BHEL Recruitment 2020: 300 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts, Apply @apprenticeship.gov.in

BHEL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Jhansi has published the recruitment notification for the post of Trade Apprentice and Technician/Graduate Apprentice, against advertisement number 01/2019 and 02/2019. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on official website on or before 20 January 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date for Submitting Online Application – 31 December 2019

Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 20 January 2020

BHEL Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 300

Trade Apprentice - 260 Posts

Fitter - 85

Turner - 10

Machinist - 10

Electronic (Mechanic) - 10

Electrician - 80

Welder (Ges and Electronic) - 25

Draftsman (Mechanic) - 10

Computer Operator and Programming assistant (COPA) - 18

Plumber - 6

Carpenter - 6

Technician/Graduate Apprentice – 40 Posts

Electrical -10

Technical - 10

Electronics - 9

Instrumentation and Control -2

Civil - 2

Computer Application - 3

Modern Office Management and Secretarial / Practice - 2

Pharmacy Assistant - 2

Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice

Trade Apprentice – 12 th passed and ITI

12 passed and ITI Technician/Graduate Apprentice – Diploma / Degree, Engineering in required discipline in form of Four/ Three years regular student from recognize institutions. 12th passed with (60%-UR/OBC OR SC/ST - 55%)

How to Apply for BHEL Apprentice Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply online to the post through official website www.jhs.bhel.com/ on or before 20 January 2020. Candidates should also send their online application form to East, Dy. Manager (HR), Recruitment Section, Human Resources Department, Administrative Building, BHEL Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) - 284120 latest by 25 January 2020.

BHEL Technician Apprentice Notification



BHEL Trade Apprentice Notification

BHEL Apprentice Online Application Link