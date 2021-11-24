BOB Recruitment 2021 for 376 Relationship Manager & Sr Relationship Manager Posts Across India, Apply Online @bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda (BOB) has published a notification for 376 Sr. Relationship Manager and e- Wealth Relationship Manager. Check the selection process, qualification, age limit, application fee and other details.

BOB Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bank of Baroda (BOB) is hiring for qualified and experienced Wealth Management Professionals as Sr. Relationship Manager and e- Wealth Relationship Manager. Candidates who are seeking to join Bank of Baroda can apply online from 19 November 2021 to 09 December 2021 on its website i.e. bankofbaroda.in.

A total of 376 vacancies are available under Wealth Management Department. Out of total, 326 for Sr. Relationship Manager and 50 for Relationship Manager.

Candidates can check the selection process, qualification, age limit, application fee and other details below in this article.

BOB Notification Download

BOB Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting date for submission of application: 19 November 2021

Last date for submission of application: 09 December 2021

BOB Vacancy Details

Sr. Relationship Manager - 326 Posts

e- Wealth Relationship Manager - 50 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BOB Relationship Manager & Sr Relationship Manager Posts

Educational Qualification:

Sr. Relationship Manager - A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE. Minimum 2 Years of Experience as Relationship Manager in Wealth Management with Public Banks / Private Banks / Foreign Banks / Broking Firms / Security Firms / Asset Management Companies Rich Knowledge and Experience in Mutual funds and Insurance is desirable.

e- Wealth Relationship Manager - A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE. Minimum 1.5 Years of Experience as Relationship Manager in Wealth Management with Public Banks / Private Banks / Foreign Banks / Broking Firms / Security Firms / Asset Management Companies OR 1.5 years’ experience in sales/ services of High Value financial products through digital medium (telephone/video or web).

Age Limit:

Sr. Relationship Manager: 24 to 35 years

e- Wealth Relationship Manager: 23 to 35 years

Selection Process for BOB Relationship Manager & Sr Relationship Manager Posts

Shortlisted candidates will be called for Personal Interview and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection process.

How to Apply for BOB Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates should visit Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.co.in/Careers.htm and register themselves online in the appropriate Online Application Format, available through the link being enabled on the Career Page -> Current Opportunities on the Bank’s website & pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.

Application Fee: