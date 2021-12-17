Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Bihar Health Recruitment 2021 for 1062 Junior Resident Posts, Apply Online @state.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Health Recruitment 2021 Notification for 1062 Junior Resident Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, age limit, experience, selection criteria and other details. 

Created On: Dec 17, 2021 12:35 IST
Bihar Health Recruitment 2021
Bihar Health Recruitment 2021: Bihar Health Department has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Resident for various Medical Colleges in the State of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format from 15 December to 24 December 2021.

A total 1062 vacancies are notified for Junior Resident Posts. The candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 23 January 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application:  24 December 2021

Bihar Health Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Junior Resident - 1062 Posts

Bihar Health Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding the qualification of Diploma/Degree/PG Degree/MBBS or equivalent. The candidates can refer to the notification PDF for more details.

Bihar Health Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms)

Bihar Health Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 65000 per month

Bihar Health Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the Test / Interview.

Download Bihar Health Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

How to apply for Bihar Health Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can apply online from 15 December to 24 December 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

FAQ

How to apply for Bihar Health Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 15 December to 24 December 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the last date for Bihar Health Recruitment 2021?

24 December 2021.

What is the salary required for Bihar Health Recruitment 2021?

Rs. 65000 per month.

What is the starting date for Bihar Health Recruitment 2021?

15 December 2021.

How many vacancies will be released for Bihar Health Recruitment 2021?

1062.
Job Summary
NotificationBihar Health Recruitment 2021 for 1062 Junior Resident Posts, Apply Online @state.bihar.gov.in
Notification Date17 Dec, 2021
Last Date of Submission24 Dec, 2021
CityPatna
StateBihar
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Medical
