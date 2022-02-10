JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022 Out @csbc.bih.nic.in, Download Here

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022 Link has been released by Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on csbc.bih.nic.in. Check Download Here.

Created On: Feb 10, 2022 19:12 IST
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card of the written exam for recruitment of the post of Constable in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Department, Bihar. Candidates can download CSBC Constable Admit Card by visiting the official website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022 Link is given below. The candidates can download Bihar Police Admit Card by clicking on the link.

CSBC Bihar Police Exam will be scheduled to be held on 27 February 2022 from 10 AM to 12 Noon.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card Download 2022

How to Download Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Go to CSBC website (csbc.bih.nic.in)
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Prohibition Dept’  Tab
  3. Click on ‘e-Admit Card and Instruction of OMR for the convenience of Candidates. (Advt. No. 02/2021)’
  4. Now, click on ‘Download 02/2021 Written Exam Admitcard’
  5. Please enter Registration ID or Mobile number and Date of birth which you have entered while filling the registration form
  6. Download CSBC Prohibition Constable Admit Card

 

 

 

 

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.