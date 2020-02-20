Bihar Amin Result 2020 for Special Survey Amin out @lrc.bih.nic.in, Check Result for 4950 Posts

Bihar Special Survey Amin Result 2020 : Department of Revenue and Land Reforms (LRC) Govt. of Bihar has released the result for Special Survey Amin on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Special Survey Amin posts can check their result from the official website of Department of Revenue and Land Reforms (LRC) Govt. of Bihar - lrc.bih.nic.in.

Result for Bihar Special Survey Amin for the 4950 Posts has been declared by the Department of Revenue and Land Reforms (LRC) Govt. of Bihar on its official website. Candidates can check the Bihar Special Survey Amin Result 2020 on the official website.

It is noted that Department of Revenue and Land Reforms (LRC) Govt. of Bihar has released the recruitment notification for the posts of Amin, Special Survey Kanungo, Special Survey Amin and other Posts. There were total 4950 Posts for Special Survey Amin Posts. Candidates having Engineering Diploma have applied for these posts.

Link for Bihar Special Survey Amin Result 2020





Download Process: Bihar Special Survey Amin Result 2020

Visit to the official website of Department of Revenue and Land Reforms (LRC) Govt. of Bihar-http://lrc.bih.nic.in/

Check the result link-Bihar Special Survey Amin Result 2020

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Department of Revenue and Land Reforms (LRC) Govt. of Bihar for latest updates regarding Bihar Special Survey Amin Examination. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.