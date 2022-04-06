Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result 2022 (Out) @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check Download Merit List & Cut Off

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result 2022 has released by Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) today on its official website @csbc.bih.nic.in. Check how to download Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result 2022 link, cutoff and Merit List details below here.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result 2022: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the result of the written exam, held on 27 February 2022 (Sunday), for the post of Constable in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Department, Bihar. Candidates can download Bihar Police Result from the official website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in. The board has organized the exam for a total of 2,77,288 candidates of which 234643 have appeared in the exam. Those who qualified this exam will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

How to Download Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of CSBC and then visit 'Prohibition Department' Click on 'Results: Results of written examination for PET for the post of Prohibition Constable. (Advt. No. 02/2021)' Download Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result PDF. Check roll number of selected candidates. Take a print out of the PDF for future use.

What is Bihar Police Prohibition Constable PET Date ?

The next stage of recruitment is PET Exam which is scheduled to be held on 26 April 2022. A total of 1825 candidates are qualified for PET Exam. Shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for Race, ShotPut, Long Jump etc.

The candidates are required to download Bihar Police Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card from the official website. The admit card will be available from 13 April 2022. They should bring all the important documents mentioned in the PDF above.

BPSC Prohibition Recruitment 2021-22 is being done to fill up the 365 vacancies against advertisement number 02/2021. The notification for the same was published on 17 Decemner 2021.