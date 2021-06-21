Bihar STET Result 2021 Out @bsebstet2019.in: Check Download Link for BSEB Science, Sanskrit and Urdu 2019 Exam Here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar STET 2019 result for Science, Sanskrit and Urdu on 21 June 2021. Candidates who appeared STET 2019 can check their STET Result on the official site of BSEB on bsebstet2019.in

Bihar STET Result 2021 Out: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar STET 2019 result for Science, Sanskrit and Urdu on 21 June 2021 on biharboardonline.com. Candidates who appeared STET 2019 can check their STET Result on the official site of BSEB STET 2018 website i.e. bsebstet2019.in.

Bihar STET Result Link is given below. The candidates can download BSEB STET Result, directly, through the link below:

How to Download Bihar STET Result 2019 ?



Go the official site of BSEB @bsebstet2019.in Click on the link ‘Bihar STET Result 2019’ link Enter the login details which is your application number and the password which is your DOB. Click of login to access your result Download Bihar STET Result 2021 Check your result

STET result is released by Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Education Department. Earlier, due to reports of alleged paper leak from one exam centre in Gaya district in January 2020, re-examination was conducted online . 106 teacher aspirants were expelled at Gaya centre for creating ruckus during the exam.

A total of 23 thousand 671 candidates were appeared in the re-exam including 106 expelled candidates.

STET 2019 was conducted for 15 subjects and around 1.78 lakh participated in it. Out of total, the results of 12 subjects were declared in March in which a total of 1,27,000 appeared. The results of three subjects -- Urdu, Sanskrit and Science were pending.