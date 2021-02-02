JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Nominations open for Students and Educators. Apply Now!

BPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 38 District Art and Culture Officer Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Apply Online from 3 Feb

Bihar BPSC District Art and Culture Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Feb 2, 2021 23:15 IST
Bihar BPSC District Art and Culture Officer Recruitment 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of District Art and Culture Officer under Art, Culture & Youth Dept., Govt. of Bihar against the Advt. No. 01/2021. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 38 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The online process for the aforesaid posts from the online mode from 3 February 2021 to 2 March 2021. Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.  

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application:  3 February 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 2 March 2021

Bihar BPSC District Art and Culture Officer Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • District Art and Culture Officer DA / CO - 38 Posts

Bihar BPSC District Art and Culture Officer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with PG Diploma in Dramatic Art/PG in Theater/Dramatics/Master Degree in Dance/Music/Fine Arts/Art History.

Bihar BPSC District Art and Culture Officer Recruitment 2021 - 21-37 for Male & 21-40 for Female

Download Bihar BPSC District Art and Culture Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification 

Bihar BPSC District Art and Culture Officer Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for BPSC District Art and Culture Officer Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 3 February 2021 to 2 March 2021 at bpsc.bih.nic.in. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

BPSC District Art and Culture Officer Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • General /BC/EWS: 600/-
  • SC / ST /: 150/-
  • Bihar Domicile Female: 150/-

