Bihar Police Steno ASI Result 2021 Out @bpssc.bih.nic.in, Check List of Finally Selected Candidates

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the final result for the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) on its official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF.

Created On: Oct 21, 2021 13:04 IST
Bihar Police Steno ASI Result 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the final result for the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI). All such candidates who have appeared in the various selection round including document verification round can check the result of finally selected candidates available on the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)  - bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The PDF of the finally selected candidates for  Steno Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) posts against  advertisement number 01/2020 can check their result on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: Bihar Police Steno ASI Result 2021

It is noted that Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission had organized the Bihar Police Steno ASI Exam for a total of 8744 candidates on 10 January 2021 (Sunday). A total of 6408 candidates were appeared and total 866 candidates have been qualified in the written exam.

Commission has conducted the typing skill test and document verification in which total 702 candidates appeared.  Based on the performance of the candidates in typing skill test and document verification, total 313 candidates have been declared qualified finally. 

 

How to Download Bihar Police Steno ASI Result ?

  1. Go to the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission i.e. bpssc.bih.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link- "Results: Final Selection List for the 133 vacant posts of Steno Assistant Sub-Inspector in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2020) विज्ञापन संख्या-01/2020 के अंतर्गत बिहार पुलिस बल में वर्ष 2020 में आशु सहायक अवर निरीक्षक के पद की 133 रिक्तियों के विरूद्ध अंतिम रूप से चयनित अभ्यर्थियों की सूची" on the home page.
  3. You will get the PDF of the Bihar Police ASI Result PDF on the screen.
  4. Download and save the Bihar Police Steno ASI Result 2021 for future reference. 

