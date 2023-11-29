Revised Bihar Teacher Salary 2023 upto Rs. 47000; Check Pay Variation for Rural and Urban Candidates

Revised Bihar Teacher Salary 2023: The Bihar Teachers who are employed for Class 1 to 5 will receive a salary on basic pay of Rs 25000 whereas the basic pay for Class 9 to 10 and Class 11 to 12 employed teachers will be Rs 31000 and Rs 32000 respectively.
As per the recent data, the rural candidate will get the in-hand salary of Rs 44,298, whereas their urban counterparts receive a slightly higher amount of Rs 47,768. The difference in salaries is because of the different HRAs given to employed candidates. The HRA for Urban candidates is 8% whereas for Rural candidates it is 4%.
Bihar Primary Teacher Salary (Class 1-5)
The newly appointed Bihar Primary Teacher in Urban areas will get Rs 38010 per month in hand salary which is approximately 60% more salary from the candidates who were appointed in 2022. The Primary teacher in hand salary includes allowances like DA, HRA, Medical etc. however it also includes certain deductions. Check the table below for detailed allowances and deductions
|
Bihar Primary Teacher Salary
|
Allowances
|
Rural
|
Urban
|
Basic Pay
|
25000
|
25000
|
HRA
|
1000
|
2000
|
DA
|
11500
|
11500
|
Medical
|
1000
|
1000
|
CTA
|
0
|
2190
|
Govt. Contribution
|
5110
|
5110
|
Deductions
|
8790
|
8790
|
In Hand Salary
|
34820
|
38010
Bihar Secondary Teacher Salary (Class 9-10)
The newly appointed Bihar Secondary Teacher in Urban areas will get Rs 46374 per month in-hand salary which is approximately 10% more salary from the candidates who were appointed in 2013-15. The Primary teacher in hand salary includes allowances like DA, HRA, Medical etc. however it also includes certain deductions. Check the table below for detailed allowances and deductions
|
Bihar Secondary Teacher Salary
|
Allowances
|
Rural
|
Urban
|
Basic Pay
|
31000
|
31000
|
HRA
|
1240
|
2480
|
DA
|
14260
|
14260
|
Medical
|
1000
|
1000
|
CTA
|
0
|
2190
|
Govt. Contribution
|
6336
|
6336
|
Deductions
|
10892
|
10892
|
In Hand Salary
|
42944
|
46374
Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher Salary (Class 11-12)
The newly appointed Bihar Higher Secondary Teacher in Urban areas will get Rs 47768 per month in hand salary which is approximately 8.5% more salary from the candidates who were appointed in 2013-15. The Primary teacher in hand salary includes allowances like DA, HRA, Medical etc. however it also includes certain deductions. Check the table below for detailed allowances and deductions
|
Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher Salary
|
Salary Breakup
|
Rural
|
Urban
|
Basic Pay
|
32000
|
32000
|
HRA
|
1280
|
2560
|
DA
|
14260
|
14260
|
Medical
|
1000
|
1000
|
CTA
|
0
|
2190
|
Govt. Contribution
|
6541
|
6541
|
Deductions
|
11243
|
11243
|
In Hand Salary
|
44298
|
47768
Bihar Teacher Salary: Job Profile
Along with the Bihar teacher salary, candidates must be familiar with the roles and responsibilities assigned to them after joining the post. The Bihar Teacher job profile is shared below:
|
Post Name
|
Bihar Teacher Job Profile
|
Primary Teacher
|
Teach the students as per the prescribed curriculum and follow the instructions given by the National Curriculum Framework.
Prepare the lesson plans of the chapters and organise extra-curricular activities in the school.
|
Secondary Teacher
|
Maintain up-to-date subject knowledge and prepare lessons as per the prescribed syllabus.
Maintain records of the student’s behavior, performance, and attendance. Ensure that the records are updated regularly so that other teachers, school administration, and family can access them
|
Senior Secondary Teacher
|
Planning and teaching topics as per the curriculum and ensuring that the students are learning the fundamentals.
Maintain decorum and discipline in the classroom and ensure students learn in a safe environment. They are required to evaluate the performance of the students and give proper feedback for improvement. Responsible for allocating marks to the assignments, tests, and exams and providing the right guidance to the students, which will help them to improve their performance.
Related Articles,
|Bihar Primary School Teacher Syllabus
|Bihar Middle School Teacher Syllabus
|Bihar Teacher 2nd Phase Vacancy
|Bihar Teacher Question Paper
|Bihar Teacher Cut Off