Read in hindi

BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 150 Trainee/Project Engineer Posts@bel-india.in, Check Eligibility

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited online application for the 150 Trainee/Project Engineer Posts on its official website. Check BEL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEL Recruitment 2022
BEL Recruitment 2022

BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)is recruiting for the 150 Trainee/Project Engineer posts on contract basis.These vacancies are available for Assembly, Testing & Troubleshooting of EVMs & VVPATs for Export Manufacturing SBU of Bengaluru Complex. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 03 August 2022.

Candidates with  certain educational qualification including 4 years full time B.Sc (Engg.)/B.E/B. Tech Engineering course from any AICTE recognized Institute/University in the concerned disciplines can apply for these posts. 

Notification Details BEL Recruitment 2022 Job: 
No.383/HR/COMPS. & EM 

Important Dates BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 03 August 2022

Vacancy Details BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Trainee Engineer -I

Discipline wise No. of posts 
ECE-54
MECH-20
EEE-04
CS-02
Project Engineer-I
Discipline wise No. of posts 
ECE-44
MECH-20
EEE-04
CS-02

Eligibility Criteria BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification:
4 years full time B.Sc (Engg.)/B.E/B. Tech Engineering course from any AICTE recognized
Institute/University in the disciplines of Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics
&Telecommunication/Telecommunication / Communication/ Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical
& Electronics/ Computer Science/ Computer Science Engineering/ Computer Science &
Engineering. 
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/post qualification experience and others for the posts. 

BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 

How to Apply 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in online mode by clicking
the relevant link on the official website-bel-india.in on or before 03 August 2022.

FAQ

What are the numbers of Vacancy in BEL Recruitment 2022?

Vacancy Details BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Trainee Engineer -I Discipline wise No. of posts ECE-54 MECH-20 EEE-04 CS-02 Project Engineer-I Discipline wise No. of posts ECE-44 MECH-20 EEE-04 CS-02

What are the Important Dates for BEL Recruitment 2022?

Last date for submission of online application for BEL Recruitment 2022 is 03 August 2022.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for BEL Recruitment 2022?

Candidates having 4 years full time B.Sc (Engg.)/B.E/B. Tech Engineering course from any AICTE recognized Institute/University in the concerned disciplines can apply for these posts.

What are the Jobs in BEL Recruitment 2022?

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) hav invited for the 150 Trainee/Project Engineer posts on contract basis for Export Manufacturing SBU of Bengaluru Complex.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationBEL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 150 Trainee/Project Engineer Posts@bel-india.in, Check Eligibility
Notification DateJul 20, 2022
Last Date of SubmissionAug 3, 2022
CityBangalore
StateKarnataka
CountryIndia
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Engineering
Next
Comment ()

Post Comment

5 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.