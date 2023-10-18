BFUHS Recruitment 2023 For 806 Multi Purpose Health Worker Posts: Check Eligibility, & Application Process

BFUHS Recruitment 2023: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released short notification for 806 posts of Multi Purpose Health Worker on its official website. Check notification pdf and others.

Get all the details of BFUHS Recruitment here, apply online link

BFUHS Recruitment 2023 Notification: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released short notification for recruitment to the 806 posts of Multi Purpose Health Worker on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 31, 2023.

Candidates willing to apply for these posts should note that they should have an active personal email ID and mobile number to register their application to the official website.

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 806 Multi Purpose Health Worker posts will be filled across the state. You can check all the details regarding the drive including important dates, eligibility, applicatin process and others here.

BFUHS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application for the Multi Purpose Health Worker post is October 31, 2023. The online application process is going on through the official website from October 10, 2023.

Vacancy Details For BFUHS Recruitment 2023

A total of 806 posts of Multi Purpose Health Worker are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched across the state.

Educational Qualification For BFUHS Recruitment

Candidates are advised to check the notification for all the details including eligibility, age limit, how to apply, salary, selection process and others on the official website.



BFUHS Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For BFUHS Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.