BOB IT SO Recruitment 2021 for 15 Data Scientist and Data Engineer Posts, Apply Online @bankofbaroda.in

BOB IT SO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Data Scientist and Data Engineer Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

BOB IT SO Recruitment 2021: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of IT Specialist Officer (Data Scientist and Data Engineer). Interested candidates can apply online from 16 November 2021 onwards. The last date of online application submission is 6 December 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 November 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 6 December 2021

BOB IT SO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Specialist Officer - 15 Posts

BOB IT SO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Data Scientist - B. Tech/ B.E./ M Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.) from AICTE/UGC recognized university.

Data Engineer - bachelor’s degree in engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology from AICTE/UGC recognized university. Preference shall be given to candidates who possess Cloudera Certified Administrator credentials.

BOB IT SO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Data Scientist

SMG/S-IV - 32 & 40 years

MMG/S-III - 28 to 35 years

MMG/S-II - 25 to 32 years

Data Engineer

MMG/S-III - 28 to 35 years

MMG/S-II - 25 to 32 years

BOB IT SO Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale

MMGS II : Rs. 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180

MMGS III : Rs. 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230

SMG/S-IV : Rs. 76010 x 2220 (4) – 84890 x 2500 (2) – 89890

Download BOB IT SO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

BOB IT SO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection process may comprise of an online test (for positions in MMGS-II & MMGS-III only), a psychometric test, or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by a Group Discussion / & Interview of shortlisted candidates.

How to apply for BOB IT SO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 6 December 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.