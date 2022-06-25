BIS Recruitment 2022 for Young Professional Posts, Graduates Apply, Salary 70000

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is hiring Young Professional Posts. Graduates can check vacancy details, qualifications, experience and other details here.

BIS Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a statutory body under the administrative control of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Govt. of India, is recruiting Indian nationals as young Professionals (YPs). Online Applications are invited on bis.gov.in.

The engagement is purely on contract for two years. Applicants can check vacancy details, educational qualification, experience, salary and other details below:

BIS Young Professional Important Dates

Last Date of Application -15 July 2022.

BIS Young Professional Vacancy Details

Activity Vacancy Details Standardization Department 4 Research Analysis 20 Management System Certification

Department (MSCD 22

BIS Young Professional Educational Qualification and Experience:

Activity Educational Qualification Experience Standardization Department B.Tech/B.E. or Master’s Degree in Metallurgical Engineering Minimum of 2 years

of work experience

relevant to the job description. Research Analysis Graduation in any discipline No experience Management System Certification

Department (MSCD Graduation in any discipline/Diploma in Engineering Minimum of 3 years

of work experience in

Management System Auditing/ Training/Consultancy

BIS Young Professional Age Limit:

35 years

Important Note:

The applicant should have scored 60% marks in Graduation

A minimum of 75% marks are required in the 10th and 12th

BIS Young Professional Salary:

Rs. 70000/-

Selection Process for BIS BIS Young Professional Recruitment 2022

Shortlisted candidates will be called for practical assessment, written assessment, technical knowledge assessment, interview, etc. BIS reserves the right to reject any or all applications without assigning any reason thereof.

How to Apply for BIS Young Professional Recrutiment 2022?