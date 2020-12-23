Bihar: Process Begins for 20 lakh Jobs, Govt. set to create a new Skill Development Department

There is good news for the job seekers in the Bihar where government has initiated the process to provide the 20 lakh jobs in government and private sectors. Government has decided to establish a separate department named Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in this regard. It will be the 45th department created in the state which will help to recruit for all not-government posts in the state.

According to media reports, cabinet has approved the proposal of generating 20 lakh jobs from private and government sectors in the state. After getting node from the cabinet, various departments in the state have initiated the process to find out the total vacancies available or to create. The concerned departments will forward the proposal for the new vacancies to the concerned agency.

It has been decided that all the non-government vacancies of total 20 lakh jobs will be finalized by the newly formed department. The Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will be responsible for the recruitment of all the non-government jobs in the state.

The Skill Development and Entrepreneurship department will have to find out and create all the non-government jobs in the state. Some part of the Science and Technology and Labour Resource department will be merged in the new department. It has been decided the all the vacancies for which educational qualification will be more than Graduate will be finalized by Science and Technology departments as earlier.

It has been decided that the newly formed Skill Development and Entrepreneurship department will also cover the jobs from ITI under Polytechnic Colleges, Labour Resource Departments. Vacancies comes under the Employment and Training department will also be recruited by the newly formed departments.

Process of forming the new departments is all ready completed and now concerned agency is set for its presentation before Chief Minister. Once it will be presented before the Chief Minister, it will be finalize and notification will be issued in this regard.