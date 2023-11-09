Bihar Teacher Middle School Syllabus 2023: Download Subject-Wise Class 6 to 8 Syllabus PDF

Bihar Teacher Middle School Syllabus 2023: The BPSC Middle School Teacher syllabus includes subjects such as elementary mathematics, general awareness, and general science which consists of topics as Percentage, Ratio and Proportion, Problems Based on Ages, History, Culture, Geography, Polity, etc.
Recently, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a 2nd Phase notification to recruit eligible candidates to fill up 69706 vacancies for BPSC School Teacher posts. Candidates must check the Bihar Teacher 6 to 8 Syllabus before commencing their preparation. It will help them to understand the subject closely and plan their exam strategy accordingly.
The Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 is divided into three parts, i.e. Part I for Language, Part II for General Studies and Part III for Subject Concerned. Apart from the syllabus, aspirants must also check the Bihar Teacher 6 to 8 exam pattern to understand the exam requirements in a better manner.
In this article, we have compiled the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 PDF along with the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.
Bihar Teacher Class 6 to 8 Syllabus 2023
Here are the key highlights of the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 and Exam Pattern 2023 tabulated below for the reference of the aspirants.
|
Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
|
Department
|
Education Department of Bihar
|
Exam Name
|
Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam
|
Bihar Teacher Vacancy
|
69706
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Dates
|
November 5 to 14, 2023
|
Exam Date
|
December 7 to December 10, 2023
|
Job Location
|
Bihar
|
Official Website
|
bpsc.bih.nic.in
Bihar Teacher Class 6 to 8 Syllabus
The BPSC Middle Teacher Exam is conducted for eligible candidates who want to be teachers for Classes 6 to 8. The Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 comprises three parts, i.e. Part I for Language, Part II for General Studies and Part III for Subject Concerned. A total of 150 questions will be asked for 150 marks. Here is the detailed Bihar Teacher 6 to 8 Syllabus shared below for the reference of the aspirants.
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8
|
Paper 1
|
Language Part I
|
English language, which is mandatory for all.
Vocabulary
Grammar
Verb
Adverb
Noun
Pronoun
Reading Comprehension
Idioms and Phrases, etc
|
Language Part II (Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language. Candidate can choose any one of the three languages)
|
Hindi
त्रुटि पहचान
बुनियादी समझ और लेखन क्षमता, आदि।
वर्तनी
व्याकरण
विलोम शब्द
वाक्य पूरा करना
रिक्त स्थानों की पूर्ति करें (क्रिया, पूर्वसर्ग, लेख आदि का प्रयोग करके)
शब्दावली
वाक्य की बनावट
समानार्थी शब्द
वाक्यांशों और शब्दों का मुहावरेदार उपयोग, आदि
|
Paper 2- Subject and General Topics
|
Part I- Any one of the following subjects
|
Hindi
Maithili
Sanskrit
Bhojpuri
Bengali
Urdu
Arabic
Persian
English
Science
Mathematics & Social Science
|
Topic-wise General Studies Syllabus (Part II)
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
Percentage
Ratio and Proportion
Problems Based on Ages
Number System
Profit and Loss
Interest
Time and Work
Partnership
Average
Algebra
Speed Time and Distance
Mixture and Alligations
Mensuration
Geometry
|
General Awareness
|
India and its Neighboring
Current Affairs
Sports
History
Countries
Culture
Geography
Polity
Economic Science
Indian Constitution
|
General Science
|
Work, Energy, and Power
Force and Laws of Motions
Heat
Optics
Gravitation
Electromagnetic Waves
Electrostatics
Structure of Atom
Periodic Classification of Elements
Physical World & Measurement
Atoms & Nuclei
Currents
Heat & Thermodynamics
Acids, Bases and Salts
Skeleton System
Nervous System
Metal and Non-Metals
States of Matter
Plants
Animals
Digestive System
Vitamins and Minerals
|
Indian National Movements
|
India on the Eve of British Conquest
British Conquest of Bengal
Causes of British Success in India
Era of Militant Nationalism (1905-1909)
Anglo-Maratha Struggle for Supremacy
Mysore’s Resistance to the Company
Expansion and Consolidation of British Power in India
First World War and Nationalist Response
Beginning of Modern Nationalism in India
Foundation of Indian National Congress
Extension of British Paramountcy through Administrative Policy
Relations of British India with Neighboring Countries
British India and the North-West Frontier
Resistance against British Before 1857
The Revolt of 1857: Causes, Events, Spread, Leaders
Emergence of Gandhi
Non-Cooperation Movement and Khilafat
Conquest of Sindh
Conquest of Punjab
First Phase of Revolutionary Activities (1907-1917)
Andolan
|
Geography
|
Solar System
Planets
Continent
Volcano
Earth
Environment
Indian Geography
Mountains and Plateau
Human Geography - People, Human Activities, etc.
Weightage of Bihar Teacher 6 to 8 Syllabus
After reviewing the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8, aspirants must also check the Bihar Teacher exam pattern to get an idea of the exam structure, number of sections, total number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme. Here is the detailed Bihar Teacher 6 to 8 Exam Pattern shared below.
- The written exam comprises multiple-choice questions.
- The level of exam will be SCERT/NCERT syllabus.
- A total of 150 questions will be asked for 150 marks.
- The Bihar Teacher 6 to 8 exam is divided into three parts: i.e. Language, General Studies, and the Subject Concerned.
- The exam duration will be 2 hours 30 minutes.
- There shall be no negative marking in the exam.
- The language section will be qualifying in nature, and qualifying marks will be 30%.
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Part I -Language
|
English and Hindi/Urdu/Bangla
|
30
|
30
|
Part II – General Studies
|
Primary Maths, Reasoning, General Awareness, General Science, Social Studies, Geography, EVS, Indian National Movement
|
40
|
40
|
Part III – Concerned Subject
|
Maths and Science/ Social Science/Hindi/English
|
80
|
80
|
Total
|
150
|
150
How to Cover Bihar Teacher 6 to 8 Syllabus 2023
The Bihar Teacher exam is a popular teaching exam in the country. Lakhs of candidates appear in this exam every year, but only a few can crack it due to high competition against limited seats. Hence, covering Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 is crucial to prepare topics important for the exam. Here is the list of tips and tricks to ace the Bihar Teacher exam on the first attempt.
- Review the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 before commencing the preparation to align the exam requirements with the strategy.
- Create the study plan based on the distribution of marks and difficulty level of the topics.
- Read books to clear the basic concepts and learn advanced topics specified in the syllabus.
- Solve online test series and previous papers regularly to check their preparation level and build an approach to strengthen the same.
- Prepare short notes at the time of studying the chapters, as it would be helpful in quick revision.
Best Books to Cover Bihar Teacher Middle Class Syllabus
Candidates must read the best Bihar Teacher books and books recommended by their subject experts and mentors. This will help them to prepare all the topics mentioned in the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8. Check the subject-wise Bihar Teacher books given below.
- Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis
- बिहार टीचर स्पेशल: हिंदी व्याकरण by राजेंद्र मिश्रा
- A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning by Dr R.S Aggarwal
- Bihar Special Teacher Mathematics Guide by Arihant
- Current Affairs/General Awareness by Disha Publications
- General Science-Objective Questions by Arihant Publications
- Samajik Vigyan by Vinay Kumar Singh
Also Read,
|Bihar Teacher 2nd Phase Vacancy
|Bihar Teacher Question Paper
|Bihar Teacher Cut Off