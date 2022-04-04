BTSC JE Result 2019-22 (Out) @btsc.bih.nic.in, Download Link, Cut Off Marks Details Here

BTSC JE Result 2019-22: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the final result for the recruitment of 6,400 Junior Engineers (Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical Trade Recruitment 2019) in eight different departments of the state. Those who appeared in the Bihar BTSC JE 2019-22 Exam can download the final result from the official website of BTSC.i.e. btsc.bih.nic.in.
According to BTSC JE Result 2019-22, The result has been prepared on the basis of Polytechnic Result & the representations received by the candidates. BTSC JE Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical Trade Recruitment 2019-22 Result can be checked on the official website of BTSC.
The selected candidates will now be appointed to the said posts. The process to send the recommendation letter from the commission will be started soon. The application process for this recruitment was started in March 2019. Under this vacancy, recruitment will be done in 8 departments of Bihar.
How to Download BTSC JE Result 2019-22?
- Visit the official website of BTSC.i.e.btsc.bih.nic.in.
- Click on the 'Results' Section.
- Now, click on the link that reads 'Results for Advt No-01/2019 for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical)'.
- Then, you will be able to check BTSC JE Discipline Wise Result 2019-22.
- Download BTSC JE Result 2022 and save it for future reference.
Direct Link to Download BTSC JE Result 2022
BTSC JE Cut Off Marks 2019-22
Junior Engineer- Civilian (60% Open Category)
|
Category
|
No. Of Vacancies
|
Selection Candidates
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Total
|
35% of Female Candidates
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
Male
|
Female
|
Reserved Category
|
37
|
11
|
24
|
13
|
37
|
70.0792
|
65.625
|
EWS
|
9
|
02
|
06
|
03
|
09
|
64.425
|
63.6
|
SC
|
13
|
06
|
07
|
06
|
13
|
60.0999
|
57.5325
|
ST
|
2
|
00
|
02
|
00
|
02
|
59.799
|
---
|
EBC
|
17
|
07
|
10
|
07
|
17
|
61.5
|
61.05
|
BC
|
6
|
02
|
04
|
02
|
06
|
64.2672
|
BC (Female)
|
3
|
--
|
00
|
03
|
03
|
---
|
63.675
|
Total
|
87
|
28
|
53
|
34
|
87
|
---
|
---
Junior Engineer- Civilian (40% Bihar Govt Polytechnic Category)
|
Category
|
No. Of Vacancies
|
Selection Candidates
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Total
|
35% of Female Candidates
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
Male
|
Female
|
Reserved Category
|
711
|
244
|
538
|
173
|
711
|
58.6666
|
---
|
EWS
|
229
|
67
|
229
|
--
|
229
|
51.733
|
---
|
SC
|
444
|
132
|
444
|
--
|
444
|
52.6
|
---
|
ST
|
20
|
06
|
20
|
--
|
20
|
54.006
|
---
|
EBC
|
511
|
149
|
501
|
10
|
511
|
58.5999
|
---
|
BC
|
310
|
93
|
296
|
14
|
310
|
58.4666
|
---
|
BC (Female)
|
97
|
--
|
97
|
--
|
97
|
51.8333
|
---
|
Total
|
2322
|
691
|
2125
|
197
|
2322
|
---
|
---
Junior Engineer- Electrical (40% Bihar Govt Polytechnic Category)
|
Category
|
No. Of Vacancies
|
Selection Candidates
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Total
|
35% of Female Candidates
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
Male
|
Female
|
Reserved Category
|
25
|
09
|
16
|
09
|
25
|
62.2333
|
61.566
|
EWS
|
5
|
02
|
03
|
02
|
5
|
61.5666
|
61.366
|
SC
|
9
|
03
|
06
|
03
|
9
|
60.033
|
56.7
|
ST
|
0
|
00
|
--
|
--
|
0
|
---
|
---
|
EBC
|
11
|
04
|
07
|
04
|
11
|
61.5
|
60.566
|
BC
|
3
|
01
|
02
|
01
|
3
|
62.199
|
61.9333
|
BC (Female)
|
2
|
--
|
--
|
02
|
2
|
---
|
61.366
|
Total
|
55
|
19
|
34
|
21
|
55
|
---
|
---
Details of the category dependent on Divyang and Freedom Fighter
|
Types of Divyang
|
OH
|
VH
|
HH
|
MH
|
FF
|
Total Vacancies
|
02
|
01
|
01
|
01
|
02
|
Total Candidates
|
00
|
01
|
04
|
00
|
02
|
Cut off Marks
|
--
|
55.0909
|
58.9999
|
--
|
59.55
Junior Engineer- Mechanical (60% Open Category)
|
Category
|
No. Of Vacancies
|
Selection Candidates
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Total
|
35% of Female Candidates
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
Male
|
Female
|
Reserved Category
|
121
|
43
|
78
|
43
|
121
|
66.318
|
61.65
|
EWS
|
30
|
09
|
21
|
09
|
30
|
60.7333
|
55.4333
|
SC
|
42
|
15
|
27
|
15
|
42
|
59.4667
|
52.8075
|
ST
|
04
|
01
|
03
|
01
|
04
|
60.2333
|
52.8636
|
EBC
|
57
|
20
|
37
|
20
|
57
|
61.3333
|
56.7
|
BC
|
36
|
13
|
23
|
13
|
36
|
--
|
57.699
|
BC (Female)
|
07
|
--
|
--
|
7
|
07
|
--
|
56.9666
|
Total
|
297
|
101
|
189
|
108
|
297
|
--
|
--
Junior Engineer- Electrical (40% Bihar Govt Polytechnic Category)
|
Category
|
No. Of Vacancies
|
Selection Candidates
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Total
|
35% of Female Candidates
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
Male
|
Female
|
Reserved Category
|
80
|
28
|
52
|
28
|
80
|
61.6999
|
57.6
|
EWS
|
19
|
02
|
17
|
02
|
19
|
60.333
|
56.5333
|
SC
|
28
|
11
|
19
|
09
|
28
|
58.8999
|
---
|
ST
|
02
|
01
|
01
|
--
|
01
|
60.4999
|
---
|
EBC
|
36
|
12
|
24
|
12
|
36
|
61.1333
|
56.2333
|
BC
|
24
|
08
|
16
|
08
|
24
|
61.3999
|
57.4999
|
BC (Female)
|
06
|
--
|
--
|
06
|
06
|
---
|
56.7333
|
Total
|
195
|
62
|
129
|
65
|
194
|
---
|
---
Details of the category dependent on Divyang and Freedom Fighter
|
Types of Divyang
|
OH
|
VH
|
HH
|
MH
|
FF
|
Total Vacancies
|
04
|
07
|
05
|
05
|
08
|
Total Candidates
|
13
|
05
|
02
|
01
|
08
|
Cut off Marks
|
57.1666
|
55.8013
|
57.3999
|
48.141
|
56.01
BTSC JE 2019-22 Result: Overview
BTSC JE Recruitment 2019 Online application process was started on 11 March 2019 and closed on 17 February 2020. The result of this vacancy was being awaited for a long time. The PDF of the result has been uploaded to the official website. Candidates can directly access the BTSC JE Final Result 2022 by clicking on the provided link.
A total of 6379 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process out of a total, 5815 seats have been kept for Junior Engineer Civil. Of which, 1776 seats are for the general category, 778 seats for BC category, 1280 seats for EBC category, 243 seats in BC women category, 1112 in SC category, and 51 seats in ST have been recruited. On the other hand, a total of 432 seats are being recruited in Junior Engineer Mechanical and a total of 132 seats in Junior Engineer Electrical.