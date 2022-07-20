BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 150 Trainee/Project Engineer Posts@bel-india.in, Check Eligibility

BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)is recruiting for the 150 Trainee/Project Engineer posts on contract basis.These vacancies are available for Assembly, Testing & Troubleshooting of EVMs & VVPATs for Export Manufacturing SBU of Bengaluru Complex. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 03 August 2022.
Candidates with certain educational qualification including 4 years full time B.Sc (Engg.)/B.E/B. Tech Engineering course from any AICTE recognized Institute/University in the concerned disciplines can apply for these posts.
Notification Details BEL Recruitment 2022 Job:
No.383/HR/COMPS. & EM
Important Dates BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 03 August 2022
Vacancy Details BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Trainee Engineer -I
Discipline wise No. of posts
ECE-54
MECH-20
EEE-04
CS-02
Project Engineer-I
Discipline wise No. of posts
ECE-44
MECH-20
EEE-04
CS-02
Eligibility Criteria BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification:
4 years full time B.Sc (Engg.)/B.E/B. Tech Engineering course from any AICTE recognized
Institute/University in the disciplines of Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics
&Telecommunication/Telecommunication / Communication/ Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical
& Electronics/ Computer Science/ Computer Science Engineering/ Computer Science &
Engineering.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/post qualification experience and others for the posts.
BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
How to Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in online mode by clicking
the relevant link on the official website-bel-india.in on or before 03 August 2022.