BOB SO Recruitment Notification 2022 (Out) @bankofbaroda.in: 325 Vacancies Notified

Bank of Baroda (BOB) is hiring 300+ Specialist Officer Posts: Candidates can check the application form, eligibility, selection criteria, age limit and other details here.

Updated: Jun 23, 2022 15:55 IST
BOB SO Recruitment Notification 2022 : Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released a notification for filling up 325 vacancies for the post of Specialist Officer (SO) for Corporate & Institutional Credit Dept. on Regular basis. Candidates will be hired as a Relationship Manager, Corporate & Inst. Credit, Credit Analyst Corporate and Inst. Credit.

Bank of Baroda SO Online Application has been already started on the official website of the bank i.e. bankofbaroda.in. Interested candidate has to register himself latest by 12 July 2022 after which the application link will be deactivated. Only Candidates willing to serve anywhere in India should apply. Also, they should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility.

Applicants will be called for an online exam. The date of the same shall be notified later.

BOB SO Application Form 2022

BOB SO Notification 2022

Bank of Baroda SO Important Dates

  • Starting date of Online Application - 22 June 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 12 July 2022
  • BOB Exam Date - to be notified 

Bank of Baroda SO Vacancy Details

Name of Post Grade  Number of Vacancies
Relationship Manager SMG/S-IV 75
Corporate & Inst. Credit MMG/S-III 100
Credit Analyst MMG/S-III 100
Corporate & Inst. Credit MMG/S-II 50

Eligibility Criteria for Bank of Baroda SO Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Relationship Manager and Corporate & Inst. Credit - Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Finance (Min 1 Year course).
  • Credit Analyst - Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree with Specialization in Finance or CA / CMA / CS / CFA
  • Corporate & Inst. Credit - Graduation (in any discipline) and CA

Experience:

  • Relationship Manager - Min. 10 Years in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with strong exposure in Sales/ Relationship Management in Corporate Credit.
  • Corporate & Inst. Credit - Min. 5 Years of Work Experience in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/Financial Institutions with strong exposure in Sales/Relationship Management in Corporate Credit.
  • Credit Analyst - and Post Graduate Degree with Specialization in Finance or CA / CMA / CS / CFA Min. 5 Years of Work Experience in Bank with 4 years in Large/ Mid Corporate Credit in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with exposure in Credit Appraisal/ Processing/ Operations

Bank of Baroda SO Age Limit:

  • Relationship Manager - 25 to 42 years
  • Corporate & Inst. Credit - 28 to 35 years
  • Credit Analyst - 28 to 35 years
  • Corporate & Inst. Credit - 25 to 30 years

Bank of Baroda SO Salary:

  • MMGS II : Rs. 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180
  • MMGS III : Rs. 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230
  • SMG/S-IV : Rs. 76010 x 2220 (4) – 84890 x 2500 (2) – 89890

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of

  1. Online Exam
  2. Group Discussion (GD)/Personal Interview (PI)/Psychometric Test or any other test/assessment

How to Apply for  Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of BOB  (www.bankofbaroda.co.in) then visit  ‘Careers’ Section and ‘Current Opportunities’
  2. Click on ‘Apply Online’ Given under ‘Recruitment of Specialist Officers for Corporate & Institutional Credit Dept. on Regular basis’
  3. Register for the post and submit your details
  4. Pay Fee

BOB SO Application Fee:

SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD)/Women - Rs.100/-

GEN/ OBC /EWS - Rs.600/-

 

FAQ

What is BOB SO Exam Date ?

The exam date shall be announced in due course.

What is Bank of Baroda SO Age Limit ?

Relationship Manager - 25 to 42 years Corporate & Inst. Credit - 28 to 35 years Credit Analyst - 28 to 35 years Corporate & Inst. Credit - 25 to 30 years

What is Bank of Baroda SO Registration Last Date ?

12 July 2022

What is BOB Application Form Starting Date ?

22 June 2022
