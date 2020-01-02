Search

BHEL Recruitment 2020: 300 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts, Apply @apprenticeship.gov.in

Jan 2, 2020 17:00 IST
BHEL Recruitment 2020

BHEL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Jhansi has published the recruitment notification for the post of Trade Apprentice and Technician/Graduate Apprentice, against advertisement number 01/2019 and 02/2019. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on official website on or before 20 January 2020.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date for Submitting Online Application – 31 December 2019
  • Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 20 January 2020

BHEL Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 300

Trade Apprentice - 260 Posts

  • Fitter - 85
  • Turner - 10
  • Machinist - 10
  • Electronic (Mechanic) - 10
  • Electrician - 80
  • Welder (Ges and Electronic) - 25
  • Draftsman (Mechanic) - 10
  • Computer Operator and Programming assistant (COPA) - 18
  • Plumber - 6
  • Carpenter - 6

Technician/Graduate Apprentice – 40 Posts

  • Electrical -10
  • Technical - 10
  • Electronics - 9
  • Instrumentation and Control -2
  • Civil - 2
  • Computer Application - 3
  • Modern Office Management and Secretarial / Practice - 2
  • Pharmacy Assistant - 2

Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice

  • Trade Apprentice – 12th passed and ITI
  • Technician/Graduate Apprentice – Diploma / Degree, Engineering in required discipline in form of Four/ Three years regular student from recognize institutions. 12th passed with (60%-UR/OBC OR SC/ST - 55%)

How to Apply for BHEL Apprentice Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply online to the post through official website www.jhs.bhel.com/ on or before 20 January 2020. Candidates should also send their online application form to East, Dy. Manager (HR), Recruitment Section, Human Resources Department, Administrative Building, BHEL Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) - 284120 latest by 25 January 2020.

BHEL Technician  Apprentice Notification

BHEL Trade Apprentice Notification

BHEL Apprentice Online Application Link

