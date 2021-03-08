Bihar SHSB CHO Result 2021: Counselling Session to commence from 16 March, Check Roll Number Wise Counselling List, Instructions & Latest Updates Here

Bihar SHSB CHO Result 2021: State Health Society Bihar (SHSB), NHM has released the Bihar SHSB CHO Result 2021 on its website. All such candidates who applied for Bihar SHSB CHO Recruitment 2021 can now download the result through the official website of Bihar SHSB.i.estatehealthsocietybihar.org.

Bihar SHSB CHO Exam 2021 against advertisement number 02/2021 for the six-month certificate in Community Health for GNM/B.Sc. Nursing was conducted on 27 February 2021. The list of selected candidates in the 1:2 ratio has been uploaded at the official website of Bihar SHSB.i.estatehealthsocietybihar.org.

The board has also uploaded the roll number wise counselling schedule for the selected candidates. According to this, the counselling for selected candidates will be held from 16 to 19 March 2021 at State Health Society Bihar, SIHFW, Shekhpura, Patna - 14. The candidates who will appear in the first shift will have to reach the exam centre before 9:30 AM. The registration will be started at sharp 9:30 AM. So, all candidates are advised to reach the exam centre before the commencement of the registration process. While the afternoon registration will start by 1:30 PM.

The shortlisted candidates are required to bring all the following documents at the time of counselling.

2 coloured passport size photographs. Bihar SHSB CHO 2021 Written exam admit card. Any Valid Identity Card. Matric Certificate. Essential Qualification for GNM/B.Sc. Nursing: Working Regular Staff Nurse, GNM/B.Sc. Nursing under Govt. Of Bihar or working contractual staff nurse/GNM/B.Sc. Nursing under NHM/Govt. Of Bihar or Fresh GNM/B.Sc. Nursing; General Nurse and Midwifery (GNM) from a recognized Institute/Bachelor of Science in Nursing from a recognized University. Caste Certificate, if applicable. Candidate must have permanent registration from Indian Nursing Council/Any State Nursing Council. Selected candidates should provide the permanent registration from Bihar Nursing Registration Council (BNRC), Patna before joining as community health officer.

Download SHSB CHO Result 2021

Download SHSB CHO 2021 Counselling Details

This drive is being done to recruit 859 vacancies of Community Health Officer (CHO). Candidates can directly download SHSB CHO 2021 Result & Counselling details by clicking on the above link.