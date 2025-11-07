Which is the Hardest Wood in the World?

Australian Buloke, Allocasuarina luehmannii, is said to be the hardest wood in the world and has exceptional density and durability. Its remarkable strength makes it unique among natural woods for practical and decorative applications.

Australian Buloke is on top of the Janka hardness chart, having values of about 5,060 lbf (22,500 N). What this rating denotes is that Buloke resists dents or wear with more force than any other species of wood known. Its color ranges from reddish to dark brown, and its density offers resistance against attacks by insects, moisture, and mechanical wear.

Scientific View: Measuring Hardness

Hardness in wood is measured by what is known as the Janka Hardness Test and refers to the force needed to embed a steel ball halfway into the surface of a wood. Australian Buloke has an astonishing rating that places it well above other contenders like Quebracho, Lignum Vitae, and Snakewood. For reference, oak a common hardwood for furniture rates at just 1,290 lbf, making Buloke nearly four times harder.