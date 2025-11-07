IIM Ahmedabad Launches 2 Year Blended MBA Business Analytics and AI Programme, Applications Open at bpgpbaai.iima.ac.in

News

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad has launched a two year Blended MBA Programme in Business Analytics and AI. Applications Open at bpgpbaai.iima.ac.in. Get direct link here.

Key Points Applications open for admissions to 2 year Blanded MBA programme

Apply for MBA in Business Analytics and AI at bpgpbaai.iima.ac.i

Admission Test for BPGP BA and AI scheduled to be held on December 14, 2025

BPGP: BA & AI Applications 2025: Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad has launched a two year Blended MBA Programme in Business Analytics and AI. The course is designed for professionals and entrepreneurs interested to integrate advanced analytical and AI driven capabilities with leadership, strategy and management expertise. Professor Bharat Bhasker, Director IIM-A, Professor Diptesh Ghosh, Dean (Programmes), Professor Anindya Chakrabarti, Chairperson, Blended MBA Business Analytics and AI announced the admissions and presentation of the programme. The programme highlights the demand for management professionals who can integrate contemporary leadership and strategic competencies with advanced data-analytical and artificial intelligence framework to deliver business impact at scale. Who Can Apply

Check below the eligibility criteria for candidates to apply for the Blended MBA programme. Candidates applying must have a bachelor’s degree/CA/CS/ICWA/CMA or equivalent in any discipline, with minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA in the terminal degree from any recognized universities.

Working Professionals and Entrepreneurs with a minimum of 3 years of full-time work experience, after completion of 3-year graduation, as on March 31, 2026 can also apply

Working Professionals and Entrepreneurs with a minimum of 2 years of full-time work experience, after completion of 4-year graduation, as on March 31, 2026 are also eligible to apply

The CAT/GMAT/GRE Score from previous 5 years (GMAT Classic/Focus Edition exam scores and GRE exam scores are valid) will be accepted

Applicants can appear for Round-1 IIMA Admission Test for BPGP: BA & AI scheduled to be held on December 14, 2025.

BPGP: BA & AI Application Link - Click Here Blended MBA Programme: Admission Process Check the admission process for the MBA programme below Candidates will be selected through an admissions process that includes standardized test scores and personal interviews. Candidates will be shortlisted for the Personal Interview based on the standardized (or IIMA Admission Test for BPGP: BA & AI) test scores. The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by a panel of IIMA faculty members. The applicants will be selected based on criteria such as analytical ability, quality of work experience and education, and potential for professional success. Admission Test Details The admission test for BPGP: BA and AI will be conducted online. The tests are curated specifically for those who cannot apply with conventional CAT, GMAT, GRE test scores. To appear for the entrance test candidates need to apply through the application portal. The entrance test will be conducted at specific exam centres across the country, the list of which will be available soon.