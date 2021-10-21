Bihar Police Steno ASI Result 2021 Out @bpssc.bih.nic.in, Check List of Finally Selected Candidates

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the final result for the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) on its official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF.

Bihar Police Steno ASI Result 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the final result for the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI). All such candidates who have appeared in the various selection round including document verification round can check the result of finally selected candidates available on the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) - bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The PDF of the finally selected candidates for Steno Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) posts against advertisement number 01/2020 can check their result on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

It is noted that Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission had organized the Bihar Police Steno ASI Exam for a total of 8744 candidates on 10 January 2021 (Sunday). A total of 6408 candidates were appeared and total 866 candidates have been qualified in the written exam.

Commission has conducted the typing skill test and document verification in which total 702 candidates appeared. Based on the performance of the candidates in typing skill test and document verification, total 313 candidates have been declared qualified finally.

How to Download Bihar Police Steno ASI Result ?