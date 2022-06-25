BIS Recruitment 2022 for Young Professional Posts, Graduates Apply, Salary 70000

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is hiring Young Professional Posts. Graduates can check vacancy details, qualifications, experience and other details here.

Updated: Jun 25, 2022 16:14 IST
BIS Recruitment 2022
BIS Recruitment 2022

BIS Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a statutory body under the administrative control of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Govt. of India, is recruiting Indian nationals as young Professionals (YPs). Online Applications are invited on bis.gov.in.

The engagement is purely on contract for two years. Applicants can check vacancy details, educational qualification, experience, salary and other details below:

BIS Young Professional Notification Download

BIS Young Professional Online Application Link

BIS Young Professional Important Dates

Last Date of Application -15 July 2022.

BIS Young Professional Vacancy Details

Activity Vacancy Details
Standardization Department 4
Research Analysis 20
Management System Certification
Department (MSCD		 22

BIS Young Professional Educational Qualification and Experience:

Activity Educational Qualification Experience
Standardization Department B.Tech/B.E. or Master’s Degree in Metallurgical Engineering Minimum of 2 years
of work experience
relevant to the job description.
Research Analysis Graduation in any discipline No experience
Management System Certification
Department (MSCD		 Graduation in any discipline/Diploma in Engineering Minimum of 3 years
of work experience in
Management System Auditing/ Training/Consultancy

BIS Young Professional Age Limit:

35 years

Important Note:

  • The applicant should have scored 60% marks in Graduation
  • A minimum of 75% marks are required in the 10th and 12th

BIS Young Professional Salary:

Rs. 70000/-

Selection Process for BIS BIS Young Professional Recruitment 2022

Shortlisted candidates will be called for practical assessment, written assessment, technical knowledge assessment, interview, etc. BIS reserves the right to reject any or all applications without assigning any reason thereof.

How to Apply for BIS Young Professional Recrutiment 2022?

  1. Go to the official website of BIS and visit the ‘Career’ Section
  2. Click on ‘view’ given against ‘Advertisement for engagement of Young Professionals in BIS’
  3. Read the instruction and scroll
  4. Click on ‘Apply Online’
  5. A new page will be opened where you need to log in. If not registered, then register yourself using your persoaldetauils
  6. After registration, login into your account
  7. Enter Personal Infomation, Educational Information, Declaration and Submit Application
  8. Take a print out of the application form
  9.  

 

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.