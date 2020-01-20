N95, N99, R95, R99, P95 & P99: Which mask is better for air pollution?

N95, N99, R95, R99, P95, P99 & Surgical masks are some of the common terms you often heard while purchasing the best air pollution mask. Learn here about which pollution mask is better to beat the hazardous levels of Air Pollution

The air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region has reached hazardous levels with AQI (Air Quality Index) shooting across 400 in many areas of the capital city. The city and its adjoining areas have transformed into gas chambers with residents severely affected by it. People have been advised to stay in their homes and should go out wearing pollution masks.

Today various kinds of pollution masks are available in the market and online. However, there is ambiguity among people of which mask is best to protect their health. You would have heard about N95, N99, R95, R99, P95, P99 & Surgical masks. Today we will tell you the purpose and features of each mask.

Firstly, let’s get familiar with some terms:

N: Not Oil Resistant (This mask can save you from Airborne Particulate)

R: Oil Resistant (This mask can prevent Airborne Particulate as well as Oil based pollutants to some extent to enter your body)

P: Oil Proof (This mask can prevent Airborne Particulate as well as Oil based pollutants to enter your body)

95: This mask can save you from 95% of Airborne Particulate (PM 2.5) present in the air.

99:This mask can save you from 99% of Airborne Particulate (PM 2.5) present in the air.

100: This mask can save you from 99.9% of Airborne Particulate (PM 2.5) present in the air.

From the above explanation it is evident that the N99 mask is better than the N95 mask and if we compare N95, R95 and P95 then P95 is best among all.

Now let’s review the types of masks easily available in the market and online and compare their prices.

A surgical mask is usually used worn by health professionals and doctors in hospitals. These masks are exclusively made for medical professionals and are not at all useful in prevention against pollution.

You can read more about the surgical masks on Amazon.

This mask is easily available on medical stores and Amazon. This mask can save you from 95% of Airborne Particulate (PM 2.5) present in the air. You can get this mask anywhere between Rs. 250-600 on Amazon depending upon the brand. This mask is efficient and budget-friendly.

This mask is also easily available on medical stores and Amazon. This mask can save you from 99% of Airborne Particulate (PM 2.5) present in the air. This mask costs around Rs. 1000 and above. You can read more about this mask and its features on Amazon.

These masks are a bit on the higher side of the price list. The mask is not re-usable and costs around Rs. 3000/-. It gives better protection than the other masks but the high cost doesn’t make it a popular choice.