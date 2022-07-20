BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 150 Trainee/Project Engineer Posts@bel-india.in, Check Eligibility

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited online application for the 150 Trainee/Project Engineer Posts on its official website. Check BEL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)is recruiting for the 150 Trainee/Project Engineer posts on contract basis.These vacancies are available for Assembly, Testing & Troubleshooting of EVMs & VVPATs for Export Manufacturing SBU of Bengaluru Complex. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 03 August 2022.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including 4 years full time B.Sc (Engg.)/B.E/B. Tech Engineering course from any AICTE recognized Institute/University in the concerned disciplines can apply for these posts.

Notification Details BEL Recruitment 2022 Job:

No.383/HR/COMPS. & EM

Important Dates BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 03 August 2022

Vacancy Details BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Trainee Engineer -I

Discipline wise No. of posts

ECE-54

MECH-20

EEE-04

CS-02

Project Engineer-I

Discipline wise No. of posts

ECE-44

MECH-20

EEE-04

CS-02

Eligibility Criteria BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

4 years full time B.Sc (Engg.)/B.E/B. Tech Engineering course from any AICTE recognized

Institute/University in the disciplines of Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics

&Telecommunication/Telecommunication / Communication/ Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical

& Electronics/ Computer Science/ Computer Science Engineering/ Computer Science &

Engineering.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/post qualification experience and others for the posts.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:





How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in online mode by clicking

the relevant link on the official website-bel-india.in on or before 03 August 2022.