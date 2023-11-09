Bihar Teacher Middle School Syllabus 2023: Download Subject-Wise Class 6 to 8 Syllabus PDF

BPSC Teacher Middle School Syllabus 2023: Bihar Middle School Teacher syllabus includes subjects such as elementary mathematics, general awareness, general science and a language paper. Download the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 and Exam Pattern here.

Bihar Teacher Syllabus Class 6 to 8

Bihar Teacher Middle School Syllabus 2023: The BPSC Middle School Teacher syllabus includes subjects such as elementary mathematics, general awareness, and general science which consists of topics as Percentage, Ratio and Proportion, Problems Based on Ages, History, Culture, Geography, Polity, etc.

Recently, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a 2nd Phase notification to recruit eligible candidates to fill up 69706 vacancies for BPSC School Teacher posts. Candidates must check the Bihar Teacher 6 to 8 Syllabus before commencing their preparation. It will help them to understand the subject closely and plan their exam strategy accordingly.

 

The Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 is divided into three parts, i.e. Part I for Language, Part II for General Studies and Part III for Subject Concerned. Apart from the syllabus, aspirants must also check the Bihar Teacher 6 to 8 exam pattern to understand the exam requirements in a better manner.

In this article, we have compiled the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 PDF along with the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

Bihar Teacher Class 6 to 8 Syllabus 2023

Here are the key highlights of the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 and Exam Pattern 2023 tabulated below for the reference of the aspirants.

Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Department

Education Department of Bihar

Exam Name

Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam

Bihar Teacher Vacancy

69706

Application Mode

Online

Application Dates

November 5 to 14, 2023

Exam Date

December 7 to December 10, 2023

Job Location

Bihar

Official Website

bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Teacher Class 6 to 8 Syllabus

The BPSC Middle Teacher Exam is conducted for eligible candidates who want to be teachers for Classes 6 to 8. The Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 comprises three parts, i.e.  Part I for Language, Part II for General Studies and Part III for Subject Concerned. A total of 150 questions will be asked for 150 marks. Here is the detailed Bihar Teacher 6 to 8 Syllabus shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

Paper

Subject

Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8

Paper 1

Language Part I

English language, which is mandatory for all.

Vocabulary

Grammar

Verb

Adverb

Noun 

Pronoun

Reading Comprehension 

Idioms and Phrases, etc

Language Part II (Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language. Candidate can choose any one of the three languages)

Hindi

त्रुटि पहचान

बुनियादी समझ और लेखन क्षमता, आदि।

वर्तनी

व्याकरण

विलोम शब्द

वाक्य पूरा करना

रिक्त स्थानों की पूर्ति करें (क्रिया, पूर्वसर्ग, लेख आदि का प्रयोग करके)

शब्दावली

वाक्य की बनावट

समानार्थी शब्द

वाक्यांशों और शब्दों का मुहावरेदार उपयोग, आदि

Paper 2- Subject and General Topics

Part I- Any one of the following subjects

Hindi

Maithili

Sanskrit

Bhojpuri

Bengali

Urdu

Arabic

Persian

English

Science

Mathematics & Social Science

Topic-wise General Studies Syllabus (Part II)

Elementary Mathematics

Percentage 

Ratio and Proportion

Problems Based on Ages

Number System

Profit and Loss

Interest 

Time and Work

Partnership

Average

Algebra

Speed Time and Distance

Mixture and Alligations

Mensuration

Geometry

General Awareness

India and its Neighboring

Current Affairs

Sports

History 

Countries

Culture

Geography

Polity

Economic Science

Indian Constitution

General Science

Work, Energy, and Power

Force and Laws of Motions

Heat

Optics

Gravitation

Electromagnetic Waves 

Electrostatics

Structure of Atom

Periodic Classification of Elements 

Physical World & Measurement

Atoms & Nuclei

Currents

Heat & Thermodynamics

Acids, Bases and Salts

Skeleton System 

Nervous System 

Metal and Non-Metals

States of Matter

Plants 

Animals 

Digestive System 

Vitamins and Minerals

Indian National Movements

India on the Eve of British Conquest

British Conquest of Bengal

Causes of British Success in India

Era of Militant Nationalism (1905-1909)

Anglo-Maratha Struggle for Supremacy

Mysore’s Resistance to the Company

Expansion and Consolidation of British Power in India

First World War and Nationalist Response

Beginning of Modern Nationalism in India

Foundation of Indian National Congress

Extension of British Paramountcy through Administrative Policy

Relations of British India with Neighboring Countries

British India and the North-West Frontier

Resistance against British Before 1857

The Revolt of 1857: Causes, Events, Spread, Leaders

Emergence of Gandhi

Non-Cooperation Movement and Khilafat 

Conquest of Sindh

Conquest of Punjab

First Phase of Revolutionary Activities (1907-1917)

Andolan

Geography

Solar System 

Planets

Continent 

Volcano

Earth 

Environment

Indian Geography 

Mountains and Plateau

Human Geography - People, Human Activities, etc.

Weightage of Bihar Teacher 6 to 8 Syllabus

After reviewing the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8, aspirants must also check the Bihar Teacher exam pattern to get an idea of the exam structure, number of sections, total number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme. Here is the detailed Bihar Teacher 6 to 8 Exam Pattern shared below.

  • The written exam comprises multiple-choice questions.
  • The level of exam will be SCERT/NCERT syllabus.
  • A total of 150 questions will be asked for 150 marks.
  • The Bihar Teacher 6 to 8 exam is divided into three parts: i.e. Language, General Studies, and the Subject Concerned.
  • The exam duration will be 2 hours 30 minutes.
  • There shall be no negative marking in the exam.
  • The language section will be qualifying in nature, and qualifying marks will be 30%.

Part

Subject

Total Questions

Total Marks

Part I -Language

English and Hindi/Urdu/Bangla

30

30

Part II – General Studies

Primary Maths, Reasoning, General Awareness, General Science, Social Studies, Geography, EVS, Indian National Movement

40

40

Part III – Concerned Subject

Maths and Science/ Social Science/Hindi/English

80

80

Total

150

150

How to Cover Bihar Teacher 6 to 8 Syllabus 2023

The Bihar Teacher exam is a popular teaching exam in the country. Lakhs of candidates appear in this exam every year, but only a few can crack it due to high competition against limited seats. Hence, covering Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 is crucial to prepare topics important for the exam. Here is the list of tips and tricks to ace the Bihar Teacher exam on the first attempt.

  • Review the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 before commencing the preparation to align the exam requirements with the strategy.
  • Create the study plan based on the distribution of marks and difficulty level of the topics.
  • Read books to clear the basic concepts and learn advanced topics specified in the syllabus.
  • Solve online test series and previous papers regularly to check their preparation level and build an approach to strengthen the same.
  • Prepare short notes at the time of studying the chapters, as it would be helpful in quick revision.

Best Books to Cover Bihar Teacher Middle Class Syllabus

Candidates must read the best Bihar Teacher books and books recommended by their subject experts and mentors. This will help them to prepare all the topics mentioned in the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8. Check the subject-wise Bihar Teacher books given below.

  • Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis
  • बिहार टीचर स्पेशल: हिंदी व्याकरण by राजेंद्र मिश्रा
  • A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning by Dr R.S Aggarwal
  • Bihar Special Teacher Mathematics Guide by Arihant
  • Current Affairs/General Awareness by Disha Publications
  • General Science-Objective Questions by Arihant Publications
  • Samajik Vigyan by Vinay Kumar Singh

Also Read,

Bihar Teacher 2nd Phase  Vacancy  
Bihar Teacher Question Paper
Bihar Teacher Cut Off

FAQ

What is the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8?

The Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 comprises three parts, i.e. Part I for Language, Part II for General Studies and Part III for Subject Concerned.

What is the weightage of the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8?

The Bihar Teacher 6 to 8 exam pattern comprises 150 objective-type questions for 150 marks. The exam duration will be 2 hours and 30 minutes.

