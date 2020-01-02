BHEL Recruitment 2020: 300 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts, Apply @apprenticeship.gov.in

BHEL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Jhansi has published the recruitment notification for the post of Trade Apprentice and Technician/Graduate Apprentice, against advertisement number 01/2019 and 02/2019. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on official website on or before 20 January 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date for Submitting Online Application – 31 December 2019
- Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 20 January 2020
BHEL Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 300
Trade Apprentice - 260 Posts
- Fitter - 85
- Turner - 10
- Machinist - 10
- Electronic (Mechanic) - 10
- Electrician - 80
- Welder (Ges and Electronic) - 25
- Draftsman (Mechanic) - 10
- Computer Operator and Programming assistant (COPA) - 18
- Plumber - 6
- Carpenter - 6
Technician/Graduate Apprentice – 40 Posts
- Electrical -10
- Technical - 10
- Electronics - 9
- Instrumentation and Control -2
- Civil - 2
- Computer Application - 3
- Modern Office Management and Secretarial / Practice - 2
- Pharmacy Assistant - 2
Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice
- Trade Apprentice – 12th passed and ITI
- Technician/Graduate Apprentice – Diploma / Degree, Engineering in required discipline in form of Four/ Three years regular student from recognize institutions. 12th passed with (60%-UR/OBC OR SC/ST - 55%)
How to Apply for BHEL Apprentice Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply online to the post through official website www.jhs.bhel.com/ on or before 20 January 2020. Candidates should also send their online application form to East, Dy. Manager (HR), Recruitment Section, Human Resources Department, Administrative Building, BHEL Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) - 284120 latest by 25 January 2020.
BHEL Technician Apprentice Notification
BHEL Trade Apprentice Notification