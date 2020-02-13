BPSC 65th Re Exam Admit Card 2020 out @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Bihar BPSC 65th CCE Prelims Call Letter Direct Link Here

BPSC 65th Re-Exam Admit Card 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released 65th Re-Exam Admit Card 2020 on its official website. Candidates applied for BPSC 65th CCE Prelims 2020 can download their admit cards through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice released at BPSC Website, The commission will conduct BPSC 65th Re-Exam 2020 on 17 February 2020 between 12 PM to 2 PM. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates are required to download BPSC 65th Re-Exam Admit Card 2020 by following the instructions given in this article.

Procedure to Download BPSC 65th Re-Exam Admit Card 2020

Go to the BPSC Website.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC 65th Re Exam Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Enter required credentials and click on the submit button on the login page.

BPSC 65th Re Exam Admit Card 2020 will be displayed.

Candidates can save BPSC Admit Card 2020 for future reference.

BPSC 65th Re Exam Admit Card 2020



Candidates are advised to carry their admit cards along with the photo identity card on the day of the exam. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to sit in the exam. Candidates can directly download Bihar BPSC 65th Prelims Re-Exam Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link. If any candidate may find a discrepancy in the admit card they may contact to the concerned authority.

Latest Government Jobs:

BTSC Bihar Jr Engineer Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 6379 Junior Engineer Posts @pariksha.nic.in till 17 February



Malda District Recruitment 2020 for 43 Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) Posts



ITDC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online 12 DGM, Manager, Assistant Manager and Other Posts