Bihar Police Mobile Squad Constable Admit Card 2020 to Release on 18 Jan @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check Exam Date Here

Bihar Police Mobile Squad Constable Admit Card and Exam Date 2020: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the written exam date and admit card date for the post of Mobile Squad Constable, against advertisement number 04/2019. As per the official notice, Bihar Police Mobile Squad Constable Exam will be held on 02 February 2020 (Sunday) and the admit card for the same will be released on 18 January 2020.

All such candidates who have applied for Bihar Police Mobile Squad Constable Recruitment 2019 shall download Bihar Police Constable Admit Card from CSBC official website csbc.bih.nic.in, once it is released.

Bihar Police Mobile Squad Constable Admit Card and Exam Date Notice

Candidates must carry their Bihar Police Mobile Squad Constable e-Admit Card along with and a valid photo Id proof like PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Voter’s Card/Bank Passbook for verification process at the examination centre.

Bihar Police Mobile Squad Constable Roll-Number wise Exam Centre List will be uploaded by CSBC on its official website on 20 January 2020.

If any candidate fails to download his admission card, he /she can get the Duplicate Admit Card from CSBC office on 28 and 29 January from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM.

CBSC is conducting the exam for the recruitment of 496 Mobile Squad Constables in for Transport Department.