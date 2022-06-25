BIS Recruitment 2022 for Young Professional Posts, Graduates Apply, Salary 70000

BIS Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a statutory body under the administrative control of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Govt. of India, is recruiting Indian nationals as young Professionals (YPs). Online Applications are invited on bis.gov.in.
The engagement is purely on contract for two years. Applicants can check vacancy details, educational qualification, experience, salary and other details below:
BIS Young Professional Notification Download
BIS Young Professional Online Application Link
BIS Young Professional Important Dates
Last Date of Application -15 July 2022.
BIS Young Professional Vacancy Details
|Activity
|Vacancy Details
|Standardization Department
|4
|Research Analysis
|20
|Management System Certification
Department (MSCD
|22
BIS Young Professional Educational Qualification and Experience:
|Activity
|Educational Qualification
|Experience
|Standardization Department
|B.Tech/B.E. or Master’s Degree in Metallurgical Engineering
|Minimum of 2 years
of work experience
relevant to the job description.
|Research Analysis
|Graduation in any discipline
|No experience
|Management System Certification
Department (MSCD
|Graduation in any discipline/Diploma in Engineering
|Minimum of 3 years
of work experience in
Management System Auditing/ Training/Consultancy
BIS Young Professional Age Limit:
35 years
Important Note:
- The applicant should have scored 60% marks in Graduation
- A minimum of 75% marks are required in the 10th and 12th
BIS Young Professional Salary:
Rs. 70000/-
Selection Process for BIS BIS Young Professional Recruitment 2022
Shortlisted candidates will be called for practical assessment, written assessment, technical knowledge assessment, interview, etc. BIS reserves the right to reject any or all applications without assigning any reason thereof.
How to Apply for BIS Young Professional Recrutiment 2022?
- Go to the official website of BIS and visit the ‘Career’ Section
- Click on ‘view’ given against ‘Advertisement for engagement of Young Professionals in BIS’
- Read the instruction and scroll
- Click on ‘Apply Online’
- A new page will be opened where you need to log in. If not registered, then register yourself using your persoaldetauils
- After registration, login into your account
- Enter Personal Infomation, Educational Information, Declaration and Submit Application
- Take a print out of the application form
