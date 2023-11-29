Revised Bihar Teacher Salary 2023 upto Rs. 47000; Check Pay Variation for Rural and Urban Candidates

Summary: Bihar Teacher Salary 2023: The Bihar Primary PRT, PGT Teacher to get salary upto Rs 47000 with allowances like HRA, DA, etc. Check here for class-based Salary Variation for Rural and Urban Candidates

Revised Bihar Teacher Salary 2023: The Bihar Teachers who are employed for Class 1 to 5 will receive a salary on basic pay of Rs 25000 whereas the basic pay for Class 9 to 10 and Class 11 to 12 employed teachers will be Rs 31000 and Rs 32000 respectively.

As per the recent data, the rural candidate will get the in-hand salary of Rs 44,298, whereas their urban counterparts receive a slightly higher amount of Rs 47,768. The difference in salaries is because of the different HRAs given to employed candidates. The HRA for Urban candidates is 8% whereas for Rural candidates it is 4%.

Bihar Primary Teacher Salary (Class 1-5)

The newly appointed Bihar Primary Teacher in Urban areas will get Rs 38010 per month in hand salary which is approximately 60% more salary from the candidates who were appointed in 2022. The Primary teacher in hand salary includes allowances like DA, HRA, Medical etc. however it also includes certain deductions. Check the table below for detailed allowances and deductions

Bihar Primary Teacher Salary Allowances Rural Urban Basic Pay 25000 25000 HRA 1000 2000 DA 11500 11500 Medical 1000 1000 CTA 0 2190 Govt. Contribution 5110 5110 Deductions 8790 8790 In Hand Salary 34820 38010

Bihar Secondary Teacher Salary (Class 9-10)

The newly appointed Bihar Secondary Teacher in Urban areas will get Rs 46374 per month in-hand salary which is approximately 10% more salary from the candidates who were appointed in 2013-15. The Primary teacher in hand salary includes allowances like DA, HRA, Medical etc. however it also includes certain deductions. Check the table below for detailed allowances and deductions

Bihar Secondary Teacher Salary Allowances Rural Urban Basic Pay 31000 31000 HRA 1240 2480 DA 14260 14260 Medical 1000 1000 CTA 0 2190 Govt. Contribution 6336 6336 Deductions 10892 10892 In Hand Salary 42944 46374

Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher Salary (Class 11-12)

The newly appointed Bihar Higher Secondary Teacher in Urban areas will get Rs 47768 per month in hand salary which is approximately 8.5% more salary from the candidates who were appointed in 2013-15. The Primary teacher in hand salary includes allowances like DA, HRA, Medical etc. however it also includes certain deductions. Check the table below for detailed allowances and deductions

Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher Salary Salary Breakup Rural Urban Basic Pay 32000 32000 HRA 1280 2560 DA 14260 14260 Medical 1000 1000 CTA 0 2190 Govt. Contribution 6541 6541 Deductions 11243 11243 In Hand Salary 44298 47768

Bihar Teacher Salary: Job Profile

Along with the Bihar teacher salary, candidates must be familiar with the roles and responsibilities assigned to them after joining the post. The Bihar Teacher job profile is shared below:

Post Name Bihar Teacher Job Profile Primary Teacher Teach the students as per the prescribed curriculum and follow the instructions given by the National Curriculum Framework. Prepare the lesson plans of the chapters and organise extra-curricular activities in the school. Secondary Teacher Maintain up-to-date subject knowledge and prepare lessons as per the prescribed syllabus. Maintain records of the student’s behavior, performance, and attendance. Ensure that the records are updated regularly so that other teachers, school administration, and family can access them Senior Secondary Teacher Planning and teaching topics as per the curriculum and ensuring that the students are learning the fundamentals. Maintain decorum and discipline in the classroom and ensure students learn in a safe environment. They are required to evaluate the performance of the students and give proper feedback for improvement. Responsible for allocating marks to the assignments, tests, and exams and providing the right guidance to the students, which will help them to improve their performance.

