Bihar Police Constable 2020 Exam Postponed @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check CSBC Bihar Driver Constable & Lady Police Constable New Exam Dates Here

Bihar Police Constable 2020 Exam: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released an important notice regarding the postponement of the recruitment exam scheduled on 14 October & 18 October 2020 respectively under Advt. No. 5/2019 & Advt. No. 02/2020.

According to the notice, Bihar Police Constable 2020 Exam for Driver and Lady Constable Posts will not be conducted due to Bihar Legislative Assembly General Election. All those candidates who were going to appear in CSBC Bihar Driver Constable & Lady Police Constable 2020 will have to visit the official website for latest updates. The new dates for the aforesaid exams will be communicated on the official website in due course.

Further, The board has stated that no new admit cards for CSBC Bihar Driver Constable & Lady Police Constable exam 2020 will be issued. The candidates will have to bring their allotted admit cards on the rescheduled dates. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of CSBC for latest updates.

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020 Details

The Bihar Police Lady Constable Admit Card 2020 was released on 15 September 2020 while Bihar Police Driver Constable Admit Card 2020 on 22 September 2020. Those candidates who have yet not downloaded Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020, they may download their admit cards by clicking on the above links.

All candidates are advised to carry their e-admit card along with a valid ID Proof such as Voter ID, Passport, Driving License, Pan Card and Aadhar Card on the day of the exam. In case, the photo on the admit card is blurr or not clear, the candidate will have to bring 2 photograph photo.

Download CSBC Bihar Driver Constable & Lady Police Constable Exam 2020 Notice

Download CSBC Bihar Lady Constable Admit Card 2020

Bihar Police Driver Constable Admit Card 2020 Download Link

Bihar Police Constable 2020 Vacancy Details

This recruitment exam is being to recruit a total of 2278 vacancies out of which 1722 vacancies will be recruited for Bihar Driver Constable and 551 are for lady constable posts.

Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern 2020

Both Exams (Driver & Lady Constable Exam 2020) will be conducted on the OMR Sheet through offline mode. There will be 100 objective type questions. 1 marks will be given for each correct answer. The duration of the test is 2 hours.