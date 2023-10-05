BEL Recruitment 2023 Notification For 232 Probationary Engineer and other posts, Apply Online Link

BEL Recruitment 2023 is out for 232 Probationary Engineer and other posts on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for BEL Recruitment 2023

BEL India Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2023: The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) India has released the recruitment notification for 232 Probationary Engineer, Probationary Officer and Probationary Accounts Officer vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is October 28. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - bel-india.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through a computer-based test (CBT) and interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2023

BEL notification for the recruitment of 232 Probationary Engineers, Probationary Officers and Probationary Accounts officers has been released. The application process for the post started on October 5. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

BEL Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Bharat Electronics Limited Posts Name Various Posts Total Vacancies 232 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 4, 2023 Application Start Date October 5, 2023 Application End Date October 28, 2023, Written Test Date To be Announced Selection process Computer Based Test Interview

BEL Probationary Engineer Notification PDF

Candidates can download the BEL Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 232 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of BEL Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

BEL Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For BEL Probationary Engineer?

Candidates can fill out the BEL application form from the official website. The link to apply for BEL is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for BEL 2023. For information on the BEL Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - bel-india.in

The application fee for BEL is Rs 1180 for General, OBC and EWS candidates whereas the candidates who belong to SC/ST/PwBD/ESM are exempted from the fee

Category Application Fee UR/EWS/OBC (NCL) Rs 1000 + GST = Rs 1180 SC/ST/PwBD/ESM Nill

Vacancies For BEL Probationary Engineer

A total of 232 vacancies were announced by BEL for various probationary officer posts. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Particular Number of Vacancies Probationary Engineer / E-II (Electronics) 124 Probationary Engineer / E-II (Mechanical) 63 Probationary Engineer / E-II (Computer Science) 18 Probationary Officer (HR) 12 Probationary Accounts Officer 15

What is the BEL Probationary Engineer Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for BEL Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of BEL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Name of Post / Grade Essential Qualification Age Limit (Maximum) Probationary Engineer / E-II B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering Graduate in Electronics and Communication 25 Years Probationary Engineer / E-II B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering Graduate in Mechanical 25 Years Probationary Engineer / E-II B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering Graduate in Computer Science 25 Years Probationary Officer (HR) / E-II Two years MBA/MSW/PG Degree / PG Diploma in Human Resources Mgt./Industrial Relations / Personnel Mgt. 25 Years Probationary Accounts Officer / E-II CA/CMA Final 30 Years

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for unreserved candidates as on the crucial date 01.09.2023 will be 25 years for the post of Probationary Engineer and Probationary Officer (HR). In case of Probationary Accounts Officer, the maximum age limit for unreserved candidates as on 01.09.2023 will be 30 years. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC (NCL) candidates.

BEL Probationary Engineer Selection Process

The BEL 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Written Test Interview

Below we have listed the selection procedure followed by BEL to recruit candidates for Probationary Officer

Candidates who meet the qualifying criteria and whose online applications have been accepted will be provisionally shortlisted for the computer based test.

Based on the performance in the computer based test, candidates will be provisionally shortlisted for interview.

Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in both the computer based test and interview.

BEL Probationary Engineer Salary 2023

The salary of the selected candidates will be approximately between CTC of 12 lacs – 12.5 lacs which will include DA, HRA, Conveyance Allowance, Performance Related Pay, Medical Reimbursement and other perquisites as admissible.

Steps to Apply for the BEL Probationary Engineer

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - bel-india.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link of “Careers” and then on the “Recruitment - Advertisement”.

Step 3: Click on the apply link of “Recruitment for the post of Probationary Engineer (Electronics/Mechanical/Computer Science), Probationary Accounts Officer and Probationary Officer (HR)”

Step 3: Register yourself with the required details and click on the register button

Step 4: Note down the registration number and password for future reference.

Step 5: Log in again with the registration number and password provided while registering

Step 6: Fill in all the required details

Step 7: Pay the required fees

Step 8: Download and print the application fees for future reference