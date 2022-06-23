BOB SO Recruitment Notification 2022 (Out) @bankofbaroda.in: 325 Vacancies Notified

Bank of Baroda (BOB) is hiring 300+ Specialist Officer Posts: Candidates can check the application form, eligibility, selection criteria, age limit and other details here.

BOB SO Recruitment Notification 2022 : Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released a notification for filling up 325 vacancies for the post of Specialist Officer (SO) for Corporate & Institutional Credit Dept. on Regular basis. Candidates will be hired as a Relationship Manager, Corporate & Inst. Credit, Credit Analyst Corporate and Inst. Credit.

Bank of Baroda SO Online Application has been already started on the official website of the bank i.e. bankofbaroda.in. Interested candidate has to register himself latest by 12 July 2022 after which the application link will be deactivated. Only Candidates willing to serve anywhere in India should apply. Also, they should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility.

Applicants will be called for an online exam. The date of the same shall be notified later.

Bank of Baroda SO Important Dates

Starting date of Online Application - 22 June 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 12 July 2022

BOB Exam Date - to be notified

Bank of Baroda SO Vacancy Details

Name of Post Grade Number of Vacancies Relationship Manager SMG/S-IV 75 Corporate & Inst. Credit MMG/S-III 100 Credit Analyst MMG/S-III 100 Corporate & Inst. Credit MMG/S-II 50

Eligibility Criteria for Bank of Baroda SO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Relationship Manager and Corporate & Inst. Credit - Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Finance (Min 1 Year course).

Credit Analyst - Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree with Specialization in Finance or CA / CMA / CS / CFA

Corporate & Inst. Credit - Graduation (in any discipline) and CA

Experience:

Relationship Manager - Min. 10 Years in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with strong exposure in Sales/ Relationship Management in Corporate Credit.

Corporate & Inst. Credit - Min. 5 Years of Work Experience in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/Financial Institutions with strong exposure in Sales/Relationship Management in Corporate Credit.

Credit Analyst - and Post Graduate Degree with Specialization in Finance or CA / CMA / CS / CFA Min. 5 Years of Work Experience in Bank with 4 years in Large/ Mid Corporate Credit in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with exposure in Credit Appraisal/ Processing/ Operations

Bank of Baroda SO Age Limit:

Relationship Manager - 25 to 42 years

Corporate & Inst. Credit - 28 to 35 years

Credit Analyst - 28 to 35 years

Corporate & Inst. Credit - 25 to 30 years

Bank of Baroda SO Salary:

MMGS II : Rs. 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180

MMGS III : Rs. 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230

SMG/S-IV : Rs. 76010 x 2220 (4) – 84890 x 2500 (2) – 89890

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of

Online Exam Group Discussion (GD)/Personal Interview (PI)/Psychometric Test or any other test/assessment

How to Apply for Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website of BOB (www.bankofbaroda.co.in) then visit ‘Careers’ Section and ‘Current Opportunities’ Click on ‘Apply Online’ Given under ‘Recruitment of Specialist Officers for Corporate & Institutional Credit Dept. on Regular basis’ Register for the post and submit your details Pay Fee

BOB SO Application Fee:

SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD)/Women - Rs.100/-

GEN/ OBC /EWS - Rs.600/-