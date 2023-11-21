Bihar Primary Teacher Syllabus Class 1 to 5 2023, Download Subject-Wise Topics, Check Exam Pattern

Bihar Primary Teacher Syllabus: Bihar Primary School Teacher syllabus includes subjects such as elementary mathematics, general awareness, general science and a language paper. Download the Bihar Teacher Syllabus class 1 to 5 and Exam Pattern here.

BPSC Primary Teacher Syllabus Class 1 to 5
BPSC Primary Teacher Syllabus Class 1 to 5

BPSC Primary Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 2023: The BPSC Primary School Teacher syllabus includes subjects such as elementary mathematics, general awareness, and general science which consists of topics as Percentage, Ratio and Proportion, Problems Based on Ages, History, Culture, Geography, Indian National Movement, etc.

Candidates applying for the BPSC Teacher vacancy must be familiar with the BPSC Teacher 1 to 5 Syllabus before commencing their preparation. It will help them to align their preparation with the exam requirements and the latest pattern.

 

The BPSC Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 is divided into three parts, i.e. Part I for Language, Part II for Hindi Language/Urdu Language/Bengali Language and Part III for General Studies. Apart from the syllabus, aspirants must also review the BPSC Teacher 1 to 5 exam pattern to get insights into the exam structure and marking scheme.

Shiv Khera

 

In this article, we have compiled the BPSC Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 PDF along with the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

BPSC Teacher Syllabus Class 1 to 5 Overview

Here is the major overview of the BPSC Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 and Exam Pattern 2023 shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

Bihar Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Department

Education Department of Bihar

Exam Name

Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam

Bihar Teacher Vacancy

119969

Application Mode

Online

Application Dates

November 5 to 14, 2023

Exam Date

December 7 to December 10, 2023

Job Location

Bihar

Official Website

bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Primary Teacher Syllabus

The BPSC Primary Teacher Exam is conducted for eligible aspirants who want to become teachers for Classes 1 to 5. The Bihar Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 is divided into three parts, i.e. Part I for Language, Part II for Hindi Language/Urdu Language/Bengali Language and Part III for General Studies. A total of 220 MCQs for 220 marks in the exam. Here is the detailed BPSC Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Bihar Teacher Syllabus Class 1 to 5

Paper

Subject

Bihar Primary Teacher Syllabus

Paper 1

Language Part I

English language, which is mandatory for all.

Vocabulary

Grammar

Noun 

Pronoun

Verb

Adverb

Reading Comprehension 

Idioms and Phrases, etc

Language Part II (Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language. Candidate can choose any one of the three languages)

Hindi

त्रुटि पहचान

बुनियादी समझ और लेखन क्षमता, आदि।

वर्तनी

रिक्त स्थानों की पूर्ति करें (क्रिया, पूर्वसर्ग, लेख आदि का प्रयोग करके)

शब्दावली

वाक्य की बनावट

व्याकरण

विलोम शब्द

वाक्य पूरा करना

समानार्थी शब्द

वाक्यांशों और शब्दों का मुहावरेदार उपयोग, आदि

Paper 2

Topic-wise General Studies Syllabus

Elementary Mathematics

Percentage 

Profit and Loss

Interest 

Time and Work

Ratio and Proportion

Problems Based on Ages

Number System

Partnership 

Speed Time and Distance

Mixture and Alligations

Average

Algebra 

Mensuration

Geometry

Mental Ability Test

Analogies

Letter and Symbol series

Classification

Blood Relation

Number Series

Ranking and Order

Verbal Classification

Coding and Decoding

Direction Sense

Statement and Conclusion

Sitting Arrangement

Syllogism

Statement and Assumption, etc.

General Awareness

India and its Neighboring Countries

Current Affairs

Sports

History

Culture

Geography

Economic Science

Policy

Indian Constitution

General Science

Work, Energy, and Power

Force and Laws of Motions

Electromagnetic Waves 

Heat

Optics

Gravitation

Physical World & Measurement

Atoms & Nuclei

Currents

Heat & Thermodynamics

Electrostatics

Structure of Atom

Periodic Classification of Elements 

Acids, Bases and Salts 

Metal and Non-Metals

States of Matter

Plants 

Animals 

Skeleton System 

Nervous System

Digestive System 

Vitamins and Minerals

Social Science

India and the Contemporary World

Contemporary India

Democratic Politics

Understanding Economic Development, etc.

Indian National Movements

India on the Eve of British Conquest

British Conquest of Bengal

Mysore’s Resistance to the Company

Expansion and Consolidation of British Power in India

Causes of British Success in India

Era of Militant Nationalism (1905-1909)

Anglo-Maratha Struggle for Supremacy

Extension of British Paramountcy through Administrative Policy

Relations of British India with Neighboring Countries

British India and the North-West Frontier

Resistance against British Before 1857

The Revolt of 1857: Causes, Events, Spread, Leaders

First World War and Nationalist Response

Beginning of Modern Nationalism in India

Foundation of Indian National Congress

Conquest of Sindh

Conquest of Punjab

First Phase of Revolutionary Activities (1907-1917)

Emergence of Gandhi

Non-Cooperation Movement and Khilafat Andolan

Geography and Environment

Solar System 

Planets

Earth 

Continent 

Volcano 

Indian Geography 

Mountains and Plateau

Environment 

Human Geography - People, Human Activities, etc.

Weightage of BPSC Teacher Syllabus Class 1 to 5

After reviewing the BPSC Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5, aspirants must also check the Bihar Teacher exam pattern to understand the exam format, total number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme. Here is the detailed BPSC Teacher 1 to 5 Exam Pattern shared below.

  • The written exam comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions.
  • A total of 220 questions will be asked for 220 marks.
  • The Bihar Teacher 1 to 5 exam is divided into two papers: i.e. Paper I and Paper II.
  • The exam duration will be 2 hours for each paper.
  • There shall be no negative marking in the exam.
  • The language section is qualifying in nature with a minimum of 30% marks in the paper.

Paper

Subject

Total Questions

Total Marks

Duration

Paper 1

Language (Qualifying)

Part I -English

25

25

2 Hours

Part II -Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language

75

75

Paper 2

General Studies

120

120

2 Hours

Total

220

220

4 Hours

How to Cover BPSC Primary Teacher Syllabus 2023

The BPSC Teacher exam is a popular teaching recruitment exam in the country. More than lakhs of candidates participate in this exam annually, but only a few can ace it due to huge competition against limited vacancies. Hence, aspirants must adhere to the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5  to cover all the aspects of the exam. Check the best tips and tricks to crack the BPSC Teacher exam on the first attempt.

  • Check the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 prescribed by the officials before commencing the preparation.
  • Prepare the timetable based on the question weightage and difficulty level of the papers.
  • Refer to the expert-recommended books to gain conceptual clarity on the basic concepts and core topics prescribed in the syllabus.
  • Solve online mock tests and previous papers regularly to identify their strength and weaknesses.
  • Prepare short notes when studying the topics, as it would be beneficial for last-minute revision.

Best Books to Cover BPSC Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 2023

Aspirants should refer to the high-quality Bihar Teacher books and materials recommended by experts and past toppers. It will be helpful in covering all the subject-wise topics mentioned in the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5. Check the BPSC Teacher books for all the subjects below.

  • Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis
  • Bihar Special Teacher Mathematics Guide by Arihant
  • Current Affairs/General Awareness by Disha Publications
  • बिहार टीचर स्पेशल: हिंदी व्याकरण by राजेंद्र मिश्रा
  • A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning by Dr R.S Aggarwal
  • General Science-Objective Questions by Arihant Publications
  • Samajik Vigyan by Vinay Kumar Singh
Bihar Middle School Teacher Syllabus
Bihar Teacher 2nd Phase  Vacancy  
Bihar Teacher Question Paper
Bihar Teacher Cut Off

FAQ

What is the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5?

The BPSC Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 is divided into three parts, i.e. Part I for Language, Part II for Hindi Language/Urdu Language/Bengali Language and Part III for General Studies.

What is the weightage of the BPSC Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5?

The BPSC Teacher 1 to 5 exam pattern comprises 220 objective-type questions for 220 marks. The overall exam duration will be 4 hours.

Is there any negative marking in the Bihar Teacher 1 to 5 Exam?

No. There is no provision for negative marking for wrong answers in the BPSC Teacher 1 to 5 Exam.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next