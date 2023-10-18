BNMU Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download PG Result at bnmuumis.in

BNMU Result 2023 OUT: Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University (BNMU) declared the results of the 1st semester results of various PG subjects like Economics, Sanskrit, English, Psychology, Math, Political Science, Hindi, and Geography on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Bhoj University result PDF.

BNMU Result 2023 OUT: Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University (BNMU) has recently released the 1st semester results of various PG subjects like Economics, Philosophy, Sanskrit, Urdu, English, Psychology, Sociology, Math, Political Science, Hindi, and Geography. BN Mandal University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- bnmuumis.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download the results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University result 2023 by their roll number.

BNMU Results 2023

As per the latest update, BN Mandal University released the results of the first semester for PG programs. The students can check their BN Mandal University results PDF on the official exam portal of the University- bnmuumis.in. 

Bhupendra Narayan Mandal Universit Results 2023

Click here

How to Download BN Mandal University Result PDF.

Candidates can check the first semester results for various PG subjects like Sanskrit, Urdu, English, Psychology, Sociology, Math, and Political Science online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the BNMU result PDF 2023. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- bnmuumis.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result & Notification’ section given on the right top of the website.

Step 3: Select your course and click on it.

Step 4: Click on ‘Download Attachment’

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Direct Links to Download BNMU PG Result PDF

Check here the direct link for Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Links

PG 1st Sem Economics

Click here

PG 1st Sem Music

Click here

PG 1st Sem Philosophy

Click here

PG 1st Sem Sanskrit

Click here

PG 1st Sem Urdu

Click here

PG 1st Sem Anthropology

Click here

PG 1st Sem English

Click here

PG 1st Sem Psychology

Click here

PG 1st Sem  Sociology

Click here

PG 1st Sem  Math

Click here

PG 1st Sem  Political Science

Click here

PG 1st Sem  Hindi

Click here

PG 1st Sem  Geography

Click here

PG 1st Sem  Home Science

Click here

PG 1st Sem  History

Click here

PG 1st Sem  Zoology

Click here

PG 1st Sem  Math

Click here

PG 1st Sem  Chemistry

Click here

PG 1st Sem  Physics

Click here

PG 1st Sem  Botany

Click here

PG 1st Sem  Commerce

Click here

Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University: Highlights

Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University commonly known as BN Mandal University is located in Madhepura, Bihar. It was established in the year 1992. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

BNMU offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce and Management.

 

University Name

Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University

Established

1992

Location

Madhepura, Bihar

BNMU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

FAQ

Is BN Mandal University Result 2023 Declared for MA History 1st semester?

Yes, BN Mandal University has released the results of MA History 1st semester on its official website. The BN Mandal University result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How to download Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University M.Sc 1st sem result PDF 2023?

The Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University result PDF 2023 can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University results on this page.

