should have passed Paper-III in the relevant category or have adequate maintenance experience in the relevant category.

Instructor (Avionics Stream) HQ Delhi - Basic AME Licence (BAMEL) in relevant category or Degree in Engineering in Electrical / Electronics / Instruments has passed Paper-III in the relevant category with one year post qualification practical / instructional experience in aviation industry. OR Diploma in any of the above disciplines, have passed Paper-III in the relevant category with three years post qualification practical / instructional experience in aviation industry.

BECIL Salary:

IT Professional HQ Delhi - Rs.30,000/-

Station Manager (RCS) - Imphal-01 Chandigarh-01 Dehradun-Rs.30,000/-

Instructor (Mechanical Stream) HQ Delhi - Rs.20,670/-

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the ‘Careers Section’.

Then click ‘Registration Form (Online)’.

Read ‘How to Apply’ carefully before proceeding to register and online payment of fee.