Bihar Primary Teacher Syllabus Class 1 to 5 2023, Download Subject-Wise Topics, Check Exam Pattern

BPSC Primary Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 2023: The BPSC Primary School Teacher syllabus includes subjects such as elementary mathematics, general awareness, and general science which consists of topics as Percentage, Ratio and Proportion, Problems Based on Ages, History, Culture, Geography, Indian National Movement, etc.
Candidates applying for the BPSC Teacher vacancy must be familiar with the BPSC Teacher 1 to 5 Syllabus before commencing their preparation. It will help them to align their preparation with the exam requirements and the latest pattern.
The BPSC Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 is divided into three parts, i.e. Part I for Language, Part II for Hindi Language/Urdu Language/Bengali Language and Part III for General Studies. Apart from the syllabus, aspirants must also review the BPSC Teacher 1 to 5 exam pattern to get insights into the exam structure and marking scheme.
In this article, we have compiled the BPSC Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 PDF along with the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.
BPSC Teacher Syllabus Class 1 to 5 Overview
Here is the major overview of the BPSC Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 and Exam Pattern 2023 shared below for the reference of the aspirants.
|
Bihar Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
|
Department
|
Education Department of Bihar
|
Exam Name
|
Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam
|
Bihar Teacher Vacancy
|
119969
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Dates
|
November 5 to 14, 2023
|
Exam Date
|
December 7 to December 10, 2023
|
Job Location
|
Bihar
|
Official Website
|
bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC Primary Teacher Syllabus
The BPSC Primary Teacher Exam is conducted for eligible aspirants who want to become teachers for Classes 1 to 5. The Bihar Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 is divided into three parts, i.e. Part I for Language, Part II for Hindi Language/Urdu Language/Bengali Language and Part III for General Studies. A total of 220 MCQs for 220 marks in the exam. Here is the detailed BPSC Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Bihar Teacher Syllabus Class 1 to 5
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Bihar Primary Teacher Syllabus
|
Paper 1
|
Language Part I
|
English language, which is mandatory for all.
Vocabulary
Grammar
Noun
Pronoun
Verb
Adverb
Reading Comprehension
Idioms and Phrases, etc
|
Language Part II (Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language. Candidate can choose any one of the three languages)
|
Hindi
त्रुटि पहचान
बुनियादी समझ और लेखन क्षमता, आदि।
वर्तनी
रिक्त स्थानों की पूर्ति करें (क्रिया, पूर्वसर्ग, लेख आदि का प्रयोग करके)
शब्दावली
वाक्य की बनावट
व्याकरण
विलोम शब्द
वाक्य पूरा करना
समानार्थी शब्द
वाक्यांशों और शब्दों का मुहावरेदार उपयोग, आदि
|
Paper 2
|
Topic-wise General Studies Syllabus
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
Percentage
Profit and Loss
Interest
Time and Work
Ratio and Proportion
Problems Based on Ages
Number System
Partnership
Speed Time and Distance
Mixture and Alligations
Average
Algebra
Mensuration
Geometry
|
Mental Ability Test
|
Analogies
Letter and Symbol series
Classification
Blood Relation
Number Series
Ranking and Order
Verbal Classification
Coding and Decoding
Direction Sense
Statement and Conclusion
Sitting Arrangement
Syllogism
Statement and Assumption, etc.
|
General Awareness
|
India and its Neighboring Countries
Current Affairs
Sports
History
Culture
Geography
Economic Science
Policy
Indian Constitution
|
General Science
|
Work, Energy, and Power
Force and Laws of Motions
Electromagnetic Waves
Heat
Optics
Gravitation
Physical World & Measurement
Atoms & Nuclei
Currents
Heat & Thermodynamics
Electrostatics
Structure of Atom
Periodic Classification of Elements
Acids, Bases and Salts
Metal and Non-Metals
States of Matter
Plants
Animals
Skeleton System
Nervous System
Digestive System
Vitamins and Minerals
|
Social Science
|
India and the Contemporary World
Contemporary India
Democratic Politics
Understanding Economic Development, etc.
|
Indian National Movements
|
India on the Eve of British Conquest
British Conquest of Bengal
Mysore’s Resistance to the Company
Expansion and Consolidation of British Power in India
Causes of British Success in India
Era of Militant Nationalism (1905-1909)
Anglo-Maratha Struggle for Supremacy
Extension of British Paramountcy through Administrative Policy
Relations of British India with Neighboring Countries
British India and the North-West Frontier
Resistance against British Before 1857
The Revolt of 1857: Causes, Events, Spread, Leaders
First World War and Nationalist Response
Beginning of Modern Nationalism in India
Foundation of Indian National Congress
Conquest of Sindh
Conquest of Punjab
First Phase of Revolutionary Activities (1907-1917)
Emergence of Gandhi
Non-Cooperation Movement and Khilafat Andolan
|
Geography and Environment
|
Solar System
Planets
Earth
Continent
Volcano
Indian Geography
Mountains and Plateau
Environment
Human Geography - People, Human Activities, etc.
Weightage of BPSC Teacher Syllabus Class 1 to 5
After reviewing the BPSC Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5, aspirants must also check the Bihar Teacher exam pattern to understand the exam format, total number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme. Here is the detailed BPSC Teacher 1 to 5 Exam Pattern shared below.
- The written exam comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions.
- A total of 220 questions will be asked for 220 marks.
- The Bihar Teacher 1 to 5 exam is divided into two papers: i.e. Paper I and Paper II.
- The exam duration will be 2 hours for each paper.
- There shall be no negative marking in the exam.
- The language section is qualifying in nature with a minimum of 30% marks in the paper.
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper 1
|
Language (Qualifying)
|
Part I -English
|
25
|
25
|
2 Hours
|
Part II -Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language
|
75
|
75
|
Paper 2
|
General Studies
|
120
|
120
|
2 Hours
|
Total
|
220
|
220
|
4 Hours
How to Cover BPSC Primary Teacher Syllabus 2023
The BPSC Teacher exam is a popular teaching recruitment exam in the country. More than lakhs of candidates participate in this exam annually, but only a few can ace it due to huge competition against limited vacancies. Hence, aspirants must adhere to the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 to cover all the aspects of the exam. Check the best tips and tricks to crack the BPSC Teacher exam on the first attempt.
- Check the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 prescribed by the officials before commencing the preparation.
- Prepare the timetable based on the question weightage and difficulty level of the papers.
- Refer to the expert-recommended books to gain conceptual clarity on the basic concepts and core topics prescribed in the syllabus.
- Solve online mock tests and previous papers regularly to identify their strength and weaknesses.
- Prepare short notes when studying the topics, as it would be beneficial for last-minute revision.
Best Books to Cover BPSC Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 2023
Aspirants should refer to the high-quality Bihar Teacher books and materials recommended by experts and past toppers. It will be helpful in covering all the subject-wise topics mentioned in the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5. Check the BPSC Teacher books for all the subjects below.
- Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis
- Bihar Special Teacher Mathematics Guide by Arihant
- Current Affairs/General Awareness by Disha Publications
- बिहार टीचर स्पेशल: हिंदी व्याकरण by राजेंद्र मिश्रा
- A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning by Dr R.S Aggarwal
- General Science-Objective Questions by Arihant Publications
- Samajik Vigyan by Vinay Kumar Singh
