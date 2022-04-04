Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

BTSC JE Result 2019-22 (Out) @btsc.bih.nic.in, Download Link, Cut Off Marks Details Here

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released Junior Engineer (JE) Final Result 2019 on the official website @btsc.bih.nic.in. Check how to download BTSC JE Result 2019-22 steps, link and cutoff detail below here.  

Created On: Apr 4, 2022 16:42 IST
BTSC JE Result 2022
BTSC JE Result 2019-22: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the final result for the recruitment of 6,400 Junior Engineers (Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical Trade Recruitment 2019) in eight different departments of the state. Those who appeared in the Bihar BTSC JE 2019-22 Exam can download the final result from the official website of BTSC.i.e. btsc.bih.nic.in.

According to BTSC JE Result 2019-22, The result has been prepared on the basis of Polytechnic Result & the representations received by the candidates.  BTSC JE Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical Trade Recruitment 2019-22 Result can be checked on the official website of BTSC.

The selected candidates will now be appointed to the said posts. The process to send the recommendation letter from the commission will be started soon. The application process for this recruitment was started in March 2019. Under this vacancy, recruitment will be done in 8 departments of Bihar.

How to Download BTSC JE Result 2019-22?

  1. Visit the official website of BTSC.i.e.btsc.bih.nic.in.
  2. Click on the 'Results' Section. 
  3. Now, click on the link that reads 'Results for Advt No-01/2019 for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical)'.
  4. Then, you will be able to check BTSC JE Discipline Wise Result 2019-22.
  5. Download BTSC JE Result 2022 and save it for future reference. 

Direct Link to Download BTSC JE Result 2022

BTSC JE Cut Off Marks 2019-22

Junior Engineer- Civilian (60% Open Category)

Category

No. Of Vacancies

Selection Candidates

Cut Off Marks

 

Total

35% of Female Candidates

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Reserved Category

37

11

24

13

37

70.0792

65.625

EWS

9

02

06

03

09

64.425

63.6

SC

13

06

07

06

13

60.0999

57.5325

ST

2

00

02

00

02

59.799

---

EBC

17

07

10

07

17

61.5

61.05

BC

6

02

04

02

06

64.2672

BC (Female)

3

--

00

03

03

---

63.675

Total

87

28

53

34

87

---

---

Junior Engineer- Civilian (40% Bihar Govt Polytechnic Category)

Category

No. Of Vacancies

Selection Candidates

Cut Off Marks

 

Total

35% of Female Candidates

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Reserved Category

711

244

538

173

711

58.6666

---

EWS

229

67

229

--

229

51.733

---

SC

444

132

444

--

444

52.6

---

ST

20

06

20

--

20

54.006

---

EBC

511

149

501

10

511

58.5999

---

BC

310

93

296

14

310

58.4666

---

BC (Female)

97

--

97

--

97

51.8333

---

Total

2322

691

2125

197

2322

---

---

Junior Engineer- Electrical (40% Bihar Govt Polytechnic Category)

 

Category

No. Of Vacancies

Selection Candidates

Cut Off Marks

 

Total

35% of Female Candidates

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Reserved Category

25

09

16

09

25

62.2333

61.566

EWS

5

02

03

02

5

61.5666

61.366

SC

9

03

06

03

9

60.033

56.7

ST

0

00

--

--

0

---

---

EBC

11

04

07

04

11

61.5

60.566

BC

3

01

02

01

3

62.199

61.9333

BC (Female)

2

--

--

02

2

---

61.366

Total

55

19

34

21

55

---

---

Details of the category dependent on Divyang and Freedom Fighter

Types of Divyang

OH

VH

HH

MH

FF

Total Vacancies

02

01

01

01

02

 

Total Candidates

00

01

04

00

02

Cut off Marks

--

55.0909

58.9999

--

59.55

Junior Engineer- Mechanical (60% Open Category)

 

Category

No. Of Vacancies

Selection Candidates

Cut Off Marks

 

Total

35% of Female Candidates

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Reserved Category

121

43

78

43

121

66.318

61.65

EWS

30

09

21

09

30

60.7333

55.4333

SC

42

15

27

15

42

59.4667

52.8075

ST

04

01

03

01

04

60.2333

52.8636

EBC

57

20

37

20

57

61.3333

56.7

BC

36

13

23

13

36

--

57.699

BC (Female)

07

--

--

7

07

--

56.9666

Total

297

101

189

108

297

--

--

Junior Engineer- Electrical (40% Bihar Govt Polytechnic Category) 

Category

No. Of Vacancies

Selection Candidates

Cut Off Marks

 

Total

35% of Female Candidates

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Reserved Category

80

28

52

28

80

61.6999

57.6

EWS

19

02

17

02

19

60.333

56.5333

SC

28

11

19

09

28

58.8999

---

ST

02

01

01

--

01

60.4999

---

EBC

36

12

24

12

36

61.1333

56.2333

BC

24

08

16

08

24

61.3999

57.4999

BC (Female)

06

--

--

06

06

---

56.7333

Total

195

62

129

65

194

---

---

Details of the category dependent on Divyang and Freedom Fighter 

Types of Divyang

OH

VH

HH

MH

FF

Total Vacancies

04

07

05

05

08

Total Candidates

13

05

02

01

08

Cut off Marks

57.1666

55.8013

57.3999

48.141

56.01

BTSC JE 2019-22 Result: Overview

BTSC JE Recruitment 2019 Online application process was started on 11 March 2019 and closed on 17 February 2020. The result of this vacancy was being awaited for a long time. The PDF of the result has been uploaded to the official website. Candidates can directly access the BTSC JE Final Result 2022 by clicking on the provided link.

A total of 6379 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process out of a total, 5815 seats have been kept for Junior Engineer Civil. Of which, 1776 seats are for the general category, 778 seats for BC category, 1280 seats for EBC category, 243 seats in BC women category, 1112 in SC category, and 51 seats in ST have been recruited. On the other hand, a total of 432 seats are being recruited in Junior Engineer Mechanical and a total of 132 seats in Junior Engineer Electrical.

 

FAQ

How to Download BTSC JE Result 2019-22?

Candidates can follow the easy steps given in the above article to download SSC JE Result 2022.

How to check BTSC JE Result 2019-22?

Candidates can check BTSC JE Result 2022 from the official website.i.e. btsc.bih.nic.in.

Is BTSC JE Result 2019-22 Released?

Yes.
