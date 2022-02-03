BIS Scientist B Recruitment 2022 through GATE, Apply Online @bis.gov.in

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is hiring 22 Scientist B through GATE Scores. Check Details Here.

BIS Scientist B Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), has started the online application process for recruitment of Scientist B on bis.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BIS Scientist B Recruitment 2022 on or before 28 February 2022

The candidates should have a valid GATE Score seeking to apply for BIS Recruitment 2022.

BIS Notification Download

BIS Scientist B Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last of Submitting Offline Application - 28 February 2022

BIS Scientist B Vacancy Details

Civil Engineering - 11

Chemical Engineering - 04

Textile Engineering - 02

Electrical Engineering - 05

BIS Scientist B Salary:

Pay Level 10 as per the Seventh Central Pay Commission plus allowances as applicable.

Eligibility Criteria for BIS Scientist B Posts

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology or equivalent with not less than sixty per cent marks in aggregate [fifty per cent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes]

Valid GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) score of year 2019/2020/2021. The GATE score must be valid as on closing date of application.

BIS Scientist B Age Limit:

21 to 30 years

How to Apply for BIS Scientist B Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested can apply Online on bis.gov.in The closing date for applying will be 28 February 2022.