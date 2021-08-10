BEL Apprentice 2021 Notification Released @bel-india.in for 50 Vacancies, Apply Now!

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Aug 10, 2021 14:40 IST
BEL Apprentice 2021 Notification

BEL Apprentice 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate Engineering Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 for the year 2020-21 for a period of one-year apprenticeship training. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before 29 August 2021. The applications are being filled via online mode from 9 August 2021. The candidates can access the online application link by scrolling down.

A total of 50 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application form: 29 August 2021

BEL Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Mechanical Engineering- 20 Posts
  • Computer Science (Computer Science & Engineering, Computer Science &Technology, Computer Technology & Computer Engineering)- 10 Posts
  • Electronics (Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering & Electronics) - 10 Posts
  • Civil Engineering- 10 Posts

BEL Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed their BE/B.Tech course in the above-mentioned engineering branches recognized by AICTE or GOI.

BEL Apprentice 2021 Age Limit - Maximum age should be 25 years (Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/PWD and 3 years for OBC candidates)

BEL Apprentice 2021 Salary

Trainee Engineer

  • 1st Year - Rs. 25,000/-
  • 2nd Year - Rs. 28,000/-
  • 3rd Year - Rs. 31,000/-

Project Engineer-I

1 st Year - Rs. 35,000/-

2nd Year - Rs. 40,000/-

3rd Year - Rs. 45,000/-

4th Year - Rs. 50,000/-

BEL Apprentice 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection criteria will be based on the merit of the final percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in their BE/B.Tech degree.

Download BEL Apprentice 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for BEL Apprentice 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 August 2021. Candidates are required to enter all information correctly in the online application form and verify the same before submission, as changes shall not be permitted after submission of the application form.

BEL Apprentice 2021 Application Fee

a) Project Engineer-I: General, EWS and OBC candidates are required to remit an amount of Rs.500/-

b) Trainee Engineer-I: General, EWS and OBC candidates are required to remit an amount of Rs.200/-

 

Comments