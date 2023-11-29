Revised Bihar Teacher Salary 2023 upto Rs. 47000; Check Pay Variation for Rural and Urban Candidates

Bihar Teacher Class Wise Salary Variation
Revised Bihar Teacher Salary 2023: The Bihar Teachers who are employed for Class 1 to 5 will receive a salary on basic pay of Rs 25000 whereas the basic pay for Class 9 to 10 and Class 11 to 12 employed teachers will be Rs 31000 and Rs 32000 respectively.

As per the recent data, the rural candidate will get the in-hand salary of Rs 44,298, whereas their urban counterparts receive a slightly higher amount of Rs 47,768. The difference in salaries is because of the different HRAs given to employed candidates. The HRA for Urban candidates is 8% whereas for Rural candidates it is 4%.

Bihar Primary Teacher Salary (Class 1-5)

The newly appointed Bihar Primary Teacher in Urban areas will get Rs 38010 per month in hand salary which is approximately 60% more salary from the candidates who were appointed in 2022. The Primary teacher in hand salary includes allowances like DA, HRA, Medical etc. however it also includes certain deductions. Check the table below for detailed allowances and deductions

Bihar Primary Teacher Salary

Allowances

Rural

Urban

Basic Pay

25000

25000

HRA

1000

2000

DA

11500

11500

Medical

1000

1000

CTA

0

2190

Govt. Contribution

5110

5110

Deductions

8790

8790

In Hand Salary

34820

38010

Bihar Secondary Teacher Salary (Class 9-10)

The newly appointed Bihar Secondary Teacher in Urban areas will get Rs 46374 per month in-hand salary which is approximately 10% more salary from the candidates who were appointed in 2013-15. The Primary teacher in hand salary includes allowances like DA, HRA, Medical etc. however it also includes certain deductions. Check the table below for detailed allowances and deductions

Bihar Secondary Teacher Salary

Allowances

Rural

Urban

Basic Pay

31000

31000

HRA

1240

2480

DA

14260

14260

Medical

1000

1000

CTA

0

2190

Govt. Contribution

6336

6336

Deductions

10892

10892

In Hand Salary

42944

46374

Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher Salary (Class 11-12)

The newly appointed Bihar Higher Secondary Teacher in Urban areas will get Rs 47768 per month in hand salary which is approximately 8.5% more salary from the candidates who were appointed in 2013-15. The Primary teacher in hand salary includes allowances like DA, HRA, Medical etc. however it also includes certain deductions. Check the table below for detailed allowances and deductions

Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher Salary

Salary Breakup

Rural

Urban

Basic Pay

32000

32000

HRA

1280

2560

DA

14260

14260

Medical

1000

1000

CTA

0

2190

Govt. Contribution

6541

6541

Deductions

11243

11243

In Hand Salary

44298

47768

Bihar Teacher Salary: Job Profile

Along with the Bihar teacher salary, candidates must be familiar with the roles and responsibilities assigned to them after joining the post. The Bihar Teacher job profile is shared below:

Post Name

Bihar Teacher Job Profile

Primary Teacher

Teach the students as per the prescribed curriculum and follow the instructions given by the National Curriculum Framework.

Prepare the lesson plans of the chapters and organise extra-curricular activities in the school.

Secondary Teacher

Maintain up-to-date subject knowledge and prepare lessons as per the prescribed syllabus. 

Maintain records of the student’s behavior, performance, and attendance. Ensure that the records are updated regularly so that other teachers, school administration, and family can access them

Senior Secondary Teacher

Planning and teaching topics as per the curriculum and ensuring that the students are learning the fundamentals.

Maintain decorum and discipline in the classroom and ensure students learn in a safe environment. They are required to evaluate the performance of the students and give proper feedback for improvement. Responsible for allocating marks to the assignments, tests, and exams and providing the right guidance to the students, which will help them to improve their performance.

