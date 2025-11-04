Which Is the Only Indian State With Four International Airports?

Kerala is the only Indian state that operates four international airports. This distinction reflects Kerala’s strong international passenger demand, especially driven by tourism and its large expatriate population residing in Gulf countries. The state’s airport network ensures global connectivity across all regions of Kerala, supporting travel, trade, education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. Kerala’s Unique Global Connectivity Kerala’s aviation infrastructure is built to serve a globally mobile population and a rapidly growing tourism economy. With millions of Malayali expatriates in the Middle East and continuous inflow of foreign tourists, the state requires multiple international gateways. The presence of four airports makes international travel easier for residents from every district, eliminating long domestic transit before boarding global flights.

Airports in Kerala Trivandrum International Airport Trivandrum International Airport, established in 1932, is the oldest airport in Kerala and among the earliest in India. Located in the state capital, it serves government officials, diplomats, tourists, and travellers heading to Maldives and Sri Lanka. The airport supports major destinations like Kovalam, Varkala, Poovar, and the capital’s tech and research institutions, including Technopark and ISRO facilities, reinforcing its strategic importance. Cochin International Airport Cochin International Airport in Kochi is Kerala’s busiest aviation hub and the world’s first fully solar-powered airport. Opened in 1999, it plays a major role in Kerala’s tourism industry and expatriate movement. The airport offers modern terminals, high-volume cargo facilities, luxury lounges, and award-winning sustainability systems. It connects to Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, serving as a model for eco-friendly aviation globally.

Calicut International Airport Calicut International Airport in Kozhikode is vital for the Malabar region, which has a high density of Gulf expatriates. The airport supports hundreds of weekly Middle East-bound flights, making it a crucial channel for family travel, remittance-driven economy, pilgrimage routes, and trade. It is also an important base for cargo and food exports, particularly to Gulf countries. Kannur International Airport Kannur International Airport, inaugurated in 2018, is Kerala’s newest aviation hub and strengthens connectivity for Kannur, Kasaragod, and Wayanad. Its modern design, runway capacity, and expanding airline network are helping transform North Kerala into a global tourism and business zone. With increasing flights to Gulf and Asian destinations, Kannur Airport continues to grow as a major regional gateway.