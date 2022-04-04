BTSC JE Result 2019-22 (Out) @btsc.bih.nic.in, Download Link, Cut Off Marks Details Here

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released Junior Engineer (JE) Final Result 2019 on the official website @btsc.bih.nic.in. Check how to download BTSC JE Result 2019-22 steps, link and cutoff detail below here.

BTSC JE Result 2019-22: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the final result for the recruitment of 6,400 Junior Engineers (Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical Trade Recruitment 2019) in eight different departments of the state. Those who appeared in the Bihar BTSC JE 2019-22 Exam can download the final result from the official website of BTSC.i.e. btsc.bih.nic.in.

According to BTSC JE Result 2019-22, The result has been prepared on the basis of Polytechnic Result & the representations received by the candidates. BTSC JE Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical Trade Recruitment 2019-22 Result can be checked on the official website of BTSC.

The selected candidates will now be appointed to the said posts. The process to send the recommendation letter from the commission will be started soon. The application process for this recruitment was started in March 2019. Under this vacancy, recruitment will be done in 8 departments of Bihar.

How to Download BTSC JE Result 2019-22?

Visit the official website of BTSC.i.e.btsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the 'Results' Section. Now, click on the link that reads 'Results for Advt No-01/2019 for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical)'. Then, you will be able to check BTSC JE Discipline Wise Result 2019-22. Download BTSC JE Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download BTSC JE Result 2022

BTSC JE Cut Off Marks 2019-22

Junior Engineer- Civilian (60% Open Category)

Category No. Of Vacancies Selection Candidates Cut Off Marks Total 35% of Female Candidates Male Female Total Male Female Reserved Category 37 11 24 13 37 70.0792 65.625 EWS 9 02 06 03 09 64.425 63.6 SC 13 06 07 06 13 60.0999 57.5325 ST 2 00 02 00 02 59.799 --- EBC 17 07 10 07 17 61.5 61.05 BC 6 02 04 02 06 64.2672 BC (Female) 3 -- 00 03 03 --- 63.675 Total 87 28 53 34 87 --- ---

Junior Engineer- Civilian (40% Bihar Govt Polytechnic Category)

Category No. Of Vacancies Selection Candidates Cut Off Marks Total 35% of Female Candidates Male Female Total Male Female Reserved Category 711 244 538 173 711 58.6666 --- EWS 229 67 229 -- 229 51.733 --- SC 444 132 444 -- 444 52.6 --- ST 20 06 20 -- 20 54.006 --- EBC 511 149 501 10 511 58.5999 --- BC 310 93 296 14 310 58.4666 --- BC (Female) 97 -- 97 -- 97 51.8333 --- Total 2322 691 2125 197 2322 --- ---

Junior Engineer- Electrical (40% Bihar Govt Polytechnic Category)

Category No. Of Vacancies Selection Candidates Cut Off Marks Total 35% of Female Candidates Male Female Total Male Female Reserved Category 25 09 16 09 25 62.2333 61.566 EWS 5 02 03 02 5 61.5666 61.366 SC 9 03 06 03 9 60.033 56.7 ST 0 00 -- -- 0 --- --- EBC 11 04 07 04 11 61.5 60.566 BC 3 01 02 01 3 62.199 61.9333 BC (Female) 2 -- -- 02 2 --- 61.366 Total 55 19 34 21 55 --- ---

Details of the category dependent on Divyang and Freedom Fighter

Types of Divyang OH VH HH MH FF Total Vacancies 02 01 01 01 02 Total Candidates 00 01 04 00 02 Cut off Marks -- 55.0909 58.9999 -- 59.55

Junior Engineer- Mechanical (60% Open Category)

Category No. Of Vacancies Selection Candidates Cut Off Marks Total 35% of Female Candidates Male Female Total Male Female Reserved Category 121 43 78 43 121 66.318 61.65 EWS 30 09 21 09 30 60.7333 55.4333 SC 42 15 27 15 42 59.4667 52.8075 ST 04 01 03 01 04 60.2333 52.8636 EBC 57 20 37 20 57 61.3333 56.7 BC 36 13 23 13 36 -- 57.699 BC (Female) 07 -- -- 7 07 -- 56.9666 Total 297 101 189 108 297 -- --

Junior Engineer- Electrical (40% Bihar Govt Polytechnic Category)

Category No. Of Vacancies Selection Candidates Cut Off Marks Total 35% of Female Candidates Male Female Total Male Female Reserved Category 80 28 52 28 80 61.6999 57.6 EWS 19 02 17 02 19 60.333 56.5333 SC 28 11 19 09 28 58.8999 --- ST 02 01 01 -- 01 60.4999 --- EBC 36 12 24 12 36 61.1333 56.2333 BC 24 08 16 08 24 61.3999 57.4999 BC (Female) 06 -- -- 06 06 --- 56.7333 Total 195 62 129 65 194 --- ---

Details of the category dependent on Divyang and Freedom Fighter

Types of Divyang OH VH HH MH FF Total Vacancies 04 07 05 05 08 Total Candidates 13 05 02 01 08 Cut off Marks 57.1666 55.8013 57.3999 48.141 56.01

BTSC JE 2019-22 Result: Overview

BTSC JE Recruitment 2019 Online application process was started on 11 March 2019 and closed on 17 February 2020. The result of this vacancy was being awaited for a long time. The PDF of the result has been uploaded to the official website. Candidates can directly access the BTSC JE Final Result 2022 by clicking on the provided link.

A total of 6379 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process out of a total, 5815 seats have been kept for Junior Engineer Civil. Of which, 1776 seats are for the general category, 778 seats for BC category, 1280 seats for EBC category, 243 seats in BC women category, 1112 in SC category, and 51 seats in ST have been recruited. On the other hand, a total of 432 seats are being recruited in Junior Engineer Mechanical and a total of 132 seats in Junior Engineer Electrical.