BEL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 428 Project/Trainee Engineer Posts@bel-india.in, Check Eligibility

BEL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navaratna Company and India’s premier Professional Electronics Company has released job notification for total 428 Project Engineer and Trainee Engineer posts for its Bengaluru Complex. Out of total 428 vacancies, 327 are for Project Engineer-I whereas 101 are avaialble for Trainee Engineer-I. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 18 May, 2023.
Candidates with requisite educational qualification including B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc (4-year Course) /Engineering degree in relevant discipline can apply for these posts.
Upper Age limit (as on 01.04.2023) BEL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Project Engineer-I: 32 Years
Trainee Engineer-I: 28 Years
Important Date BEL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 18 May, 2023
Vacancy Details BEL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Project Engineer-I: 327 posts
Discipline wise posts
Electronics - 164
Mechanical - 106
Computer Science - 47
Electrical – 07
Chemical - 01
Aerospace
Engineering - 02
Trainee Engineer-I : 101
Discipline wise posts
Electronics - 100
Aerospace
Engineering - 01
Eligibility Criteria BEL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Project Engineer-I: B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc (4-year course) Engineering degree in relevant discipline from recognized University / Institution / College with 55% and above for
General/EWS/OBC candidates & Pass Class for SC/ST/PwBD Candidates.
Trainee Engineer-I: B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc (4-year Course) / Engineering degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/ Institution/ College with 55% and above for General / EWS / OBC candidates & Pass Class for SC/ST/PwBD Candidates
Selection Process:
Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written test followed by interview. Candidates who meet the eligible criteria will be called for written test for 85 marks and those who clear the same will be shortlisted for Interview for 15 marks.
BEL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF
How To Apply BEL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by clicking the link provided against the advertisement and click on https://jobapply.in/bel2023maybng. The last date to submit online applications is May 18, 2023.