Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022 Out @csbc.bih.nic.in, Download Here

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022 Link has been released by Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on csbc.bih.nic.in. Check Download Here.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card of the written exam for recruitment of the post of Constable in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Department, Bihar. Candidates can download CSBC Constable Admit Card by visiting the official website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022 Link is given below. The candidates can download Bihar Police Admit Card by clicking on the link.

CSBC Bihar Police Exam will be scheduled to be held on 27 February 2022 from 10 AM to 12 Noon.

How to Download Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022 ?