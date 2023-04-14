BECIL Recruitment 2023 For Ophthalmic Technician Posts @AIIMS Delhi: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BECIL has invited online applications for the Ophthalmic Technician Posts on its official website. Check BECIL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has published notification for recruitment of Ophthalmic Technician Posts purely on contract basis for deployment in AIIMS, Hospital in Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before April 23, 2023.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including B.Sc. in Ophthalmic Techniques or equivalent from a recognized University / Institution can apply for these posts.

Notification Details BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job:

Advt No. 304

Important Date BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: April 23, 2023.

Vacancy Details BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Ophthalmic Technician-27

Monthly Remuneration (Consolidated) BECIL Recruitment 2023 :

Rs.31,000/-

Eligibility Criteria BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have B.Sc. in Ophthalmic Techniques or equivalent from a

recognized University / Institution.



How To Download: BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)-https://www.becil.com. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advt No. 304: Applications are invited for recruitment/empanelment of manpower purely on contract basis for deployment in AIIMS, Hospital in Delhi.' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the required notification in a new window. Download and save the pdf for your future reference.

How To Apply BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: You can visit the official website and follow the given steps to apply for these posts.

Visit the BECIL’s website www.becil.com.

Go to the ‘Careers Section’ on the home page.