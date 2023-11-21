Bihar Primary Teacher Syllabus Class 1 to 5 2023, Download Subject-Wise Topics, Check Exam Pattern

Bihar Primary Teacher Syllabus: Bihar Primary School Teacher syllabus includes subjects such as elementary mathematics, general awareness, general science and a language paper. Download the Bihar Teacher Syllabus class 1 to 5 and Exam Pattern here.

BPSC Primary Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 2023: The BPSC Primary School Teacher syllabus includes subjects such as elementary mathematics, general awareness, and general science which consists of topics as Percentage, Ratio and Proportion, Problems Based on Ages, History, Culture, Geography, Indian National Movement, etc.

Candidates applying for the BPSC Teacher vacancy must be familiar with the BPSC Teacher 1 to 5 Syllabus before commencing their preparation. It will help them to align their preparation with the exam requirements and the latest pattern.

The BPSC Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 is divided into three parts, i.e. Part I for Language, Part II for Hindi Language/Urdu Language/Bengali Language and Part III for General Studies. Apart from the syllabus, aspirants must also review the BPSC Teacher 1 to 5 exam pattern to get insights into the exam structure and marking scheme.

In this article, we have compiled the BPSC Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 PDF along with the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

BPSC Teacher Syllabus Class 1 to 5 Overview

Here is the major overview of the BPSC Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 and Exam Pattern 2023 shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

Bihar Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 Overview Exam Conducting Body Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Department Education Department of Bihar Exam Name Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam Bihar Teacher Vacancy 119969 Application Mode Online Application Dates November 5 to 14, 2023 Exam Date December 7 to December 10, 2023 Job Location Bihar Official Website bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Primary Teacher Syllabus

The BPSC Primary Teacher Exam is conducted for eligible aspirants who want to become teachers for Classes 1 to 5. The Bihar Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 is divided into three parts, i.e. Part I for Language, Part II for Hindi Language/Urdu Language/Bengali Language and Part III for General Studies. A total of 220 MCQs for 220 marks in the exam. Here is the detailed BPSC Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Bihar Teacher Syllabus Class 1 to 5 Paper Subject Bihar Primary Teacher Syllabus Paper 1 Language Part I English language, which is mandatory for all. Vocabulary Grammar Noun Pronoun Verb Adverb Reading Comprehension Idioms and Phrases, etc Language Part II (Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language. Candidate can choose any one of the three languages) Hindi त्रुटि पहचान बुनियादी समझ और लेखन क्षमता, आदि। वर्तनी रिक्त स्थानों की पूर्ति करें (क्रिया, पूर्वसर्ग, लेख आदि का प्रयोग करके) शब्दावली वाक्य की बनावट व्याकरण विलोम शब्द वाक्य पूरा करना समानार्थी शब्द वाक्यांशों और शब्दों का मुहावरेदार उपयोग, आदि Paper 2 Topic-wise General Studies Syllabus Elementary Mathematics Percentage Profit and Loss Interest Time and Work Ratio and Proportion Problems Based on Ages Number System Partnership Speed Time and Distance Mixture and Alligations Average Algebra Mensuration Geometry Mental Ability Test Analogies Letter and Symbol series Classification Blood Relation Number Series Ranking and Order Verbal Classification Coding and Decoding Direction Sense Statement and Conclusion Sitting Arrangement Syllogism Statement and Assumption, etc. General Awareness India and its Neighboring Countries Current Affairs Sports History Culture Geography Economic Science Policy Indian Constitution General Science Work, Energy, and Power Force and Laws of Motions Electromagnetic Waves Heat Optics Gravitation Physical World & Measurement Atoms & Nuclei Currents Heat & Thermodynamics Electrostatics Structure of Atom Periodic Classification of Elements Acids, Bases and Salts Metal and Non-Metals States of Matter Plants Animals Skeleton System Nervous System Digestive System Vitamins and Minerals Social Science India and the Contemporary World Contemporary India Democratic Politics Understanding Economic Development, etc. Indian National Movements India on the Eve of British Conquest British Conquest of Bengal Mysore’s Resistance to the Company Expansion and Consolidation of British Power in India Causes of British Success in India Era of Militant Nationalism (1905-1909) Anglo-Maratha Struggle for Supremacy Extension of British Paramountcy through Administrative Policy Relations of British India with Neighboring Countries British India and the North-West Frontier Resistance against British Before 1857 The Revolt of 1857: Causes, Events, Spread, Leaders First World War and Nationalist Response Beginning of Modern Nationalism in India Foundation of Indian National Congress Conquest of Sindh Conquest of Punjab First Phase of Revolutionary Activities (1907-1917) Emergence of Gandhi Non-Cooperation Movement and Khilafat Andolan Geography and Environment Solar System Planets Earth Continent Volcano Indian Geography Mountains and Plateau Environment Human Geography - People, Human Activities, etc.

Weightage of BPSC Teacher Syllabus Class 1 to 5

After reviewing the BPSC Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5, aspirants must also check the Bihar Teacher exam pattern to understand the exam format, total number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme. Here is the detailed BPSC Teacher 1 to 5 Exam Pattern shared below.

The written exam comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions.

A total of 220 questions will be asked for 220 marks.

The Bihar Teacher 1 to 5 exam is divided into two papers: i.e. Paper I and Paper II.

The exam duration will be 2 hours for each paper.

There shall be no negative marking in the exam.

The language section is qualifying in nature with a minimum of 30% marks in the paper.

Paper Subject Total Questions Total Marks Duration Paper 1 Language (Qualifying) Part I -English 25 25 2 Hours Part II -Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language 75 75 Paper 2 General Studies 120 120 2 Hours Total 220 220 4 Hours

How to Cover BPSC Primary Teacher Syllabus 2023

The BPSC Teacher exam is a popular teaching recruitment exam in the country. More than lakhs of candidates participate in this exam annually, but only a few can ace it due to huge competition against limited vacancies. Hence, aspirants must adhere to the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 to cover all the aspects of the exam. Check the best tips and tricks to crack the BPSC Teacher exam on the first attempt.

Check the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 prescribed by the officials before commencing the preparation.

Prepare the timetable based on the question weightage and difficulty level of the papers.

Refer to the expert-recommended books to gain conceptual clarity on the basic concepts and core topics prescribed in the syllabus.

Solve online mock tests and previous papers regularly to identify their strength and weaknesses.

Prepare short notes when studying the topics, as it would be beneficial for last-minute revision.

Best Books to Cover BPSC Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 2023

Best Books to Cover BPSC Teacher Syllabus 1 to 5 2023