Bihar STET 2019 Exam Cancelled @biharboardonline: BSEB to announce new BSTET Exam Date 2020, No Re-exam Fee

Bihar STET Exam 2020 cancelled by the BSEB Bihar Board after the inquiry committee submitted its report justifying cheating in the exam. The Bihar State Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) exam was held on 28 January 2019 across 300 exam centres and 247241 candidates appeared for the exam. However, soon after the exam, the issue of question paper leak came to forefront and the BSEB constituted the inquiry committee to look into the matter. Look into the full report of the committee on the below mentioned direct link. Also, know what all has been announced by the committee in context of Bihar STET exam that will now be rescheduled in 2020.

The Inquiry Committee consists of four members including BSEB Chief Monitoring Officer Neelkamal, Joint Secretary Nikunj Prakash Narayan, Monitoring Officer Rajiv Kumar and Officer Sanjay Priyadarshi. The committee analysed the full question paper of Bihar STET 2019 before coming out to the conclusion. Check below the concluding paragraph of the committee's report which clearly states the cancellation of the 2019 exam and the conduct of reexamination.

Let's have a look at the final remarks of committee below:

Why Inquiry Committee & BSEB cancelled Bihar STET 2019 Exam?

Question Paper Leak Cheating during the exam Unstructured Question Paper; especially social science paper Chaos created by candidates in exam centres including damage of the property

Decisions taken by BSEB for Bihar STET 2019 Exam

Bihar STET 2019 Exam cancelled BSEB to conduct the re-exam for Bihar STET 2019. Candidates do not need to deposit fee for the re-exam. New Bihar STET exam date will be revealed soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebstet2019.in

What is new Bihar STET Exam date 2020?

BSEB will soon announce the new exam dates of Bihar State Teachers Eligibility Test for re-examination at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebstet2019.in.

Who all will be required to reappear for Bihar STET Re-exam?

All the candidates who had registered for the exam will have to reappear.