Bhiwandi Nizampur Mahanagarpalika BNCMC Recruitment 2020 for 131 GNM, ANM and Other Posts

BNCMC Recruitment 2020: Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipality Corporation (BNCMC), Maharashtra is inviting application for Medical Officer (MO), Staff Nurse (GNM), ANM, Pharmacist and Lab Technician for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Duty. Eligible and interested candidates for the post can attend the walk-in-interview for Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipality Corporation Recruitment from 26 May to 29 May 2020.

Important Dates

Walk in Interview Date: 26 May to 29 May 2020

Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipality Corporation Vacancy Details:

Medical Officer MBBS-04 Posts

Medical Officer Unani-07Posts

Medical Officer Ayurvedic-07Posts

Medical Officer Homeopathic-07Posts

Staff Nurse - 60

ANM - 34

Pharmacist - 06

Lab Technician - 06

Salary:

Medical Officer MBBS -Rs.55000/-

Medical Officer Unani- Rs.45000/-

Medical Officer Ayurvedic- Rs.45000/-

Medical Officer Homeopathic -Rs.45000/-

Staff Nurse GNM - Rs.20000/-

ANM -Rs.15000/-

Lab Technician -Rs.12000/-

Pharmacist -Rs.15000/

Eligibility Criteria for Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipality Corporation GNM, ANM and Other Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

Medical Officer - MBBS with 2 years of experience

Medical Officer Ayurveda - BAMS with 2 years of experience

Medical Officer - BUMS with 2 years of experience

Medical Officer - BHMS with 2 years of experience

Staff Nurse - B.Sc. (Nursing)/ GNM.

ANM - HSC with ANM Course.

Pharmacist - D.Pharm / B.Pharm.

Lab Technician - B.Sc./ DMLT.

For more information on BNCMC Eligibility Criteria, check detailed notification link given below

Selection Process for Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipality Corporation Nurse and Other Posts



Selection will be on the basis of interview.

How to Apply for Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipality Corporation Recruitment 2020 ?



Eligible and interested candidates can attend walk in interview at Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipality Corporation on scheduled date and time. Check detailed notification for more information.

BNCMC Recruitment Notification PDF

BNCMC Official Website