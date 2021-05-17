Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research Tops the List of Private Universities in India in SCImago Institutions Rankings - 2021

Becomes the only private university in India to have as many as four programmes with number one ranking.

Makes the grade as the top Indian university in research and the only private university from India to figure in the list of top 300 global universities in research.

Chennai, 14 May 2021: The Chennai-based Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (BIHER), one of India’s leading private and deemed universities, is ranked as the number one private university in the country by the SCImago Institutions Rankings - 2021.

Published by Scimago Institute in partnership with Elsevier, the SCImago Institutions Rankings are considered as one of the most objective rankings in the world, as the universities and scientific organizations are ranked not on the basis of their applications, but on information from international databases over the past five years.

The ranking is focused on the research activities of the institutions and the analysis is based on indicators like the quality of academic research output, innovation outputs, and societal impact.

With its programmes in Engineering, Environmental Science, Computer Science, Physics and Astronomy, getting the number one ranking in India, BIHER is the only private university in India to have the largest number of top-ranked programmes. It is the only private university in the Top 10 in India list. The SCImago Institutions Ranking 2021 also places BIHER as the top Indian university in research and as the only private university from India in the list of top 300 global universities in research.

The SCImago Rankings 2021 have involved about 4126 premier higher educational institutions across the world. About 550 universities from China and over 500 universities from the United States have made it to rankings In various categories.

In his comments, Dr. J. Sundeep Anand, President, BIHER, said that securing several top positions among Indian and global universities in The SCImago Rankings 2021 and being recognized as a leader in research among all universities in India is an outstanding achievement. It is a moment of pride for all faculty members, staff, scholars, and students of the university. “We dedicate this success to the hard work of faculty and students. This accomplishment encourages us to set new benchmarks.”

Mr. Anand informed that the university is committed to continue to expand its laboratory infrastructure. BIHER has recently set aside Rs 10 million as the seed capital to its research wing to fund 100 research projects from various fields. It is to be noted that BIHER has the distinction of achieving about 25,753 publications, 53000 citations and 476 patents, holding 7th place in the country. BIHER is providing multi-stream, multi-cultural and high-quality education to nearly 10000 students from all around the world. It is functioning in a sprawling area of over 600 acres of land with 1.3 crore sq.ft buildings located in six campuses both in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

