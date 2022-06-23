BOB SO Recruitment Notification 2022 (Out) @bankofbaroda.in: 325 Vacancies Notified

BOB SO Recruitment Notification 2022 : Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released a notification for filling up 325 vacancies for the post of Specialist Officer (SO) for Corporate & Institutional Credit Dept. on Regular basis. Candidates will be hired as a Relationship Manager, Corporate & Inst. Credit, Credit Analyst Corporate and Inst. Credit.
Bank of Baroda SO Online Application has been already started on the official website of the bank i.e. bankofbaroda.in. Interested candidate has to register himself latest by 12 July 2022 after which the application link will be deactivated. Only Candidates willing to serve anywhere in India should apply. Also, they should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility.
Applicants will be called for an online exam. The date of the same shall be notified later.
BOB SO Application Form 2022
BOB SO Notification 2022
Bank of Baroda SO Important Dates
- Starting date of Online Application - 22 June 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 12 July 2022
- BOB Exam Date - to be notified
Bank of Baroda SO Vacancy Details
|Name of Post
|Grade
|Number of Vacancies
|Relationship Manager
|SMG/S-IV
|75
|Corporate & Inst. Credit
|MMG/S-III
|100
|Credit Analyst
|MMG/S-III
|100
|Corporate & Inst. Credit
|MMG/S-II
|50
Eligibility Criteria for Bank of Baroda SO Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Relationship Manager and Corporate & Inst. Credit - Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Finance (Min 1 Year course).
- Credit Analyst - Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree with Specialization in Finance or CA / CMA / CS / CFA
- Corporate & Inst. Credit - Graduation (in any discipline) and CA
Experience:
- Relationship Manager - Min. 10 Years in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with strong exposure in Sales/ Relationship Management in Corporate Credit.
- Corporate & Inst. Credit - Min. 5 Years of Work Experience in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/Financial Institutions with strong exposure in Sales/Relationship Management in Corporate Credit.
- Credit Analyst - and Post Graduate Degree with Specialization in Finance or CA / CMA / CS / CFA Min. 5 Years of Work Experience in Bank with 4 years in Large/ Mid Corporate Credit in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with exposure in Credit Appraisal/ Processing/ Operations
Bank of Baroda SO Age Limit:
- Relationship Manager - 25 to 42 years
- Corporate & Inst. Credit - 28 to 35 years
- Credit Analyst - 28 to 35 years
- Corporate & Inst. Credit - 25 to 30 years
Bank of Baroda SO Salary:
- MMGS II : Rs. 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180
- MMGS III : Rs. 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230
- SMG/S-IV : Rs. 76010 x 2220 (4) – 84890 x 2500 (2) – 89890
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of
- Online Exam
- Group Discussion (GD)/Personal Interview (PI)/Psychometric Test or any other test/assessment
How to Apply for Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of BOB (www.bankofbaroda.co.in) then visit ‘Careers’ Section and ‘Current Opportunities’
- Click on ‘Apply Online’ Given under ‘Recruitment of Specialist Officers for Corporate & Institutional Credit Dept. on Regular basis’
- Register for the post and submit your details
- Pay Fee
BOB SO Application Fee:
SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD)/Women - Rs.100/-
GEN/ OBC /EWS - Rs.600/-