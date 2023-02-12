BOI PO Notification 2023: 500 PO Vacancy, Apply Online, Salary & More Details

Bank of India has released the boi po recruitment notification 2023 for the post of Probationary Officers. Candidates can apply online from the official website of BOI i.e., bankofindia.co.in For more information on how to apply for the BOI Recruitment 2023, direct link to apply for the BOI PO Recruitment 2023, Eligibility, Age limit and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

The Bank Of India has invited applications for as many as 500 Probationary Officers posts. The application process commenced from 11th February 2023 and the last date to apply for BOI PO Recruitment 2023 is 25th February 2023.

The candidates aged between 20-29 years can apply for the Probationary Officer Post. Age relaxations will be provided as per the government norms. There are 350 vacancies in the General Banking stream for Credit Officers and 150 vacancies in the Specialist stream for IT Officers.

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and filling up of balance details of the form. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The application fee for General/OBC/EWS Candidates is Rs 850 and that for SC/ST/PwD candidates is Rs 175/-

For more details candidates can refer to the BOI PO Notification 2023 from the official website of BOI.

BOI PO recruitment 2023

BOI PO Vacancy 2023

BOI PO Recruitment Notification 2023 Overview

BOI PO Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Bank Of India Posts Name Probationary Officer Total Vacancies 500 Mode of Application Online Application Process Commenced On 11th February 2023 Selection process Computer Based Examination, and Personality Test

BOI PO Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the BOI PO Notification 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 500 vacancies announced underBOI PO Recruitment 2023. Download the official notification of BOI PO Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Download PDF: BOI PO Recruitment Notification 2023

BOI PO Notification 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the BOI PO Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The BOI PO Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the BOI PO Notification 2023 .

BOI PO Recruitment Notification 2023 Important Dates

BOI PO Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Vacancy Announced 1st February 2023 Online Application Begins 11th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 25th February 2023 Exam Date To be announced

BOI PO Recruitment Notification 2023 Apply Online & Fees

Here is the direct link to Apply for BOI PO Recruitment 2023

BOI PO Recruitment 2023 Apply Online- Click Here

BOI PO Recruitment 2023 Details

BOI PO Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

BOI PO Recruitment 2023 Post Name Number of Posts Credit Officers 350 Specialist Officer 150

BOI PO Notification 2023 Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for BOI PO Recruitment 2023 has been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the BOI PO Recruitment Notification to know the details of BOI PO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Candidates can check below the highlights of BOI PO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

BOI PO Recruitment Notification 2023 Age Limit:

BOI PO Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

The application must be holding a Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance (PGDBF)

Candidates applying for Probationary Officer Post must note that the last date to apply for PO recruitment as per BOI PO Recruitment Notification is 25th February 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.