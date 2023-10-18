BNMU Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download PG Result at bnmuumis.in

BNMU Result 2023 OUT: Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University (BNMU) declared the results of the 1st semester results of various PG subjects like Economics, Sanskrit, English, Psychology, Math, Political Science, Hindi, and Geography on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Bhoj University result PDF.

BNMU Result 2023 OUT: Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University (BNMU) has recently released the 1st semester results of various PG subjects like Economics, Philosophy, Sanskrit, Urdu, English, Psychology, Sociology, Math, Political Science, Hindi, and Geography. BN Mandal University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- bnmuumis.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download the results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University result 2023 by their roll number.

BNMU Results 2023

As per the latest update, BN Mandal University released the results of the first semester for PG programs. The students can check their BN Mandal University results PDF on the official exam portal of the University- bnmuumis.in.

Bhupendra Narayan Mandal Universit Results 2023 Click here

How to Download BN Mandal University Result PDF.

Candidates can check the first semester results for various PG subjects like Sanskrit, Urdu, English, Psychology, Sociology, Math, and Political Science online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the BNMU result PDF 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- bnmuumis.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result & Notification’ section given on the right top of the website.

Step 3: Select your course and click on it.

Step 4: Click on ‘Download Attachment’

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Download BNMU PG Result PDF

Check here the direct link for Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University Results for various examinations.

Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University: Highlights

Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University commonly known as BN Mandal University is located in Madhepura, Bihar. It was established in the year 1992. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

BNMU offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce and Management.