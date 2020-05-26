Bhiwandi Nizampur Mahanagarpalika BNCMC Recruitment 2020 for 131 GNM, ANM and Other Posts

BNCMC Recruitment 2020: Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipality Corporation (BNCMC), Maharashtra is inviting application for Medical Officer (MO), Staff Nurse (GNM), ANM, Pharmacist and Lab Technician for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Duty. Eligible and interested candidates for the post can attend the walk-in-interview for Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipality Corporation Recruitment from 26 May to 29 May 2020.
Important Dates
Walk in Interview Date: 26 May to 29 May 2020
Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipality Corporation Vacancy Details:
- Medical Officer MBBS-04 Posts
- Medical Officer Unani-07Posts
- Medical Officer Ayurvedic-07Posts
- Medical Officer Homeopathic-07Posts
- Staff Nurse - 60
- ANM - 34
- Pharmacist - 06
- Lab Technician - 06
Salary:
- Medical Officer MBBS -Rs.55000/-
- Medical Officer Unani- Rs.45000/-
- Medical Officer Ayurvedic- Rs.45000/-
- Medical Officer Homeopathic -Rs.45000/-
- Staff Nurse GNM - Rs.20000/-
- ANM -Rs.15000/-
- Lab Technician -Rs.12000/-
- Pharmacist -Rs.15000/
Eligibility Criteria for Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipality Corporation GNM, ANM and Other Posts
Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:
- Medical Officer - MBBS with 2 years of experience
- Medical Officer Ayurveda - BAMS with 2 years of experience
- Medical Officer - BUMS with 2 years of experience
- Medical Officer - BHMS with 2 years of experience
- Staff Nurse - B.Sc. (Nursing)/ GNM.
- ANM - HSC with ANM Course.
- Pharmacist - D.Pharm / B.Pharm.
- Lab Technician - B.Sc./ DMLT.
For more information on BNCMC Eligibility Criteria, check detailed notification link given below
Selection Process for Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipality Corporation Nurse and Other Posts
Selection will be on the basis of interview.
How to Apply for Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipality Corporation Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can attend walk in interview at Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipality Corporation on scheduled date and time. Check detailed notification for more information.
BNCMC Recruitment Notification PDF