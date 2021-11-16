BOB IT SO Recruitment 2021 for 15 Data Scientist and Data Engineer Posts, Apply Online @bankofbaroda.in

BOB IT SO Recruitment 2021: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of IT Specialist Officer (Data Scientist and Data Engineer). Interested candidates can apply online from 16 November 2021 onwards. The last date of online application submission is 6 December 2021.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 16 November 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 6 December 2021
BOB IT SO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Specialist Officer - 15 Posts
BOB IT SO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Data Scientist - B. Tech/ B.E./ M Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.) from AICTE/UGC recognized university.
- Data Engineer - bachelor’s degree in engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology from AICTE/UGC recognized university. Preference shall be given to candidates who possess Cloudera Certified Administrator credentials.
BOB IT SO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
Data Scientist
- SMG/S-IV - 32 & 40 years
- MMG/S-III - 28 to 35 years
- MMG/S-II - 25 to 32 years
Data Engineer
- MMG/S-III - 28 to 35 years
- MMG/S-II - 25 to 32 years
BOB IT SO Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale
- MMGS II : Rs. 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180
- MMGS III : Rs. 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230
- SMG/S-IV : Rs. 76010 x 2220 (4) – 84890 x 2500 (2) – 89890
Download BOB IT SO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
BOB IT SO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection process may comprise of an online test (for positions in MMGS-II & MMGS-III only), a psychometric test, or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by a Group Discussion / & Interview of shortlisted candidates.
How to apply for BOB IT SO Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 6 December 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.