Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022 Out @csbc.bih.nic.in, Download Here

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card of the written exam for recruitment of the post of Constable in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Department, Bihar. Candidates can download CSBC Constable Admit Card by visiting the official website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in.
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022 Link is given below. The candidates can download Bihar Police Admit Card by clicking on the link.
CSBC Bihar Police Exam will be scheduled to be held on 27 February 2022 from 10 AM to 12 Noon.
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card Download 2022
How to Download Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022 ?
- Go to CSBC website (csbc.bih.nic.in)
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Prohibition Dept’ Tab
- Click on ‘e-Admit Card and Instruction of OMR for the convenience of Candidates. (Advt. No. 02/2021)’
- Now, click on ‘Download 02/2021 Written Exam Admitcard’
- Please enter Registration ID or Mobile number and Date of birth which you have entered while filling the registration form
- Download CSBC Prohibition Constable Admit Card