BECIL Recruitment 2023 For Ophthalmic Technician Posts @AIIMS Delhi: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has published notification for recruitment of Ophthalmic Technician Posts purely on contract basis for deployment in AIIMS, Hospital in Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before April 23, 2023.
Candidates with requisite educational qualification including B.Sc. in Ophthalmic Techniques or equivalent from a recognized University / Institution can apply for these posts.
Notification Details BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job:
Advt No. 304
Important Date BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: April 23, 2023.
Vacancy Details BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Ophthalmic Technician-27
Monthly Remuneration (Consolidated) BECIL Recruitment 2023 :
Rs.31,000/-
Eligibility Criteria BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have B.Sc. in Ophthalmic Techniques or equivalent from a
recognized University / Institution.
How To Download: BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification
- Visit the official website of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)-https://www.becil.com.
- Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ Advt No. 304: Applications are invited for recruitment/empanelment of manpower purely on contract basis for deployment in AIIMS, Hospital in Delhi.' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the pdf of the required notification in a new window.
- Download and save the pdf for your future reference.
BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF
How To Apply BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: You can visit the official website and follow the given steps to apply for these posts.
Visit the BECIL’s website www.becil.com.
Go to the ‘Careers Section’ on the home page.
- Step 1: Select Advertisement Number
- Step 2: Enter Basic Details
- Step 3: Enter Education Details/Work Experience
- Step 4: Upload scanned Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/ 10th Certificate, Caste
Certificate
- Step 5: Application Preview or Modify
- Step 6: Payment Online Mode (via credit card, Debit card, net banking, UPI etc.)
- Step 7: Email your scanned documents to the Email Id mentioned in the last page of application form.