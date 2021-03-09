Bihar State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2021: 200 Vacancies Notified for Assistant Posts, Apply Online @bscb.co.in

Bihar Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bihar State Cooperative Bank Limited (BSCB) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant (Multi-Purpose). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Bihar Assistant Recruitment 2021 from 09 March 2021 on BSCB website - bscb.co.in. The last date for Bihar Cooperative Bank Recruitment Application is 26 March 2021.

A total of 200 vacancies are available in BSCB and 11 district central cooperative bank. Candidates will be called for online competitive exam (Prelims and Main) which is to be conducted by IBPS.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 09 March 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 26 March 2021

Vacancy Details

Assistant (Multipurpose) - 200 Posts

The Bihar State Cooperative Bank Ltd. - 19 Posts

Gen - 11

EWS - 2

MBC - 3

BC - 1

WBC - 2

District Central Cooperative Banks - 181 Posts (Patliputra, Gopalganj, Sasaram, Bhagalpur, Ara, Bettiah, Aurangabad, Nawada, Sitamarh, Rohika, Purnea)

Gen - 82

EWS - 17

SC - 31

ST - 2

MBC - 30

BC - 15

WBC - 4



Salary

BSCB - Rs.11765/- Rs.31540/-

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Cooperative Bank Assistant Posts



Educational Qualification:

A Graduation Degree in any subject from a recognized university, or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Govt. of India. Knowledge of Computer is essential. A basic Diploma in computer application (DCA) is required.

Age Limit:

21 to 33 Years

Selection Process for Bihar Cooperative Bank Assistant Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of online prelims exam and online mains exam.

How to Apply for Bihar Cooperative Bank Assistant Recruitment 2021



Eligible and interested candidates can apply from 09 March to 26 March 2021 on official website -bscb.co.in.

Application Fee:

Gen, OBC, Others - Rs. 750/-

SC/ST/PHD - Rs. 550/-

Bihar Cooperative Bank Assistant Notification Download

Bihar Cooperative Bank Assistant Online Application