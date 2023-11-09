Bihar Teacher Middle School Syllabus 2023: Download Subject-Wise Class 6 to 8 Syllabus PDF

BPSC Teacher Middle School Syllabus 2023: Bihar Middle School Teacher syllabus includes subjects such as elementary mathematics, general awareness, general science and a language paper. Download the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 and Exam Pattern here.

Bihar Teacher Middle School Syllabus 2023: The BPSC Middle School Teacher syllabus includes subjects such as elementary mathematics, general awareness, and general science which consists of topics as Percentage, Ratio and Proportion, Problems Based on Ages, History, Culture, Geography, Polity, etc.

Recently, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a 2nd Phase notification to recruit eligible candidates to fill up 69706 vacancies for BPSC School Teacher posts. Candidates must check the Bihar Teacher 6 to 8 Syllabus before commencing their preparation. It will help them to understand the subject closely and plan their exam strategy accordingly.

The Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 is divided into three parts, i.e. Part I for Language, Part II for General Studies and Part III for Subject Concerned. Apart from the syllabus, aspirants must also check the Bihar Teacher 6 to 8 exam pattern to understand the exam requirements in a better manner.

In this article, we have compiled the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 PDF along with the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

Bihar Teacher Class 6 to 8 Syllabus 2023

Here are the key highlights of the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 and Exam Pattern 2023 tabulated below for the reference of the aspirants.

Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 Overview Exam Conducting Body Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Department Education Department of Bihar Exam Name Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam Bihar Teacher Vacancy 69706 Application Mode Online Application Dates November 5 to 14, 2023 Exam Date December 7 to December 10, 2023 Job Location Bihar Official Website bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Teacher Class 6 to 8 Syllabus

The BPSC Middle Teacher Exam is conducted for eligible candidates who want to be teachers for Classes 6 to 8. The Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 comprises three parts, i.e. Part I for Language, Part II for General Studies and Part III for Subject Concerned. A total of 150 questions will be asked for 150 marks. Here is the detailed Bihar Teacher 6 to 8 Syllabus shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

Paper Subject Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 Paper 1 Language Part I English language, which is mandatory for all. Vocabulary Grammar Verb Adverb Noun Pronoun Reading Comprehension Idioms and Phrases, etc Language Part II (Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language. Candidate can choose any one of the three languages) Hindi त्रुटि पहचान बुनियादी समझ और लेखन क्षमता, आदि। वर्तनी व्याकरण विलोम शब्द वाक्य पूरा करना रिक्त स्थानों की पूर्ति करें (क्रिया, पूर्वसर्ग, लेख आदि का प्रयोग करके) शब्दावली वाक्य की बनावट समानार्थी शब्द वाक्यांशों और शब्दों का मुहावरेदार उपयोग, आदि

Paper 2- Subject and General Topics Part I- Any one of the following subjects Hindi Maithili Sanskrit Bhojpuri Bengali Urdu Arabic Persian English Science Mathematics & Social Science Topic-wise General Studies Syllabus (Part II) Elementary Mathematics Percentage Ratio and Proportion Problems Based on Ages Number System Profit and Loss Interest Time and Work Partnership Average Algebra Speed Time and Distance Mixture and Alligations Mensuration Geometry General Awareness India and its Neighboring Current Affairs Sports History Countries Culture Geography Polity Economic Science Indian Constitution General Science Work, Energy, and Power Force and Laws of Motions Heat Optics Gravitation Electromagnetic Waves Electrostatics Structure of Atom Periodic Classification of Elements Physical World & Measurement Atoms & Nuclei Currents Heat & Thermodynamics Acids, Bases and Salts Skeleton System Nervous System Metal and Non-Metals States of Matter Plants Animals Digestive System Vitamins and Minerals Indian National Movements India on the Eve of British Conquest British Conquest of Bengal Causes of British Success in India Era of Militant Nationalism (1905-1909) Anglo-Maratha Struggle for Supremacy Mysore’s Resistance to the Company Expansion and Consolidation of British Power in India First World War and Nationalist Response Beginning of Modern Nationalism in India Foundation of Indian National Congress Extension of British Paramountcy through Administrative Policy Relations of British India with Neighboring Countries British India and the North-West Frontier Resistance against British Before 1857 The Revolt of 1857: Causes, Events, Spread, Leaders Emergence of Gandhi Non-Cooperation Movement and Khilafat Conquest of Sindh Conquest of Punjab First Phase of Revolutionary Activities (1907-1917) Andolan Geography Solar System Planets Continent Volcano Earth Environment Indian Geography Mountains and Plateau Human Geography - People, Human Activities, etc.

Weightage of Bihar Teacher 6 to 8 Syllabus

After reviewing the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8, aspirants must also check the Bihar Teacher exam pattern to get an idea of the exam structure, number of sections, total number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme. Here is the detailed Bihar Teacher 6 to 8 Exam Pattern shared below.

The written exam comprises multiple-choice questions.

The level of exam will be SCERT/NCERT syllabus.

A total of 150 questions will be asked for 150 marks.

The Bihar Teacher 6 to 8 exam is divided into three parts: i.e. Language, General Studies, and the Subject Concerned.

The exam duration will be 2 hours 30 minutes.

There shall be no negative marking in the exam.

The language section will be qualifying in nature, and qualifying marks will be 30%.

Part Subject Total Questions Total Marks Part I -Language English and Hindi/Urdu/Bangla 30 30 Part II – General Studies Primary Maths, Reasoning, General Awareness, General Science, Social Studies, Geography, EVS, Indian National Movement 40 40 Part III – Concerned Subject Maths and Science/ Social Science/Hindi/English 80 80 Total 150 150

How to Cover Bihar Teacher 6 to 8 Syllabus 2023

The Bihar Teacher exam is a popular teaching exam in the country. Lakhs of candidates appear in this exam every year, but only a few can crack it due to high competition against limited seats. Hence, covering Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 is crucial to prepare topics important for the exam. Here is the list of tips and tricks to ace the Bihar Teacher exam on the first attempt.

Review the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8 before commencing the preparation to align the exam requirements with the strategy.

Create the study plan based on the distribution of marks and difficulty level of the topics.

Read books to clear the basic concepts and learn advanced topics specified in the syllabus.

Solve online test series and previous papers regularly to check their preparation level and build an approach to strengthen the same.

Prepare short notes at the time of studying the chapters, as it would be helpful in quick revision.

Best Books to Cover Bihar Teacher Middle Class Syllabus

Candidates must read the best Bihar Teacher books and books recommended by their subject experts and mentors. This will help them to prepare all the topics mentioned in the Bihar Teacher Syllabus 6 to 8. Check the subject-wise Bihar Teacher books given below.

Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis

बिहार टीचर स्पेशल: हिंदी व्याकरण by राजेंद्र मिश्रा

A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning by Dr R.S Aggarwal

Bihar Special Teacher Mathematics Guide by Arihant

Current Affairs/General Awareness by Disha Publications

General Science-Objective Questions by Arihant Publications

Samajik Vigyan by Vinay Kumar Singh

