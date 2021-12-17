Bihar Health Recruitment 2021 for 1062 Junior Resident Posts, Apply Online @state.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Health Recruitment 2021: Bihar Health Department has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Resident for various Medical Colleges in the State of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format from 15 December to 24 December 2021.

A total 1062 vacancies are notified for Junior Resident Posts. The candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 24 December 2021

Bihar Health Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Resident - 1062 Posts

Bihar Health Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding the qualification of Diploma/Degree/PG Degree/MBBS or equivalent. The candidates can refer to the notification PDF for more details.

Bihar Health Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms)

Bihar Health Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 65000 per month

Bihar Health Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the Test / Interview.

Download Bihar Health Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

How to apply for Bihar Health Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 15 December to 24 December 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.